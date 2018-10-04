Donegal Ladies GAA announce Development Squad

Donegal Ladies GAA have announced their Donegal U-14 Development Squad ahead of an Ulster Ladies Blitz in Cookstown later this month.

The squad selection comes after the selection of five regional development squads representing five regions in the county.

These sides played off in two county blitzes at Donegal Training Centre in Convoy over the past two weekends with over 130 players taking part.

Announcing their squad, the Donegal LGFA said this year it was an extremely difficult task to select a county development squad.

The ladies board have thanked the clubs for the use of their facilities for the trials and training.

The first training session for the county development squad takes place on Sunday, October 7 from 10am to 12 noon at the Donegal Training Centre in Convoy.

The girls will need to bring their own water bottle, gum shield and €3.

The Ulster Ladies Blitz is in Cookstown on October 20.

The following players have been selected for the county development squad:

An Clochan Liath: Tara Geoghan

Aodh Ruadh: Megan Kane, Annie Keon

Ardara: Alanna McNelis, Aimee Boyle, Ailbhe McCabe

Buncrana: Hollie Ferguson

Bundoran: Grace Bell

Burt: Anna Mc Daid

Carndonagh: Ailish Doherty, Amy Porter, Ellie Long, Imogen Diver

Cloughaneely: Saoirse Ferry

Convoy: Sinead Deasley

Four Masters: Aisling Kee, Holly Roarty, Aoife Cox

Gaeil Fhanada: Aideen Friel, Isuit Ni Mhathura, Caitlin Herrity

Gaoth Dobhair: Isla Gallagher, Meave Boyle

Kilcar: Lily McDevitt, Ava Gallagher

Kilybegs: Grainne Hegarty, Annie Breslin, Emma Cunningham, Leah Cunningham

Letterkenny Gaels: Andrea Cutliffe, Amy Hegarty, Clodagh O’Connor

Mac Cumhaills: Tea Foy, Ella McLaughlin, Erinn Gallen, Sarah Gavigan

Moville: Natasha Mc Dermot, Leah Cavanagh, Leah Daly, Eva Doherty

Muff: Codie Callaghan, Ellie McAllister, Caitlin Doherty, Niamh Harkin, Ellie Johnson

Na Dunaibh: Bronagh Duffy, Annie McGroddy

Naomh Brid/Pettigo: Demi McFarland

Naomh Columba: Kate Byrne, Siofra Nic Seoin

Naomh Conaill: Ciara Molloy

Naomh Naille: Caoimhe Greene, Orlaith Greene

Red Hughs: Emma Neeson

Robert Emmets: Abbie McGranaghan

St.Eunans: Emma Gribben, Aoibhin Randles, Maria McGeehan, Amy Callaghan, Hannah Hopkins

Termon: Chloe Callaghan

Urris: Aoibhinn Toland, Cora Mc Caul, Daisy Clarke