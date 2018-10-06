Aodh Ruadh book final place despite remarkable Naomh Columba comeback

With 14 minutes to play Aodh Ruadh led by eight points, 4-4 to 0-8 and looked certain of their place in the county Intermediate Final, but a plucky Naomh Columba mounted a stirring comeback and just fell short, losing by two points.



Aodh Ruadh .........4-5

Naomh Columba ..1-12

The Ernesiders, for long spells, looked like the better side, their two young inside forwards, Shane McGrath with 2-1 and the fleet-footed Nathan Boyle appeared to have the speed and guile to open up the Glen defence. They were a real threat and goals were very much on their minds.

But, in the final quarter the Gaeltacht side gave Aodh Ruadh their fill of it and with it an almighty jolt. Their magnificent effort ensured on an evening where it was sunny, if cool, no one would leave Tir Conaill Park in Donegal Town early.

In a game where Aodh Ruadh had two players black carded and Naomh Columba one, the free count, 34 frees to the losers and 21 to Aodh Ruadh, points to no lack of incident.

While fans often grumble about the frees they didn’t get, Aodh Ruadh supporters, I felt, had a reasonable case to feel aggrieved on 19 minutes when Nathan Boyle was fouled for what looked a penalty, but the man in charge didn’t see it that way and that's that.



PERFECT START

After a first half where Aodh Ruadh made the perfect start with a David Chuckles McGurrin goal, they suffered an early blow when their captain, Damien Cleary, was shown a black card for a late frontal shoulder on Glen’s Brian Gillespie. Some felt it was harsh, a yellow rather than a black perhaps, but again, what the referee, Robbie O’Donnel thought is all that matters.

Later in the game the referee proved consistent when he dished a black to a Glen player for an offence that other refs often show a yellow card for.

Having lost the teak-tough Cleary, Aodh Ruadh responded to that setback with the game’s best point, Nathan Boyle dancing around three tackles before curling a beauty to leave his side 1-1 to 0-1 ahead, Philip Doherty hitting the early Glen point.

Ryan Gillespie added two frees and Chuckles McGurrin, from a free, made it 1-2 to 0-3. An exquisite ball from Eamon McGrath to Shane ended with a classy goal finish to put Aodh Ruadh in the driving seat.

Aaron Doherty, from a free, and Pauric Ward with a magical score, narrowed the gap to three, 2-2 to 0-5, but Glen were cut open again on 30 minutes with McGrath, for the second week in a row, adding his second goal.

Another Aaron Doherty free left five in it at the break, 3-2 to 0-6.

In a third quarter that had an almost inevitable feel to it a Johnny Getthins goal and a point from Shane McGrath with two in reply from Aaron Doherty, one a free, left the Ernesiders 4-4 to 0-8 ahead with 46 minutes played.



THE COMEBACK

From this point on the game got really interesting, Naomh Columba chipping away, winning dirty ball and buesting a gut to get to the break. Aaron Doherty, with a fine 45, corner back Kieran McBrearty, for the second week in a row, popping up for a lovely score.

The game was turning tasty and the tackles were flying in as two more black cards were shown, Ryan McNern, Naomh Columba and Nathan Boyle, both shown black.

Six points behind with seven minutes left, Naomh Columba had a sharpness and an urgency to them not seen earlier. Too often in the first half they had dropped ball short into keeper Peter Boyle’s chest, but they were turning clincial as the clock ticked down.

They sensed something was on as some Aodh Ruadh players looked leggy. The large number of Glen supporters in the stand were finding their voice, Aaron Doherty lifting them with his fourth point from a placed ball, while Kevin McNern had the place humming when he pointed to leave just four in it, 4-4 to 0-12.

But, it took an old head to stem the tide. 16 minutes after their last score, the veteran Michael Sticky Ward (41), landed an all important point on 61 minutes to steady Aodh Ruadh nerves, but Naomh Columba weren’t done yet and they moved the ball crisply for Kevin McNern to smash home a goal on 62 minutes.

With just two in it, Naomh Columba ran out of time, Aodh Ruadh looked very relieved to hear the final whistle.

In the final analysis Naomh Columba deserve great credit for a massive final quarter, Aodh Ruadh, who had a nasty habit in the league of failing to close out games they should win, discovering a way to just to do that, and that final point from Ward, who was man of the match 20 years ago in the county senior final (also against Naomh Columba), points to the importance of a cool head when the tide turns against a team who thought they were cruising.

Nathan Boyle and Shane McGrath were constant threats for Aodh Ruadh, Niall Murray was effective until withdrawn, in a roving role, Eamon McGrath put in a huge shift while another veteran, Johnny Gallagher, probably on a wee bit too soon for his liking, was truly magnificent in defence having come in early for black carded Cleary.

Credit also the Aodh Ruadh defence for confining the hugely talented Aaron Doherty to just one score from play.

A great team effort from Naomh Columba, particularly in the final quarter, Kieran McBrearty, Martin Cunningham, Kevin McNern, impressive in the final quarter also, all leading by example.

Aodh Ruadh: Peter Boyle, Jason Granaghan, Damien Cleary, Eddie Lynch; Johnny Getthins 1-0, Darren Drummond, Colm Kelly; CP Patton, Eamonn McGrath; Darren Getthins, Oisin Rooney, David McGurrin 1-2, 1f; Nathan Boyle 0-1, Shane McGrath 2-1, Niall Murray. Subs: Johnny Gallagher (12) for Cleary (black); Philip Patton (h/t) for D. Getthins; Michael ‘Sticky’ Ward (38) for Murray; Diarmaid McInerney (51) for N. Boyle (black).

Naomh Columba: Shane O’Gara; Barry Carr, Martin Cunningham, Kieran McBrearty 0-1, Pauric Ward 0-1, Michael McGuire, Stephen Jones; Finn Gallagher, Pauric Cunningham; Philip McNern, Kevin McNern 1-1, Aaron Doherty 0-6, 4fs, 1’45; Tadhg McGinley, Ryan Gillespie 0-2, fs, Philip Doherty 0-1. Subs: Lanty Molloy (42) for P.Cunningham; Ryan McNern (43) for P. McNern; Pauric O’Neill (47) for T. McGinley; Oisín McGinley (50) for R.McNern (black).

Referee: Robbie O’Donnell (Naomh Muire).