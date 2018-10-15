Donegal's Patrick Boomer takes 5th for Loughros Point in World Rowing Championships

The community of Ardara and Loughros Point are celebrating the success of Patrick Boomer, who took 5th at the World Offshore Rowing Championships in Sidney in Victoria, Canada.

In early September Patrick represented Loughros Point Rowing Club in the Irish offshore rowing championships in Kerry, where he took gold in the men’s Solo event in extremely challenging conditions. This qualified him for the world championships ranked number one in Ireland.

His success generated a lot of excitement in the club which inspired the youth in the club to compete alongside him in the Ulster offshore Championships. In true Patrick style he won the Ulster Championships. The club celebrated further success on that day with the U16 boys team taking silver and the U16 girls taking home bronze.

Patrick set off for Canada last Wednesday the 10th of October with the rest of the Irish competitors. When he landed in Canada he had to find and set up his boat and spent Thursday testing the waters and doing some light training.

As an experienced river rower Patrick was faced with a new challenge in Offshore rowing as he had to navigate his way around 7 buoys in a 4K course. Friday seen the start of the heats. Patrick competed against 16 other rowers in the men’s solo heat 3 which was the last heat of the day. Six of these competitors were Irish, from various clubs around the country. Boomer got off to a great start in his heat where he held 3rd position to the first buoy and finished 4th overall. With only five positions making the A final he qualified comfortably for Saturday’s event.

The final on Saturday was over a 6 kilometre course and the rowers had to navigate around 7 buoys. Patrick got off to a slower start than his heat but pacing himself well he overtook his opposition one by one and on the final 500 meters he went from 8th position to 5th narrowly missing out on fourth by half a second. Patrick is now ranked 5th fastest offshore rower in the world.

This is a huge achievement for Patrick and the ‘wee’ club of Loughros Point from Ardara. The Club would like to thank everyone who helped, supported and contributed throughout the year and supported Patrick on his journey to Canada.