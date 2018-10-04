GAELIC GAMES
Donegal Ladies GAA announce Development Squad
Ulster Ladies blitz taking place in Cookstown on October 20
Donegal Ladies GAA have announced their Donegal U-14 Development Squad ahead of an Ulster Ladies Blitz in Cookstown later this month.
The squad selection comes after the selection of five regional development squads representing five regions in the county.
These sides played off in two county blitzes at Donegal Training Centre in Convoy over the past two weekends with over 130 players taking part.
Announcing their squad, the Donegal LGFA said this year it was an extremely difficult task to select a county development squad.
The ladies board have thanked the clubs for the use of their facilities for the trials and training.
The first training session for the county development squad takes place on Sunday, October 7 from 10am to 12 noon at the Donegal Training Centre in Convoy.
The girls will need to bring their own water bottle, gum shield and €3.
The Ulster Ladies Blitz is in Cookstown on October 20.
The following players have been selected for the county development squad:
An Clochan Liath: Tara Geoghan
Aodh Ruadh: Megan Kane, Annie Keon
Ardara: Alanna McNelis, Aimee Boyle, Ailbhe McCabe
Buncrana: Hollie Ferguson
Bundoran: Grace Bell
Burt: Anna Mc Daid
Carndonagh: Ailish Doherty, Amy Porter, Ellie Long, Imogen Diver
Cloughaneely: Saoirse Ferry
Convoy: Sinead Deasley
Four Masters: Aisling Kee, Holly Roarty, Aoife Cox
Gaeil Fhanada: Aideen Friel, Isuit Ni Mhathura, Caitlin Herrity
Gaoth Dobhair: Isla Gallagher, Meave Boyle
Kilcar: Lily McDevitt, Ava Gallagher
Kilybegs: Grainne Hegarty, Annie Breslin, Emma Cunningham, Leah Cunningham
Letterkenny Gaels: Andrea Cutliffe, Amy Hegarty, Clodagh O’Connor
Mac Cumhaills: Tea Foy, Ella McLaughlin, Erinn Gallen, Sarah Gavigan
Moville: Natasha Mc Dermot, Leah Cavanagh, Leah Daly, Eva Doherty
Muff: Codie Callaghan, Ellie McAllister, Caitlin Doherty, Niamh Harkin, Ellie Johnson
Na Dunaibh: Bronagh Duffy, Annie McGroddy
Naomh Brid/Pettigo: Demi McFarland
Naomh Columba: Kate Byrne, Siofra Nic Seoin
Naomh Conaill: Ciara Molloy
Naomh Naille: Caoimhe Greene, Orlaith Greene
Red Hughs: Emma Neeson
Robert Emmets: Abbie McGranaghan
St.Eunans: Emma Gribben, Aoibhin Randles, Maria McGeehan, Amy Callaghan, Hannah Hopkins
Termon: Chloe Callaghan
Urris: Aoibhinn Toland, Cora Mc Caul, Daisy Clarke
