Magnificent Yvonne Bonner pushes Glenfin into Ulster Ladies Club final

Magnificent Bonner pushes Glenfin into Ulster Ladies Club final

In a cracking contest, Glenfin have reached their second Ulster Ladies final with an extra-time win over Bredagh from Co. Down.

Glenfin 3-17

Bredagh 1-15

They had eight points to spare at the end but that doesn't reflect this game which saw Glenfin needing a point in added time at the end of the second half to force extra-time.

It was a real nervy finish in normal time as Bredagh went ahead through Clare Timoney in the 61st minute. Katy Herron had a great call for a free waved away and Bredagh went on the attack. But one of the heroes of the Glenfin defence, Anne Marie Logue made a game-saving block which put Glenfin back on the attack.

The ball was worked to Yvonne Bonner out near the sideline and her effort for a point dropped into the corner of the net. However, the referee had blown for a square ball and the goal was ruled out.

Then from the kick-out, the Bredagh 'keeper delayed the kick and the referee awarded a free in and Bonner availed of the gift to send the game to extra time.

In that extra-time Glenfin had the ball in the net inside 45 seconds. A long ball from Katy Herron dropped short and Colene McGrath (a second half substitute) was in to finish to the net.

Glenfin would go on to dominate both periods of extra-time with Bredagh registering just one point, while Yvonne Bonner added three and the win was sealed in the seventh minute of the second period of extra-time when an effort from Lauren Martin came back off the 'keeper's knee and Sinead McGinty first timed home.

In a game that was close throughout Glenfin took a three point advantage - 0-7 to 0-4 - on 23 minutes, with points from Karen Guthrie (3), Katy Herron (2) and Yvonne Bonner, while Eva Hicks was a real sharpshooter for the visitors, hitting four points.

There was a twist at the end of the opening half as Clare Timoney hit a goal from the penalty spot after Tara Martin was penalised. It left Bredagh 1-6 to 0-7 ahead at the break.

But the lead was shortlived as Colene McGrath was fouled for a penalty for Glenfin just two minutes into the second half and Karen Guthrie despatched the spot kick to the net.

But Bredagh showed their quality with four points in-a-row, four from Hicks and one from Anna McKee.

It was tit for tat until the end of normal time with Glenfin always playing catch-up. Yvonne Bonner went to the middle of the field and really lifted Glenfin and it was her points which took the game to extra-time and ultimate victory.

Her final point with almost the last kick of the game was the score of the game, from the sideline and inside the 13m line.

Apart from the excellent Bonner, Karen Guthrie ran herself into the ground; Katy Herron worked really hard, as did the entire defence.



GLENFIN: Sharon Conaghan; Diane McGlynn, Tara Martin, Ann Marie Logue; Grainne Houston, Anne Marie McGlynn, Sinead McGinty (1-0); Kathy Ward (0-1), Karen Guthrie (1-4,1-0 pen); Karen Ward (0-1), Katy Herron (0-2), Lauren Martin; Gemma Glackin, Yvonne Bonner (0-9,4f), Katie Long. Subs., Mary Martin for T Martin, Colene McGrath (1-0) for Karen Ward, Danielle McGinley for K Long, all ht; Laura McKenna for Guthrie 79.

BREDAGH: Emer Murtagh; Aislinn McCloskey, Dee Curran, Aislinn McFarland; Maeve Deery, Hannah Murray, Orla Duffy; Aoibheann McCarvill, Laoise Duffy; Anna McKee (0-2), Clare Timoney (1-3, 1-0pen), Ciara McCreanor; Muirin McCreanor, Eva Hicks (0-9,6f), Ella Durkin (0-1).