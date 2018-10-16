GAA FIXTURES: All the club GAA fixtures in Donegal for next week

The Donegal senior championship final dominates the Donegal fixtures this week, with the big game in MacCumhaill Park on Sunday at 4 pm.

Here is full list of fixtures for next seven days

Senior Football

Sun, 21 Oct,

Sun, 21 Oct, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, Naomh Conaill V Gaoth Dobhair 16:00, Ref: Shaun Mc Laughlin

Senior B Championship

Sun, 21 Oct,

Sun, 21 Oct, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, Naomh Conaill V St Eunan's 14:00, Ref: Marc Brown

Junior B Championship

Sun, 21 Oct,

Sun, 21 Oct, Venue: TBC, Pettigo V Red Hughs 12:00, Ref: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Under21 A Championship

Sat, 20 Oct,

Sat, 20 Oct, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 20 Oct, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V St Michael's 15:00, Ref: TBC

Under 21 Hurling Championship

Sat, 20 Oct,

Sat, 20 Oct, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Carndonagh 15:00, Ref: TBC

Under21 B Championship

Sat, 20 Oct,

Sat, 20 Oct, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V St Naul's GAA Club 15:00, Ref: Gerard Jnr Mc Hugh

Under21 C Championship

Sat, 20 Oct,

Sat, 20 Oct, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Naomh Colmcille 15:00, Ref: TBC

All County League Division 3

Sat, 20 Oct,

Sat, 20 Oct, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Burt 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 20 Oct, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Convoy 16:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U13 Div 2 Sheild

Sat, 20 Oct,

Sat, 20 Oct, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Milford 12:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 20 Oct, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V St Michael's 12:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U13 DIV 3

Wed, 17 Oct,

Wed, 17 Oct, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC