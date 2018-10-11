Donegal hurlers will have two home games in Christy Ring Cup in 2019

The draws have been made for the 2019 Christy Ring Cup and Donegal will have two home games in the group stages.

As winners of the 2018 Nicky Rackard Cup, Donegal hurlers get the chance to pit their skills against some of the top teams next year.

Donegal have been drawn in Group One with Wicklow, Derry and Down.

Their first game will be a home game against Wicklow, followed by an away game against Derry before having their final group game at home to Down.

Fixture dates and venues will be decided in the near future.