Raphoe lose out to Rathgar in Irish Hockey Trophy

Raphoe 1st XI hosted Dublin opposition in Rathgar at The Royal and Prior grounds on Saturday in the Irish Hockey Trophy.

The first half was a 50/50 contest, with both teams winning several short corners to try and gain the advantage in the match. Raphoe managed to take a lead into half-time when a series of short corners finally culminated in a conversion by Jonny Long.

The second half didn't get off to a great start, Rathgar won a short corner from which they equalised.

This dampened Raphoe's spirits and put wind in Rathgar's sails. Rathgar soon took the lead when they won another short corner and it beat Davy Moore in the Raphoe goal.

Raphoe pushed to get back level with another goal but the Rathgar defence stayed strong and soon added a third goal when they countered on Raphoe and had men over to simply slot the ball under an on rushing Davy Moore.

Raphoe got one back when a high press from the home team won the ball back and Ian McGonigle found Stephen Cleverly on top of the circle to hit a shot through the Rathgar keeper's legs. Raphoe tried in vain to get one more to take it to penalties, however they ran out of time.

Raphoe turn their attention back to the league next week when they travel to Comber to take on North Down.

RAPHOE 2ND XI

Raphoes 2nds had a day to forget as they went down 7 - 0 at home to a well drilled Portadown team.

The 2nds travel to Bangor next week.

LADIES BEAT RAINEY

Raphoe Ladies 1st XI began their journey in the Irish Hockey Trophy against Ulster side, Rainey from Magherafelt on Saturday.

Rainey 1st XI had performed well in the Premier League of Ulster last season, which is currently a league above Raphoe.

Raphoe have met Rainey five times in previous derby matches where both teams always perform to their best. On this occasions, the Donegal side put in another very impressive display to win this game 3-1.

Wendy Patterson fired them in front early on.

Rainey however, managed to draw level just before half time.

Leanne Patterson put Raphoe back in front 15 minutes into the second half and the crucial third goal was scored by Lisa Smyth.

Next week Raphoe start their Senior 1 League campaign against Omagh at home at 1pm.



Raphoe: Team: Heather Humphrey, Arlyne Kilpatrick, Victoria Wray, Jasmine Tinney, Janice Nelson, Zara Tinney, Lyndsey Tinney, Wendy Patterson, Lisa Patterson, Leanne Patterson, Sabrina Barnett, Katy Love, Lisa Smyth, Emma Harpur,