Mona McSharry qualifies for 100m breaststroke final

Mona McSharry has qualified for the final in the 100m women's breaststroke at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The Sligo teenager, who swims with Marlins Swimming Club in Ballyshannon, qualified in eight place overall after coming home third in Wednesday's semi-final in 1:09.74.

Mona's Irish team-mate Niamh Coyne from Dublin also got through to Thursday's final in third place overall after coming second in the same semi in 1:08.90.

Earlier this week, both swimmers were in action in the 50m Breaststroke final with Mona just missing out on a medal.

She was 4th in 31.96 with Niamh just behind in 5th in 32.02.

Speaking after that race, Mona was happy with what was a season's best time.

“It’s very early in the season," she said.

"Normally we are just starting back now, into the long preparation – so it’s hard to be ready and on form at this time of year. So I’m happy with that time. It’s a season best at the moment.”