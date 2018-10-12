Parkrun 5k to be held in memory of Art McGrath

The Letterkenny parkrun 5k event at St. Conals Complex on Saturday, October 13 will be dedicated to the late Art McGrath.

Art was deeply involved in Letterkenny parkrun and his sudden passing came as a massive shock to his family and large circle of friends many of whom he met at parkrun.

He enriched the lives of everyone he came in contact with and he was a very popular member of the parkrun team.

The 5k will take place with the normal 9.30am start but from 10am onwards a special tea will be held upstairs in the nearby Vestry.

Everyone who knew Art is invited along, and that includes those who might not wish to take part in the 5k.

Donations will be taken at the tea which will be divided between two charities - ‘ Croi’ the Heart/Stroke Charity and ‘Good and New’.

As always parking is free from 8.30am until 11 am for those wishing to attend.