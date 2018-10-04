Bundoran plays host to Irish Surfing Championships

The Irish Surfing Championships took place at the weekend in Bundoran with some thrilling action on display.

The Open Surf section was hotly contested. The quarter-finals saw one of last year’s finalists, Dave Blount, West Coast Surf Club and local favourites Aaron Reid and Cian Logue exiting the event.

Ollie O’Flaherty, West Coast Surf Club and Ciaran Haresnape, Bundoran Board Riders were overhauled in the semi-finals leaving two local surfers, Owen Murphy and Conor Maguire and two Sligo surfers, 2017 Champion Gearoid McDaid and Stephen Kilfeather chasing the title.

With the tide pushing in and light fading fast, the Open final was the last of a long day of competition. Stephen Kilfeather opened with an excellent score and backed that wave up with a similar score towards the end of the final pushing him well into first place.

Gearoid McDaid edged ahead of Conor Maguire to take 2nd leaving Conor in 3rd and Owen Murphy in 4th.

The Women’s Surf final saw the same four finalists as 2017, Tbay’s Rachel Moore, Holly Widger and Grace Doyle and the 2017 Champion, Una Britton, Rossnowlagh Surf Club. A tight final ensued, but the highest score of the final went to Holly Widger, earning her 1st place ahead of Rachel Moore in 2nd, Grace Doyle in 3rd and Una Britton 4th.

In the Open Bodyboard event, young guns Jack Clohessy, Co Sligo Surf Club and Joe Breen, Tbay Surf Club put in strong performances but were beaten in the semi -finals.

This set up a final and age old rivalry between Shane Meehan, Co Sligo Surf Club and defeating Champion, Andrew Kilfeather , Co Sligo Surf Club and Martin Kelly, Causeway Coast and Ashleigh Smith. With the narrowest of margins Shane Meehan retained his title, pushed all the way by Martin Kelly in 2nd, Andrew Kilfeather 3rd and Ashleigh Smith 4th. Ashleigh also retained the Women’s Bodyboard title.

Andrew Kilfeather took control of the Longboard final, establishing an early lead to finish a strong first ahead of Emmet O’Doherty 2nd, Eoin O’Malley Daly 3rd and Henry Moore 4th.

In the SUP Surf, Finn Mullen, Bundoran Board Riders retained the title with his main challenge coming from Emmet O’Doherty, Bundoran Board Riders. Gabe MacSharry finshed 3rd and Ross McGarry 4th.

Co Sligo’s Kerry Larkin took the Masters (Over 35 title), beating last year’s Champion, David Blount, West Coast Surf Club into 2nd, Patrick Cassidy, Bundoran Board Riders 3rd and Andy Burke, West Coast Surf Club 4th.

Sligo Champions Kerry Larkin, Andrew Kilfeather, Stephen Kilfeather, Ray McDaid

Henry Moore, Tbay Surf Club retained his Masters (Over 50) title, his main challenger was Eamon Murphy, Bundoran Board Riders who had to settle for 2nd on this occasion. Brigita Moore won another Women's Master title and Kneeboard Ray Mc Daid retiened the Kneeboard title with Peter Garret, 2nd, Brian Gordon 3rd and Joe Breen 4th.

The organisers of last weened's event have extended congratulations to all the competitors and thanked everyone who helped out in the running of the event, especially the judges and young Tiaran Carron, Bundoran Board Riders who kept everyone rolling on timer and disc all day.

Results:

Surf Open

1. Stephen Kilfeather, Co Sligo Surf Club

2. Gearoid McDaid, Co Sligo Surf Club

3. Conor Maguire, Bundoran Board Riders

4. Owen Murphy, Bundoran Board Riders

Surf Women

1. Holly Widger, Tbay Surf Club

2. Rachel Moore, Tbay Surf Club

3. Grace Doyle, Tbay Surf Club

4. Una Britton, Rossnowlagh Surf Club

Longboard

1. Andrew Kilfeather, Co Sligo Surf Club

2. Emmet O’Doherty, Bundoran Board Riders

3. Eoin O’Malley Daly, Rossnowlagh Surf Club

4. Henry Moore, Tbay Surf Club

Bodyboard

1. Shane Meehan, Co Sligo Surf Club

2. Martin Kelly, Causeway Coast

3. Andrew Kilfeather, Co Sligo Surf Club

4. Ashleigh Smith, Easkey Surf Club

SUP Surf

1. Finn Mullen, Bundoran Board Riders

2. Emmet O’Doherty, Bundoran Board Riders

3. Gabe McSharry, Co Sligo Surf Club

4. Ross McGarry, Dublin Bay SUP

Kneeboard

1. Ray McDaid, Co Sligo Surf Club

2. Peter Garrett, Easkey Surf Club

3. Brian Gordon, Tbay Surf Club

4. Joe Breen, Tbay Surf Club

Masters (Over 35)

1. Kerry Larkin, Co Sligo Surf Club

2. David Blount, West Coast Surf Club

3. Patrick Cassidy, Bundoran Board Riders

4. Andy Burke, West Coast Surf Club

Master (Over 50)

1. Henry Moore, Tbay Surf Club

2. Eamon Murphy, Bundoran Board Riders

Master Women’s

1. Brigita Moore, Tbay Surf Club

Bodyboard Women’s

1. Ashleigh Smith, Easkey Surf Club