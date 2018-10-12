Donegal Town return to league action with visit of Glenea United

We might be over a month into the new season, but when Donegal Town take to the field for this Sunday’s visit of Glenea United, it will only be their second outing in the Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division in this campaign.

A combination of free weekends and games in cup competitions has meant Donegal have played just once in the league - a 2-2 draw at Kilmacrennan Celtic.

This Sunday they meet a Glenea team who will be buoyed by their 2-1 win over champions Kildrum Tigers last weekend.

The match at the Hospital Field is one of four games in the top division. Kildrum at home to Castlefinn Celtic is perhaps the game of the day while Milford United host Kilmacrennan in a local derby.

Keadue Rovers who have enjoyed a very steady start to their season, travel to play Rathmullan Celtic.

In the Temple Domestic Appliances Division One, Drumoghill FC will be hoping to make it four wins from four when they host Bonagee United at The Moss. The Letterkenny club however, won’t make it easy. They’re unbeaten after three games and sit just two points behind their opponents who lead the way in the division.

There are only three fixtures in this division this Sunday. Gweedore Celtic, beaten in all three games so far in the league, have Ballybofey at An Screaban while Lifford Celtic are at home to Cranford.

Whitestrand United lead the way in the Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two and on Sunday, they meet Kerrykeel in a local derby.

Dunkineely Celtic will finally hope to get some points on the board when they play Copany Rovers in another local derby. Among the other games, Letterbarrow Celtic have a home game against Curragh Athletic.

On Saturday, in the Glencar Inn Division, leaders Glencar Celtic have a free weekend, so the chasing pack have a chance to close the gap. The top game is at Cental Park where Keadue Rovers meet neighbours Dunlewey.

In Division Two, there are four games including Fintown Harps at home to Cappry Rovers.

FIXTURES

Saturday, Oct 13

Glencar Inn Division One

Arranmore Utd v St Catherines FC

Castlefin Celtic v Donegal Town FC

Keadue Rovers v Dunlewey Celtic



Old Orchard Division Two

Milford United FC v Drumkeen Utd

Gweedore Celtic v Drumbar FC

Fintown Harps v Cappry Rovers

Killdrum Tigers v Drumoghill FC

Sunday, October 14

Brian McCormick Sports Premier



Killdrum Tigers v Castlefin Celtic

Milford Utd v Kilmacrennan Celtic

Donegal Town FC v Glenea United

Rathmullan Celtic v Keadue Rovers

Temple Domestic Appliance D1

Lifford Celtic FC v Cranford FC

Gweedore Celtic v Ballybofey United

Drumoghill FC v Bonagee United



Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre D2

Deele Harps FC v Raphoe Town

Dunkineely Celtic v Copany Rovers

Whitestrand United v Kerrykeel 71

Gweedore Utd FC v Glenree United

Letterbarrow Celtic v Curragh Ath