Later than usual and in a new venue, the Con Sean Darts Tournament takes place this Saturday, October 13, in The Rusty Mackerel, Teelin with first matches at 4pm.

This is the 20th holding of this prestigious competition and the question is who can stop John Flood making it 5 in a row?

The organisers of the event are now taking names, and you can enter through Facebook, calling into The Rusty or texting 086-9969256.

€1000 in prizes guaranteed and the cost of entry is €10.

No entries on the day and all names must be in before Friday 12th.

The annual tournament is open to all players.

The Youth Tournament starts at 1pm and is open to anyone aged 17 and under. If you were 17 on any day in 2018 you can enter.

2018 John Harkin Singles

The John Harkin singles is back and will be held in Evelyn's Bar, Carrick on Saturday, October 20 at 4pm with a cup and shield competition on the day.

More details next week.

2018 SWDDL Grand Prix

John Menchia is the 2018 SWDDL Grand Prix champion following his win over Kieran Carr in the final, full report next week.



South West Donegal Darts League

There was a great response to proposals to get the league restarted.

If you are interested in entering a team please let the committee know before the end of October as they plan to start in early November.