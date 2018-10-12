Aodh Ruadh and Cloughaneely clash in Intermediate B final this Sunday

Cloughaneely may have “stumbled” into the latter stages of the Intermediate B Championshships, but Aodh Ruadh's Cian Dolan is not buying it for a second.

He insists that Aodh Ruadh will need to produce a top class display if they are to take the Intermediate B title on Sunday.

It's a special weekend for Aodh Ruadh with two teams in a county final, so there is a fair buzz around Ireland's oldest town.

Charlie Collins, who hosted Monday night's press event ahead of this weekend's finals, said he did not know how Clouganeely managed to get over Glenfin last Sunday after losing the first two group games and creating a bit of a record.

Aodh Ruadh beat Fanad Gaels twice and then Naomh Columba to get to the final.

But, the experienced Cian Dolan does not buy this scenario for a second.

“I wouldn't say they have staggered their way into the final,” he said.

“We had a good campaign all right and we have a good balance in the team with a few older lads like Kerry Ryan, Martin Packie McGrath, Dermot Slevin and Anthony Coughlan keeping the younger lads right,” said the well built midfielder.

“They bring a lot of experience and just listening to them is very educational.”

And like their A team, Aodh Ruadh's tussle with Glen was also in the balance with the Ballyshannon boys just shading matters on a score of 1-7 to 0-7.

So what would it mean to Cian and the Ballyshannon boys to win on Sunday?

“It would be unbelievable for the lads and it would be great for the town as well as we have a great tradition of football there.”

And his team mate Aidan Murray added: “Glen gave us a good battle but our experienced players were a great help to us.

“There are quite a few young lads there too and we are starting to pull together.

“And Reserve football can also be more open as it is not as tactical.

“And it is great when both teams are going well as it is great in training and pushing hard for a place”.

He added: “We are trying to climb that ladder back to the top again and hopefully we will get there.”

But, opponents Cloughaneely are waiting in the “fear fada” “long grass”.

Gerard Maguire, Eugene Maguire and Declan McGarvey are fine performers and they have a strong physical presence in key central positions.

So it could be very close and a draw might not be out of the question.