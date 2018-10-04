GAELIC GAMES

Donegal Ladies GAA announce Development Squad

Ulster Ladies blitz taking place in Cookstown on October 20

Donegal Ladies GAA have announced their Donegal U-14 Development Squad ahead of an Ulster Ladies Blitz in Cookstown later this month.

The squad selection comes after the selection of five regional development squads representing five regions in the county.

These sides played off in two county blitzes at Donegal Training Centre in Convoy over the past two weekends with over 130 players taking part.

Announcing their squad, the Donegal LGFA said this year it was an extremely difficult task to select a county development squad.

The ladies board have thanked the clubs for the use of their facilities for the trials and training. 

The first training session for the county development squad takes place on Sunday, October 7 from 10am to 12 noon at the Donegal Training Centre in Convoy. 
The girls will need to bring their own water bottle, gum shield and €3.

The Ulster Ladies Blitz is in Cookstown on October 20.

The following players have been selected for the county development squad:

An Clochan Liath: Tara Geoghan

Aodh Ruadh: Megan Kane, Annie Keon 

Ardara: Alanna McNelis, Aimee Boyle, Ailbhe McCabe  

Buncrana: Hollie Ferguson 

Bundoran: Grace Bell 

Burt: Anna Mc Daid 

Carndonagh: Ailish Doherty, Amy Porter, Ellie Long, Imogen Diver 

Cloughaneely: Saoirse Ferry 

Convoy: Sinead Deasley  

Four Masters: Aisling Kee, Holly Roarty, Aoife Cox 

Gaeil Fhanada: Aideen Friel, Isuit Ni Mhathura, Caitlin Herrity 

Gaoth Dobhair: Isla Gallagher, Meave Boyle 

Kilcar: Lily McDevitt, Ava Gallagher 

Kilybegs: Grainne Hegarty, Annie Breslin, Emma Cunningham, Leah Cunningham 

Letterkenny Gaels: Andrea Cutliffe, Amy Hegarty, Clodagh O’Connor 

Mac Cumhaills: Tea Foy, Ella McLaughlin, Erinn Gallen, Sarah Gavigan 

Moville: Natasha Mc Dermot, Leah Cavanagh, Leah Daly, Eva Doherty 

Muff: Codie Callaghan, Ellie McAllister, Caitlin Doherty, Niamh Harkin, Ellie Johnson 

Na Dunaibh: Bronagh Duffy, Annie McGroddy 

Naomh Brid/Pettigo: Demi McFarland 

Naomh Columba: Kate Byrne, Siofra Nic Seoin  

Naomh Conaill: Ciara Molloy 

Naomh Naille: Caoimhe Greene, Orlaith Greene 

Red Hughs: Emma Neeson 

Robert Emmets: Abbie McGranaghan 

St.Eunans: Emma Gribben, Aoibhin Randles, Maria McGeehan, Amy Callaghan, Hannah Hopkins 

Termon: Chloe Callaghan 

Urris: Aoibhinn Toland, Cora Mc Caul, Daisy Clarke