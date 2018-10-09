Letterkenny AC marathon runners doing their bit for charity

A group of Letterkenny AC runners are raising funds for the Donegal Down Syndrome Association through their participation in the Dublin City Marathon on Sunday, October 28.

Paul McMonagle, who is co-ordinating the fundraising, is hoping for a good response.

"A few of us ran the Dublin Marathon last year and we managed to raise €2,200 for the Donegal Down Syndrome Association," he said.

"We decided to raise funds again this year for the same charity, and with a bigger group involved this year, we would hope to raise something similar.

"The Donegal Down Syndrome Association do great work in the community and we are glad to be able to help them in this way," Paul commented.