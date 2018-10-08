Donegal woman to compete in Ironman World Championship triathlon in Hawaii

A Donegal woman living in Cork for the past 20 years will compete in the 2018 World Championship triathlon in Hawaii this Saturday.

Annmarie Power, originally from Ballybofey, has been living in Ballincollig for two decades. She combines her passion for triathlon with her work as a part-time health care nurse and is a mother of three children.

She started taking part in triathlons about 12 years ago. Over 2,000 athletes will embark on a 140.6-mile journey that consists of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bicycle ride and a 26.22-mile run raced in that order and without a break. It is widely considered one of the most difficult one-day sporting events in the world.

The Ironman World Championship has been held annually in Hawaii since 1978. The Ironman World Championship has become known for its gruelling length and harsh race conditions.

Annmarie has many sporting achievements under her belt including; 2nd in her age group in Ironman Austria 2016, 1st in her age group in Ironman Lanzarote in May of this year, 1st place in her age group in the National Middle-Distance Championship Kenmare and of course World Championship qualifier in Hawaii.

Taking part in a triathlon is extremely time consuming and takes a great deal of self- discipline and willpower. “Time commitment is definitely a challenge for any aspiring triathlete,” Annmarie said “and, as a Mom and a career woman, you have to be very efficient with your time and manage it very effectively, so for me it’s quality as opposed to quantity.” She describes managing all three as a “balancing act”.

She manages to swim 2.5km-3km 3 times a week, run 3 times a week with distances ranging from 12-19 miles and does a long cycle on Sundays reaching distances up to 150km and also cycles on her turbo trainer in her kitchen. “Consistency is the key,” she said. “Putting in those hours week after week, is the key to progressing as an athlete and, for a more mature athlete like myself, it’s just trying to stay injury free.”

One of the key things athletes in such a competitive sport can do to help ensure a speedy injury recovery is have a well-balanced nutritious diet. Many endurance athletes, despite fuelling their workouts properly while they’re out on the road, finish the day with a caloric deficit.

