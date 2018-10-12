Home advantage a big plus for Glenfin ladies in Ulster semi-final

Glenfin’s bid for a place in the Ulster Ladies Senior Club Championship final has been boosted with the switching of Saturday’s semi-final against Down champions Bredagh to Pairc Taobhoige (2.30pm).

The tie originally fixed as an away game with the south Belfast club having home advantage. It was also originally to be played on Sunday week, October 21.

However, a request for a change of date from Bredagh has ended up with the fixture being brought forward and moved from Bredagh to Glenfin.

“Bredagh requested the change of date and as part of the agreement the game was fixed for a home game for us,” Glenfin manager, Francie Martin told the Democrat.

“A home game is always an advantage and to get an Ulster semi-final at home is brilliant. Hopefully we can now make the most of that advantage on Saturday.”

Glenfin have already one game in Ulster under their belts. The Australian bound Yvonne Bonner and Katy Herron scored two goals each and Gemma Glackin hit the other in Glenfin’s 5-12 to 0-11 win over Cavan champions Lurgan, two weeks ago in the quarter-final, also in Pairc Taobhoige.

Karen Guthrie, who got married last Saturday and who missed the quarter-final through injury, was back training on Monday night and will return to the team for the visit of the Down champions.

“Yeah it is great to have Karen back,” her manager said.

“She is fully fit again and has postponed her honeymoon until the championship is over for us. Hopefully it is not Saturday.”

Saturday’s game is a first outing in the campaign for Bredagh, the new Down champions. They defeated Carryduff in the Down final at the beginning of September.

Their 2-14 to 0-8 final victory over Carryduff would suggest they are a decent enough outfit.

“I’ve seen a dvd of the Down final and while it is hard to judge them from one game, they looked a good attacking side and I did pick a few things out of the dvd,” Martin said.

“But the important thing for us is to focus on our own game and get ourselves right for the game.

“It’s an Ulster semi-final and it is at home and it is a brilliant opportunity for us to qualify for the Ulster final. So we have to make the most of the championship.

“While we don’t have much information on Bredagh what we do know is they are Down champions and once you get to an Ulster semi-final there are no easy games.”

Ann Marie McGlynn and Katy Herron are slight injury concerns ahead of the game. McGlynn picked up a calf muscle injury and Herron a shoulder injury in the last round against Lurgan.

But their manager is fairly confident they will be both fine come Saturday.

Verdict: Glenfin