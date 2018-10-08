Donegal GAA officials have confirmed dates for county football finals

Donegal GAA officials have confirmed the times, dates and venues for their schedule of county adult championship finals over the next two weekends.

Naomh Conaill and Gaoth Dobhair will go head to head in the senior final on Sunday week, October 21, in MacCumhaill Park, in Ballybofey.

The game will be preceded by the Senior B final meeting of Naomh Conaill and St Eunan’s.

But the action begins this coming weekend with the Junior A final meeting of Red Hugh's and Urris. That game is on Saturday, October 13 in O’Donnell Park, throw-in 4.30pm and it is preceded by the Junior B final clash of Red Hugh's and Pettigo.

Aodh Ruadh and Glenfin meet in the Intermediate final on Sunday, October 14 in Ballybofey. This game is preceded by the Intermediate B championship meeting of Cloughaneely and Aodh Ruadh.

The fixtures are;

Junior A & B Final Saturday, October 13

B - final at 2.30pm

Red Hugh’s v Pettigo

A - final at 4.30pm

Red Hugh’s v Urris

Venue – O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny

Intermediate A & B Final Sunday, October 14

B - final at 2 pm

Cloughaneely v Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon

A - final at 4 pm

Glenfin v Aodh Ruadh, Ballyshannon

Venue – MacCumhaill Park Ballybofey

Senior A & B Final Sunday, October 21

B - final at 2.00pm

St Eunan’s v Naomh Conaill

A - final at 4 pm

Gaoth Dobhair v Naomh Conaill

Venue – MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey