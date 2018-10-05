DONEGAL LEAGUE
Last of McCormick Cup Area Finals this weekend
Busy programme of league action too
Action from the Donegal Junior League Old Orchard Saturday Division Two match between Drumoghill F.C. Reserves and Drumbar United at The Moss last weekend
The last of the Area Finals in the Brian McCormick Sports Cup will be played on Sunday with Bonagee United taking on Milford United at Dry Arch Park.
These sides will be hoping to join Keadue Rovers, Convoy Arsenal and Ballybofey United in the last four of the competition.
In the Premier Division this weekend, there are four games fixed with the early leaders Kildrum Tigers hoping to extend their unbeaten start to four games when they travel to play Glenea United.
Castlefinn Celtic played their first league game last weekend, defeating Milford United. They play Kilmacrennan Celtic at home.
In the other games, St. Catherine's, who have seen very little competitive action in recent weeks, are away to Keadue Rovers while Rathmullan Celtic host Cappry Rovers.
In Division One, Drumoghill and Drumkeen United are the early pace-setters, although a number of sides have already got games in hand.
This Sunday, Drumoghill FC face a difficult assignment away to a Ballybofey United side who have enjoyed another excellent start to their season, particularly in the cup competitions.
Drumkeen United meanwhile have home advantage in the league against Gweedore Celtic.
In Division Two, Whitestrand United, Letterbarrow and Curragh Athletic are the teams leading the way early on.
This Sunday, Whitestrand are away to Glenree while Letterbarrow are on their travels took, at Deele.
In the Saturday League, there are two games in the top division with Strand Rovers hosting Glenea United and Oldtown Celtic playing neighbours Glencar.
There are two games in the Voodoo Venue Cup with Arranmore United at home to Milford United and Drumkeen hosting Keadue.
FIXTURES
Saturday, October 6
Glencar Inn Division One
Strand Rovers v Glenea United Oldtown Cletic v Glencar Celtic Voodoo Venue Cup
Arranmore United v Milford Utd. Drumkeen Utd v Keadue Rovers
Sunday, October 7
Brian McCormick Premier Division
Rathmullan Celtic v Cappry Rovers
Castlefinn Cel v Kilmacrennan
Keadue Rovers v St. Catherine's
Glenea United v Kildrum Tigers
Temple Domestic App Div One
Ballybofey Utd v Drumoghill FC
Drumkeen Utd v Gweedore Celtic
Cranford FC v Convoy Arsenal
Lagan Harps v Lifford Celtic
Donegal Physiotherapy and Performance Centre Div Two
Glenree United v Whitestrand Utd
Raphoe Town v Kerrykeel
Deele Harps v Letterbarrow
Brian McCormick Cup
Bonagee United v Milford United (1.30pm)
