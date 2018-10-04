McDermott and Curtis both named in Ireland squad

Martin O'Neill has named his provisional squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League games against Denmark and Wales and goalkeeper Sean McDermott and striker Ronan Curtis have again been included.

Norwegian-born netminder McDermott, whose father is from Mountcharles, received his fist call up to the senior squad for last month's games in Wales and Poland.

And Curtis from St. Johnston, who has been in such good form for Portsmouth, was drafted into the senior panel for the game in Poland.

There is no place in the squad however, for Seamus Coleman who is unavailable due to injury.

There is a first call up for former SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year Richie Towell while Harry Arter, Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams, Greg Cunningham, Alan Browne, Shane Long, Seanie Maguire and Scott Hogan return to the squad after missing the September matches.

James McClean has recovered from his broken wrist sustained ahead of the Wales game last month to take his place in the squad.

Republic of Ireland Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Colin Doyle (Hearts), Sean McDermott (Kristiansund BK)

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long (Burnley), John Egan, Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Greg Cunningham (Cardiff City)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Brentford), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Shaun Williams (Millwall), David Meyler (Reading), Harry Arter (Cardiff City*), Daryl Horgan (Hibernian), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Richie Towell (Rotherham United*)

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Graham Burke, Callum Robinson, Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Aiden O'Brien (Millwall), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth)

*Indicates player is on loan