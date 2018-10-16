DONEGAL GAA
GAA FIXTURES: All the club GAA fixtures in Donegal for next week
The Donegal senior championship final dominates the Donegal fixtures this week, with the big game in MacCumhaill Park on Sunday at 4 pm.
Here is full list of fixtures for next seven days
Senior Football
Sun, 21 Oct,
Sun, 21 Oct, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, Naomh Conaill V Gaoth Dobhair 16:00, Ref: Shaun Mc Laughlin
Senior B Championship
Sun, 21 Oct,
Sun, 21 Oct, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, Naomh Conaill V St Eunan's 14:00, Ref: Marc Brown
Junior B Championship
Sun, 21 Oct,
Sun, 21 Oct, Venue: TBC, Pettigo V Red Hughs 12:00, Ref: TBC
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Under21 A Championship
Sat, 20 Oct,
Sat, 20 Oct, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 20 Oct, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V St Michael's 15:00, Ref: TBC
Under 21 Hurling Championship
Sat, 20 Oct,
Sat, 20 Oct, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Carndonagh 15:00, Ref: TBC
Under21 B Championship
Sat, 20 Oct,
Sat, 20 Oct, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V St Naul's GAA Club 15:00, Ref: Gerard Jnr Mc Hugh
Under21 C Championship
Sat, 20 Oct,
Sat, 20 Oct, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Naomh Colmcille 15:00, Ref: TBC
All County League Division 3
Sat, 20 Oct,
Sat, 20 Oct, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Burt 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 20 Oct, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Convoy 16:00, Ref: TBC
NRB U13 Div 2 Sheild
Sat, 20 Oct,
Sat, 20 Oct, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Milford 12:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 20 Oct, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V St Michael's 12:00, Ref: TBC
NRB U13 DIV 3
Wed, 17 Oct,
Wed, 17 Oct, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC
