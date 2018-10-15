Convoy native Liam Mailey into Dublin senior championship final with St. Jude's

Convoy native Liam Mailey claimed another big scalp in the Dublin Senior Football Championship when his side, St. Jude's, defeated St. Vincent's to reach the final.

Mailey has been the club's regular goalkeeper for a couple of seasons, and he has been catching the eye with his performances.

Having already beaten Ballymun Kickhams in the quarter-final, Jude's beat St Vincent’s 2-11 to 0-08 in the last four at Parnell Park on Sunday.

Donegal panellist Nathan Mullins started for St. Vincent's and kicked the first point of the match from well outside the '45', but he was replaced ten minutes before the end.

Vincents, who started well and hit the first four points, brought on Diarmuid Connolly at half-time but he was unable to make any difference.

The winners were 1-6 to 0-5 up at the break and they pulled away in the second half for a comfortable win.

Mailey and St. Jude's will now meet Kilmacud Crokes in the Dublin Championship final. Kilmacud beat Ballyboden St Enda's in the first semi-final on Saturday.

Donegal manager, Declan Bonner, was at the Donegal Intermediate Championship final yesterday, but he may have to pencil in the Dublin decider as part of his scouting for next year's panel.