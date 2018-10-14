Glenfin upset the odds to lift Intermediate Championship against Aodh Ruadh

Thanks to an excellent defence and brilliant free taking by Gerard Ward, Glenfin convincingly won the Donegal Intermediate championship in MacCumhaill Park.

Glenfin 1-10

Aodh Ruadh 0-7

Ward finished with 0-8, seven of them from frees, and his accuracy was the difference against an Aodh Ruadh side that never got out of the blocks.

Glenfin's defence was truly majestic, hardly giving the Aodh Ruadh side a shot on target and the longer the game went on, there was only going to be one result.

Aodh Ruadh had the opening point with David McGurrin pointing and almost immediately Peter Boyle was almost caught at the other end but was given a free out with the ball in his net.

But two minutes later he was taking the ball out of the net once more as Glenfin hit a goal on the break. Karl McGlynn started and finished the move, combining with Stephen Ward before blasting to the roof of the net.

Gerard Ward, impressive in the opening half, added a free on nine minutes before Conor Patton hit a good point for Aodh Ruadh a minute later.

Gerard Ward restored the three point lead when turning Johnny Gallagher and firing over. Nathan Boyle won a free for David McGurrin to keep Aodh Ruadh in touch, but Ward hit another free for Glenfin on 19 minutes after it was oved on for dissent.

The Glenfin goal had a narrow escape when a McGurrin point for a free dropped short and Nathan Boyle contested with Andrew Walsh and it was touched away by Walsh.

Ciaran Brady won a free off Eamonn McGrath for Ward to put Glenfin 1-4 to 0-3 ahead, but David McGurrin played a one-two with Shane McGrath to respond.

Before the end Ward and Nathan Boyle traded points to leave Glenfin ahead by three at the break, 1-5 to 0-5.

Aodh Ruadh had the first point of the second half with David McGurrin pointing, but he would miss two frees and the chance to get on terms.

After that Aodh Ruadh would not score until the 63rd minute, Diarmuid McInerney getting their only other point, and they can have no complaints. There was a tetchy period to the match at the start of the third quarter with a number of yellow cards handed out.

Glenfin pulled down the hatches with Gerard Ward (free), Gary Dorrian blasting over the bar when a goal was there for the taking; Daniel McGlynn after great workd by Frank McGlynn and Ward free had the winners ahead by 1-9 to 0-6 after 60 minutes.

McInerney had a point but it was fitting that Gerard Ward had the final score, winning and pointing the final free in added time. Ward had one miss, just before that, but overall his shooting was perfect and his ability to win ball was a huge factor in the win.

While Ward was man of the match, county stalwart Frank McGlynn wasn't far behind and manager, Liam Breen, revealed afterwards that he had played the entire second half with a hamstring tweak.

Michael Sticky Ward came in for Aodh Ruadh but lasted only two minutes before being black carded.

AODH RUADH: Peter Boyle; Johnny Gallagher, Damien Cleary, Eddie Lynch; Johnny Gethins, Darren Drummond, Jason Granaghan; Conor Patton (0-1), Eamonn McGrath; Oisin Rooney, Colm Kelly, David McGurrin (0-4,1f); Nathan Boyle (0-1), Shane McGrath, Niall Murray. Subs., Michael Ward for Murray 46; Philip Patton for Ward bcard 48; Diarmuid McInerney (0-1) for Rooney 57.

GLENFIN: Andrew Walsh; Ross Marley, John Harkin, Gary Herron; Daniel McGlynn (0-1), Frank McGlynn, Stephen Carr; Stephen Ward, Patrick Costello; Karl McGlynn (1-0), Jason Morrow, Gavin McDermott; Gerard Ward (0-8,7f), Ciaran Brady, Conor Ward. Subs., Gary Dorrian (0-1) for S Ward 36; Eoin Donnellan for C Ward 36; Paddy O'Connor for Costello 44; Matthew McGinley for R Marley 46; Hugh Foy for Brady 61.

REFEREE: Enda McFeely (Convoy)