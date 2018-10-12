Small World sponsorship for Four Masters Ladies

Four Masters' Senior Ladies team and management have offered sincere thanks to Louise Gately and Small World for the generous sponsorship of crested jumpers.

This presentation brought the playing season to a close and as the players completed the final game in a long series of matches they proudly displayed their new gear.

It was an exhausting season with matches every Sunday from June except for two free Sundays.

The focus with this group of players was to fulfill every fixture and to improve skill and fitness levels.

Training twice weekly and matches on Sundays ensured that the latter part of these goals was achieved.

The girls showed huge commitment and when they got over a few broken nails and some erring gumshields, training went smoothly and a huge effort was expended by all. The squad fulfilled all fixtures, even at times when numbers were low and crucial players were absent.

All in all, this year was a building block for next year and Four Masters hope to compete more tenaciously and move up the league ladder to a more competitive position, of which they feel they are very capable.

Huge thanks to all the girls who committed fully to a long season and always gave of their best.

A special mention to the management team of Matt Shovlin, who was Mr. Precision in securing the pitch, setting up stations and keeping the hydration levels high.

Also to Mary Crawford and Sharon Gillespie who not only provided tea, scones, soup on cold, wet nights and cool, refreshing ice-cream on warm summer evenings but kept the spirits up when the scoreboards were not in our favour and tended to the cramping legs and bloody noses.

It was a positive, constructive season where huge improvements were made but most importantly friendships renewed and enthusiasm for playing Gaelic rekindled.

Onwards and upwards will be the motto next year but for now the players retire to the gym for winter training.