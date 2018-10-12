Pettigo go for Junior B glory against Red Hughs

Famous Fermanagh local historian John Cunningham wrote a witty history of the GAA in Pettigo with the apposite title “Up Against It”, and he was spot on.

For this tiny club is close to Fermanagh, Donegal and Tyrone and is tucked away in a small corner.

Last year they reached their first ever county final since the 1950s, but lost mainly thanks to three early sucker punch goals from Convoy.

A year on, it is a different, more experienced and battle hardened Pettigo who take on Red Hughs in the Junior B final in Letterkenny on Saturday.

And they are pretty confident of going one better this year after easily beating Convoy by double scores in an earlier league match.

Added confidence

Pettigo are also playing in a higher Division Four this year which has given them added confidence.

Promising forward Paul Robinson insists Pettigo are not heading to Letterkenny to lose.

“Last year was very disappointing and there was a lot of excitement about the village as finals or cups do not come to us too often,” he said.

“But it is acting as a spur to us this year as we have really concentrated hard and training has been very good”.

Significantly when asked about his thoughts on opponents Red Hughs his confident reply was noteworthy.

“We are not overly concerned about the opposition as that is out of our control.

“We have just been concentrating on our own performance and getting up to the level that we need to be at to win”.

And, with players like Paul, David Robinson, the free-scoring Michael O'Riordan, Kevin Kane, Enda Baird and Jarlath Leonard, they have the players to bring home a badly needed trophy to the football-mad border village!