McSharry finishes fifth in 50m Freestyle final at Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires

There was disappointment once again for Marlins Swim Club, Ballyshannon's Mona McSharry at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in the final of the 50m freestyle.

The Grange, Co. Sligo native, a student at Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon, had qualified for the final with a new Irish record of 25.42.

She was just outside that record in the final, finishing fifth in a time of 25.54. A repeat of the Irish record would have given her the bronze medal. She was a fraction of a second outside two girls who finished joint 3rd.

But, just like the other events, it was small margins between gaining a medal and being just outside the top three.

McSharry had already finished fourth in her main events, the 50m and 100m breaststroke, just edged out on each occasion.

But despite the fact that she will return from a major event without a medal for the first time in quite a while, it will be a great learning experience for the talented swimmer.



The full result of the 50m freestyle event was:

1 CZE SEEMANOVA Barbora 25.14

2 JPN YAMAMOTO Mayuka 25.39

3 CHN YANG Junxuan 25.47

3 SLO KLANCAR Neza 25.47

5 IRL McSHARRY Mona 25.54