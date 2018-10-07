READ THE REID: A world that's gone crazy

It’s always a sign of Autumn and a looming Winter when TG4 start showing club championship football and hurling on Sunday afternoons. Thank God for them.

TG4 has been championing and promoting Ladies Gaelic for quite some time now which has helped to give our female counterparts’ game a huge boost.

I watched the All-Ireland final between Dublin and Cork recently. I thought it was a terrific game with the Metropolitans emulating the Dublin men’s team with a resounding victory over the Leesiders.

I’m always aware that I may not be using the politically correct term when I’m referring to Ladies Gaelic football because I know that soccer for the female gender is referred to as “women’s soccer”.

Our world is going a little crazy in this respect. There are minority pressure groups out there promoted and funded by secret societies who manipulate the general population into accepting (“tolerating”) rules and laws that don’t fit into the natural order of things.

I want to give you an example of how silly this concept has gone. This is an excerpt from Alive.ie. The heading was, ‘Cheaper car insurance for man’.

‘CBC NEWS has reported that a man, "David", in Alberta, Canada, changed his sex on official papers in order to get cheaper car insurance available only to women.

When buying a new car, the 23-year-old discovered that his insurance would be $1,100 (almost 25%) cheaper if he were a woman.

“I was pretty angry about that,” he said. “So, I asked them to change my gender on my auto policy, and she's like, we can't do that.”

Canada's insurers charge men under 25 a higher premium because they are at more risk of being in a collision than women of the same age. David discovered he just needed a doctor's note to persuade government officials he “identified” as a woman, even though he didn't.

Getting the note was pretty simple, he said. “I basically asked for it and told them that I identify as a woman, or I'd like to identify as a woman, and he wrote me the letter I wanted.”

With this he was able to get a new birth cert and driving licence saying he was female, leading to cheaper insurance.

David said he wanted to target the insurance industry, “not to point out how easy it is to change genders.”

But his case illustrated how the “gender identity” agenda was sinking into absurdity.

In 2011 the EU's highest court ended the long-standing practice across Europe of cheaper insurance for women, arguing that it was “discrimination”.’

Getting back to TG4, I believe that they are doing a fantastic job. They cover many GAA related items which are well produced. They also show live PRO 14 rugby featuring the Irish provinces.

I know that the Ladies Gaelic football is televised ‘live’ on Saturday afternoons for the most part. This is such a pity because I believe that Ladies Gaelic football would benefit greatly if played on Sundays when there would be larger viewership. However, the men take precedence here.

I also believe that Ladies Gaelic football doesn’t receive adequate attention in the written media.

I am aware that this paper does extensive coverage but nationally the written media falls short. I admit that I too am guilty of not affording space to the Ladies game.

Donegal have a great senior ladies team and I do know that they were beaten by Cork in the All-Ireland semi-final recently. I didn’t see the game though.

However, I will endeavour to make amends in the future.

Keep the faith!