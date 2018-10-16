DONEGAL GAA

GAA FIXTURES: All the club GAA fixtures in Donegal for next week

Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The Donegal senior championship final dominates the Donegal fixtures this week, with the big game in MacCumhaill Park on Sunday at 4 pm.

Here is full list of fixtures for next seven days

Senior Football
Sun, 21 Oct,
Sun, 21 Oct, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, Naomh Conaill V Gaoth Dobhair 16:00, Ref: Shaun Mc Laughlin

Senior B Championship
Sun, 21 Oct,
Sun, 21 Oct, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, Naomh Conaill V St Eunan's 14:00, Ref: Marc Brown

Junior B Championship
Sun, 21 Oct,
Sun, 21 Oct, Venue: TBC, Pettigo V Red Hughs 12:00, Ref: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Under21 A Championship
Sat, 20 Oct,
Sat, 20 Oct, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 20 Oct, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V St Michael's 15:00, Ref: TBC

Under 21 Hurling Championship
Sat, 20 Oct,
Sat, 20 Oct, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Carndonagh 15:00, Ref: TBC

Under21 B Championship
Sat, 20 Oct,
Sat, 20 Oct, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V St Naul's GAA Club 15:00, Ref: Gerard Jnr Mc Hugh

Under21 C Championship
Sat, 20 Oct,
Sat, 20 Oct, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Naomh Colmcille 15:00, Ref: TBC

All County League Division 3
Sat, 20 Oct,
Sat, 20 Oct, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Burt 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 20 Oct, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Convoy 16:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U13 Div 2 Sheild
Sat, 20 Oct,
Sat, 20 Oct, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Milford 12:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 20 Oct, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V St Michael's 12:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U13 DIV 3
Wed, 17 Oct,
Wed, 17 Oct, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC