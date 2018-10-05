DONEGAL GAA - SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP
MacCumhaill's are 10/1 to beat Gaoth Dobhair on Sunday
Odds for this weekend's two senior semi-finals
Action from MacCumhaill Park where Gaoth Dobhair beat Bundoran
Despite impressing in their quarter-final victory over St. Michael's last weekend, MacCumhaill's appear to be firm outsiders to reach the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Donegal Senior Championship final.
The Twin Towns club are 10-1 to beat hot favourites Gaoth Dobhair.
In the other semi-final, there's a tempting price for Glenswilly to beat Naomh Conaill.
See below for full list of odds on the senior games this weekend.
Odds are provided by Sean Graham Bookmakers, Donegal Town.
