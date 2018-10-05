Red Hugh's and Convoy the fancied teams in Junior A semi-finals

Letterkenny Gaels and St Mary’s, Convoy topped their groups and go into this weekend’s Junior A semi-finals as the form teams.

But their semi-final opponents, Red Hugh’s and Urris, both have championship pedigree and have been showing good form in recent weeks.

Letterkenny Gaels and Red Hugh’s meet in Convoy on Saturday at 5pm while St Mary’s, Convoy and Urris will face off in Buncrana on Sunday at 1pm.

SEE ALSO: Intermediate semi-finals preview



Conor McBrearty carries the main scoring threat for Letterkenny Gaels and it may turn into a shoot out between McBrearty and Red Hugh’s marksman Damien Browne.

Red Hugh’s play in Division Three while Gaels are in Divisoin Four. Both teams finished their league campaigns in mid-table positions.

Playing at the higher level may stand to Red Hugh’s.

Verdict: Red Hugh’s



Convoy favourites

St Mary’s, Convoy, under the guidance of Laurence McMullan, won all four group games at a canter.

They have been the form team in the championship with Raymond McNamee, Patrick Dolan, Benny Bonner, Joe McGill, Johnny Kee and Dean Bonner producing the goods week in, week out. They are fancied to have a little too much all over the park for Urris.

But given Urris’ great championship tradition and on the tight confines of The Scarvey, Convoy will have to be on their guard.



Verdict: Convoy