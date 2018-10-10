Mac's View: The two best teams are in the County Final

The die is cast. Naomh Conaill and Gaoth Dobhair are through to the county final and there can be no great argument - they are the two best teams in the county at present.

I watched the two semi-finals at the weekend, first Naomh Conaill and Glenswilly on Saturday night in Ballybofey.

First let me say I was disappointed with the crowd in Ballybofey on Saturday night. I didn’t hear an official attendance figure, but it looked small on what was a beautiful night for football.

Naomh Conaill were the better team and while there was only a point between them at the finish, Naomh Conaill were the better team and deserved to go through.

In fairness to Glenswilly, they hung in and were still in the game right up to the final whistle.

I don’t know what the story was about the time at the finish, and whether or not the referee had indicated three or four minutes of injury time. But overall I thought the referee Shaun McLaughlin had a good game.

Naomh Conaill are a good side and are very well coached and organised.

If I was to single out one Naomh Conaill man, it would have to be Anthony Thompson. I thought he had a brilliant game and really drove Naomh Conaill on from the back. He is getting better with age.

Marty Boyle had a fine game too and from what I heard on Saturday night, the Brick Molloy is struggling with an ankle injury. But he still had a fine game and scored the all important goal.

Gaoth Dobhair were comfortable winners on Sunday against MacCumhaill's. I thought they won playing well within themselves. But they are a fine side with great strength in depth.

If they were to win the championship they strike me as a side and a squad of players that could do well in Ulster.

But first they will have to get over Naomh Conaill and that will be no walk in the park, unlike their last two games against Bundoran and MacCumhaill's, two Division Two teams, albeit they will both play in Division One next season.

In fairness to MacCumhaill's unlike Bundoran the week before, they kept the goal count down' though they did not score as much as Bundoran at the other end.

The county final has all the potential to be a good game of football and let's hope it does live up to its billing because the game in the county needs a good final.



Gripe

I want to return to a gripe I briefly mentioned here a few weeks ago. After last week’s round of semi-finals in the Senior, Intermediate and Junior championships at A and B level, the vast majority of Donegal clubs have finished up for the season.

And by next weekend with the playing of the Junior and Intermediate finals that number will be down to a handful.

There are still a number of games to be played in Division Three of the All-County Football League.

That all means the vast majority will have no football again until the end of March or the beginning of April next year - a period of close on six months. This is far too long of a break and it is an issue that needs to be addressed going forward.

I know there is college and county football. But that will only cater for a small minority of club players.

Finally this week my sympathies go to two former playing colleagues, Martin Carney and Ray Sheerin, on the sad deaths of their wives last week.

Sympathy to Martin on the death of his wife Gina and to Ray on the passing of Vera who was a sister of another former playing colleague, Pauric McShea.

Leaba i measc na naomh agus na n-aingeal bíodh acu.



Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack