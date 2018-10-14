Donegal Town the big winners in Premier Division

Kildrum Tigers are a point clear at the top of the Premier Division following a 3-2 win against Castlefinn Celtic on Sunday afternoon.

But there are other teams in the top division who will be more than happy with the start they’ve made to their respective campaigns.

Donegal Town played only their second league game on Sunday and enjoyed a 4-1 victory over Glenea United with David Graham scoring a brilliant hat-trick.

And Kilmacrennan Celtic are just a point off top spot following a 4-1 derby victory at Milford United.

Bonagee United are the new leaders in Division One after they overtook Drumoghill at the top when winning 3-1 at The Moss on Sunday.

There’s a three-way tie at the top of Division Two with Letterbarrow Celtic and Deele Harps joining previously unbeaten Whitestrand on ten points. The Strand lost on Sunday, 4-1 at home to Kerrykeel.



Premier Division

Kildrum Tigers picked up their second win of the season when beating last season’s runners-up Castlefinn Celtic 3-2. JP Malley gave the visitors the lead only for Damien Crossan to level. Goals from William Lynch and Ethan Coll put Kildrum in a strong position and while Raymond Foy’s late strike reduced the Tigers’ lead to 3-2, the home side held out for the points.

At the Hospital Field in Donegal Town, the visitors, Glenea United, were 1-0 in front at half-time thanks to Ciaran McFadden’s goal.

In the second half Donegal came out much stronger and levelled things almost straight away with David Graham nodding home Nathan Ward's superb delivery. Graham then put the Town in front when he fired home after great work from Ronan McHugh. Joe McIntyre made it 3-1 on the hour mark when he finished well from inside the area. Graham then sealed his hat trick to round off the win.

A late penalty strike from Jay Dee Asouyah earned a crucial point for Rathmullan Celtic in their game against Keadue at Flag Pole Field.

Rovers sharpshooter Aidan McHugh scored twice for Keadue and Dara Patton scored for Rathmullan in an entertaining first half. Keadue looked set to hold on until Asouyah equalised from the spot late on.

At Moyle View Park, Gary Merritt put Milford in front against Kilmacrennan. But the visitors claimed an impressive thanks to goals from Michael Laughlin, Seimi Nani Friel, Ryan Shields and Enda McCormick.



Division One

Bonagee United’s great start to the season continued at The Moss on Sunday where they were 3-1 winners against Drumoghill FC.

Taylor Russell opened their account with Aidan McLaughlin scoring twice before Richie Moore converted a late penalty for the home side.

Ballybofey United were 2-0 winners at Gweedore Celtic with Niall McCloskey and a late Damien Glackin goal rounding off a fine win for the Twin Towns men.



Division Two

It’s very tight at the top end of Division Two after Whitestrand United suffered their first defeat of the season. They lost 4-1 at home to Kerrykeel for whom Michael Sweeney hit a hat-trick.

Conor Catterson went one better for Deele Harps as he scored all four goals in a 4-2 victory.

Gavin McBrearty and Paddy Gallagher got the goals for Raphoe.

Letterbarrow Celtic also hit four goals in a 4-1 home win over Curragh Athletic. The Barrow goals came from Dillon McGroary, Alan Foxton, Pauric McHugh and Daniel Meehan.

Ciaran McFadden scored two goals as Gweedore United were 3-0 winners at home to Glenree.

And Dunkineely finally have a win to their name after they beat Copany 3-1



Cup action

In the FAI Junior Cup, there was one second round tie played on Sunday with Cappry Rovers 4-1 winners at home to Quigley’s Point Swifts. Dean O’Donnell scored twice as Cappry set up a 3rd round clash with Rathmullan Celtic.

RESULTS

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Castlefin Celtic Reserves 0 Donegal Town Reserves 2

Keadue Rovers Reserves 7 Dunlewey Celtic 0

Arranmore United 1 St. Catherines Reserves 2

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Fintown Harps AFC 4 Cappry Rovers Reserves 0

Milford United Reserves P Drumkeen United Reserves P

Gweedore Celtic Reserves 3 Drumbar United 3

Kildrum Tigers Reserves 5 Drumoghill F.C. Reserves 1

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Kildrum Tigers 3 Castlefin Celtic 2

Milford United 1 Kilmacrennan Celtic 4

Donegal Town 4 Glenea United 1

Rathmullan Celtic 2 Keadue Rovers 2

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Lifford Celtic P Cranford United P

Gweedore Celtic 0 Ballybofey United 2

Drumoghill F.C. 1 Bonagee United 3

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Deele Harps 4 Raphoe Town 2

Dunkineely Celtic 3 Copany Rovers 1

Whitestrand United 1 Kerrykeel '71 4

Gweedore United 3 Glenree United O

Letterbarrow Celtic 4 Curragh Athletic 1

FIXTURES

Saturday, October 20

Glencar Inn Division One

Arranmore United v Strand Rovers FC

Castlefin Celtic v Dunlewey Celtic

Oldtown Celtic v Keadue Rovers FC

Glenea United v St Catherines FC Reserves



Old Orchard Division Two

Drumoghill FC Res v Gweedore Celtic

Drumkeen United v Fintown Harps AFC

Cappry Rovers v Killdrum Tigers



Sunday, October 21

Brian McCormick Sports & Premier

Donegal Town FC v St Catherines FC



Temple Domestic Appliance D1

Drumoghill FC v Convoy Arsenal FC



Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre D2

Curragh Athletic FC v Kerrykeel 71 FC

FAI Junior Cup

Greencastle FC v Raphoe Town

Ballybofey United FC v Lifford Celtic FC

Kildrum Tigers v Glenea United

Keadue Rovers FC v Illies Celtic

Cappry Rovers v Rathmullan Celtic

Castlefin Celtic v Glengad FC

