Máire O’Donnell Trophy dream finally comes true for Donegal GC

After striving for 24 years, Donegal Golf Club ladies tasted victory in the final of the Máire O’Donnell Trophy last Saturday when they narrowly defeated the Letterkenny ladies in Letterkenny Golf Club.

Effort, attitude and determination (not to mention a level of skill) saw the Murvagh ladies over the line in a closely contested final.

This magnificent victory was surely an example of “When Hope and History Rhyme”. The winning trophy is named after esteemed local golfer Máire O’ Donnell, who represented Connaught and Ireland, culminating in the most prestigious honour possible when she captained the British and Irish team in the Curtis Cup v USA in Denver.

Máire also gave endless hours of coaching, advice, support and encouragement to generations of ladies in her beloved Donegal Golf Club. Over many years, the Murvagh ladies hoped and dreamt of winning this trophy, in order to honour Máire’s contributions, achievements and magnificent legacy to golf.

Last Saturday, finally the dream came true.



Matches

The quest began in early June with home and away matches against Portnoo, Greencastle and Portsalon. Over the course of the Summer 18 players focused and practised with a resoluteness that saw them through many difficult encounters.

Team Captain Miriam Bennett and Lady Captain Mary Walsh acknowledge that this historic victory could not have been achieved without the significant effort and enthusiasm shown by all team members and the encouragement given by so many loyal supporters.

SEE ALSO: Letterkenny Golf Club are Donegal League champions

Letterkenny Ladies who were beaten in the final by Donegal Golf Club