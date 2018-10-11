2019 GAA Championships draw takes place tonight

The draw will take place tonight live on RTE television for the 2019 Ulster Senior Football Championship.

Donegal, the reigning Ulster champions, will once again go into the hat as one of the early favourites for success next season.

Their victory in last June’s provincial decider against Fermanagh capped off an impressive Ulster campaign which started out with a preliminary round win over Cavan in Ballybofey last May.

They then beat Derry in the quarter-finals before easing past the challenge of Down in the semi-final.

In a change to the format, the two counties drawn in the Preliminary Round in 2019 will be exempt from the Preliminary Round in 2020 and 2021.

The draw for the 2019 provincial championships will be screened live on RTE2 from 8.30pm.

Michael Lyster hosts the draw with Anthony Daly, Ciaran Whelan, Henry Shefflin and Tomás Ó Sé in studio as guests.