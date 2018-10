Donegal to meet Fermanagh in Ulster championship in 2019 - a repeat of 2018 Ulster final

Donegal and Fermanagh will meet in the first game of the Ulster Championship in 2019 - a repeat of the Ulster final of this year.

It will be another meeting of Declan Bonner and Rory Gallagher with Fermanagh drawn at home in Brewster Park.

Donegal have been drawn with Tyrone in the bottom half of the draw, with Tyrone drawn against Derry in the preliminary round.

ULSTER

Preliminary Round: Tyrone v Derry

Quarter-finals:

Cavan v Monaghan

Down v Armagh

Fermanagh v Donegal

Tyrone/Derry v Antrim

Semi-finals:

Cavan/Monaghan v Down/Armagh

Fermanagh/Donegal v Tyrone/Derry/Antrim

CONNACHT

New York v Mayo

London v Galway

Leitrim v Roscommon

Sligo bye

SEMI-FINALS

New York/Mayo v Leitrim/Roscommon

London/Galway v Sligo

LEINSTER

First Round

Louth v Wexford

Wicklow v Kildare

Meath v Offaly

Quarter-finals:

Louth/Wexford v Dublin

Wicklow/Kildare v Longford

Meath/Offaly v Carlow

Westmeath v Laois

Semi-finals

Louth/Wexford/Dublin v Wicklow/Kildare/Longford

Meath/Offaly/Carlow v Westmeath/Laois

MUNSTER

Tipperary v Limerick

Clare v Waterford

Semi-finals

Kerry v Clare/Wateford

Tipperary/Limerick v Cork