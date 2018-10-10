Shane Blaney makes Doncaster Rovers debut

Donegal teenager Shane Blaney made his first team debut for Doncaster Rovers in Tuesday night's Checkatrade Trophy victory over Grimsby Town.

Blaney, who signed for the League One outfit from Finn Harps in January, played in defence in Doncaster's 2-0 win.

Rovers boss Grant McCann made ten changes to his team following Saturday's 4-0 home defeat by Fleetwood. Despite that set-back, Rovers are well placed in sixth spot in the division.

Blaney from Letterkenny, spent time recently on loan at Tamworth in the South League Premier Central.

On Tuesday night, he was part of a Doncaster side who maintained their good start in the Checkatrade Trophy.

The victory kept Rovers firmly in contention for the knockout stage ahead of next month's final Group G game at Notts County.