Ciaran McGonagle of Letterkenny AC first home in the Diver's Hyundai 10k at New Mills

Ciaran McGonagle of Letterkenny AC was first home in the Diver's Hyundai 10k at New Mills on Sunday morning.

Ciaran came home ahead of his teammates Eoghain McGinley and Anthony Doherty.

First three ladies home were Nikita Burke; Maria Mc Granaghan and Marie Boyce.

Diver's Hyundai Full Results

Place Bib Name M/F AG Club Time

1. 367 Ciaran Mc Gonagle m MO Letterkenny AC 33:25,3

2. 376 Eoghain Mc Ginley m MO Letterkenny AC 33:56,1

3. 431 Anthony Doherty m MO Letterkenny AC 34:20,1

4. 416 David Conwell m MO Killybegs 35:39,5

5. 336 James Brown m M40 36:01,0

6. 357 Gerard Mc Grath m MO Letterkenny AC 36:15,9

7. 366 Nakita Burke f FO Letterkenny AC 36:16,1

8. 343 Paul Mc Glinchey m M40 Finn Valley AC 36:22,1

9. 429 Paddy Ryan m MO Milford AC 36:26,2

10. 426 Declan Mc Bride m MO 38:33,2

11. 417 Val Smyth m MO Killybegs 39:05,2

12. 381 Joseph Browne m M40 39:44,9

13. 328 Monica Mc Granaghan f FO Letterkenny AC 39:49,2

14. 354 Padráig Friel m M40 39:53,6

15. 340 Trevor Wasson m M50 39:58,0

16. 365 Kieran Coyle m M40 Letterkenny AC 39:59,6

17. 339 Paul Doherty m M40 Letterkenny 24/7 40:04,5

18. 390 Neil Mc Bride m MO 40:40,3

19. 380 Paul Cosgrove m M50 Letterkenny AC 40:56,0

20. 433 John Daly m M40 Letterkenny 24/7 41:34,6

21. 355 Patrick Mc Hugh m MO Milford AC 41:48,2

22. 338 Peter Hamilton m M40 Letterkenny AC 42:10,0

23. 375 John Connaghan m M50 Letterkenny 24/7 42:17,0

24. 400 Marie Boyle f FO Letterkenny AC 42:38,0

25. 432 Hugh Duffy m MO 42:45,0

26. 443 Dessie Shiels m M40 42:54,6

27. 364 Stephen O Mahoney m M50 Finner 43:12,2

28. 392 Rodney Irwin m M40 43:20,4

29. 389 Chris Cuskelly m M40 Lifford Strabane AC 43:33,3

30. 386 Sean O Leary m M50 Finn Valley AC 43:37,5

31. 378 Michael Harkin m M40 44:01,0

32. 408 Noel Irwin m M40 Milford AC 44:18,3

33. 425 Mark Rodgers m M40 Letterkenny 24/7 44:33,1

34. 393 Martin Gallen m M40 44:39,0

35. 437 Anthony Mc Daid m M40 44:52,1

36. 440 Verona Campbell f F50 Foyle Valley AC 45:02,7

37. 428 Michael Duffy m MO 45:28,2

38. 346 Benny Barber m M50 Foyle Valley AC 45:28,2

39. 413 Paddy Hannigan m M50 45:45,4

40. 404 Gary Kearns m MO Letterkenny AC 45:56,7

41. 407 Paul Doherty m M50 45:57,6

42. 341 Richard Raymond m M60 Letterkenny AC 46:16,5

43. 356 Adrian Moore m M40 Melvin Walk Jog Run 46:24,7

44. 368 Stephen Robinson m MO Letterkenny AC 46:35,6

45. 372 Paddy Doherty m M50 Finn Valley AC 46:57,1

46. 406 Merman Mc Lean m M50 Falcaragh Park Runners 47:08,7

47. 345 Ton Bangert m M60 Raphoe Road Runners 47:28,0

48. 331 Martin Temple m M40 Letterkenny AC 47:29,4

49. 427 Gerard Mc Connell m M40 Swanlings 47:31,8

50. 384 Clement Bonnar m M50 Letterkenny Park Run 48:45,9

51. 414 Brian Doherty m M40 Swanlings 48:56,6

52. 410 Colin Mc Nicholas m MO 49:01,4

53. 438 Daniel Browne m M50 49:10,0

54. 353 Brian Gallagher m M60 Letterkenny 24/7 49:30,9

55. 423 Don Smith m MO Convoy AC 49:34,1

56. 397 James Doherty m M60 Milford AC 49:49,0

57. 430 Barry Tinney m M40 Letterkenny 24/7 50:32,3

58. 415 Tommy Hill m M50 Letterkenny 24/7 50:51,1

59. 358 Adam Donaghey m MO Melvin Walk Jog Run 51:18,0

60. 350 Alun Mc Fatty m M50 51:21,0

61. 349 Sudheesh Sutheesan m M40 51:32,4

62. 359 Liam Wiseman m M50 Letterkenny Park Run 51:37,4

63. 347 James Gallagher m M40 Letterkenny Park Run 51:48,2

64. 360 Mal Houston m M40 Melvin Walk Jog Run 52:00,1

65. 409 Paddy Roche m MO Run for Fun LK 52:09,4

66. 395 Linda Cronin f FO Letterkenny Park Run 52:19,5

67. 421 Marian Kerr f F40 Letterkenny AC 52:23,4

68. 436 Garvan Gallagher m M40 Run for Fun LK 53:48,2

69. 441 Lisa Gallagher f F40 54:35,8

70. 374 Laura Crane f FO KCR 54:40,6

71. 371 Roisin Mc Elhill f F40 Pro Fitness 54:43,1

72. 334 Naomi Bradley f FO Pro Fitness 54:45,5

73. 337 Joanne Campbell f F40 Pro Fitness 54:46,5

74. 398 Trish Callaghan f F40 Rushe Fitness 54:53,6

75. 385 John Collins m M50 55:01,7

76. 348 Marjan Bangert f F60 55:02,7

77. 439 Shaun O Donnell m M50 Swanlings 55:13,0

78. 377 Mary Bonnar f F50 Letterkenny Park Run 55:17,8

79. 405 Jean Mc Glinchey f F50 Letterkenny Park Run 55:18,6

80. 388 Deirdre Horan f F50 Pro Fitness 55:45,5

81. 383 Kathy Mc Laughlin f FO 56:13,4

82. 352 Keith Patton m MO 56:54,8

83. 362 Tony Ross m M40 57:14,7

84. 424 Hugh Herrity m MO Run for Fun LK 57:25,4

85. 434 Declan Black m M50 Run for Fun LK 57:26,4

86. 419 Noreen Sharkey f F60 Letterkenny Park Run 57:31,3

87. 435 Mary Gallagher f F50 Letterkenny Park Run 57:31,3

88. 351 Nitin Kumar m M40 58:07,4

89. 412 Brendan Mc Shane m M50 58:13,3

90. 370 Elaine Quinn f FO Melvin Walk Jog Run 58:22,2

91. 379 Celine Furey f FO 58:36,1

92. 373 Orla Mc Elwee f F40 Melvin Walk Jog Run 59:04,7

93. 411 Finola Mc Gahern f FO FVF4L 59:38,5

94. 399 Sophie Gallagher f F50 59:57,7

95. 442 Dymphna Gallagher f F40 60:22,8

96. 361 Mark Denaghey m M40 Melvin Walk Jog Run 60:53,0

97. 396 Amanda Quinn f FO Letterkenny Park Run 60:53,1

98. 391 Karina Mc Menamin f F40 Pro Fitness 61:03,0

99. 329 Roisin Mc Gurk f F40 Pro Fitness 61:13,0

100. 330 Ed Mc Gurk m M40 Pro Fitness 61:13,2

101. 382 Audrey Crawford f F40 Pro Fitness 61:18,3

102. 387 Mary Byrne f F40 Pro Fitness 63:50,9

103. 363 S Northey m MO Rise 65:03,1

104. 420 Martina Mc Brearty f F50 Letterkenny Park Run 65:42,5

105. 369 Rea Doherty f F40 Finn Valley AC 67:33,9

106. 344 Charlotte Gavigan f F40 FVF4L 67:34,6

107. 335 Maríosa Crawford f F40 FVF4L 67:35,0

108. 333 Rosemary Gallen f F50 68:44,6

109. 332 Stephanie Gallen f F40 Pro Fitness 68:45,4

110. 342 Claire Mc Ginty f FO FVF4L 70:14,2

111. 394 Caroline Mc Cabe f F40 FVF4L 73:11,0