Leah Gallen flies out to Russia this weekend

Raphoe's Leah Gallen will fly to Russia with the Irish team on Sunday ahead of representing Ireland at the European Junior Championships which take place in Anapa from October 9 - 17.

Meanwhile 18 Donegal boxers entered the Ulster 9 County Championships in Belfast at the weekend.

Six Donegal boxers won individual titles on Sunday including Alana Bradley and Shannon Gilfillan from Raphoe, Lani Lafferty from Twin Towns, Coran McGonigle from St. Bridget's, Jack Harron of St. John Bosco and Keelan Collins of Dunree Boxing Club.

Five more boxers will be in action in the finals this coming Saturday at the Corpus Christi Club in Belfast.