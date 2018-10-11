Agony for Mona McSharry as she just misses out on a medal

For the second time this week, Mona McSharry was agonisingly close to a medal when she finished fourth in Thursday’s 100m Breaststroke Final at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

The Sligo teenager, who is a member of Marlins Swimming Club in Ballyshannon, was just 0.02 of a second behind Lithuania’s Kotryna Teterevkova who took bronze.

There was however, medal success for the Irish with Niamh Coyne from Dublin winning silver.

Coyne was just behind the Russian Anastasia Makarova in a time of 1:08.90.

Earlier this week, both swimmers were in action in the 50m Breaststroke final with Mona just missing out on a medal.

She was 4th in 31.96 with Niamh just behind in 5th in 32.02.