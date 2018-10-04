GAA Club Call - all the news from the county's clubs

These are busy times for GAA clubs in the county with the semi-final stages now reached at the various grades at senior level, and loads happening too at underage.

Here's a round-up from Donegal's GAA clubs.

NAOMH MUIRE

Ladies: The senior ladies play St Colmcille on Saturday morning at the Banks.

B'iad 7, 1 2, 22, 23 na huimhireacha lotto don seachtaine seo. We had no winners so this week's jackpot is €1520. Comhghairdeas do Micheal Greene and Oran Duffy who were part of the winning U16B hurling championship team well done lads.

The under 8s travelled to Mountcharles on Saturday last and had a great day.The u13s boys had a good won on Monday night at home against Bundoran. The senior and reserves championship campaign came to a end at the weekend.

CONVOY

Lotto: There were 23 people with two counties in last week's lotto draw. The counties drawn were MH, SO, TE and WD. The five winners were John A McMullan, Convoy, Deirdre Hannigan, Convoy, Kate McGinley Raphoe, Shay Campbell Mountcharles and Sean Mc Glynn. Cloghan. They won €20 each. This week's jackpot is €2850.

Hard luck to the Junior B team who lost to Pettigo but they are still in the championship.

Gaelic for Mothers & Others will travel to Dublin this Saturday to take part in the All Ireland Blitz day we wish them all the best. Well done to our U8 and U10 teams who played on Friday thanks to all who helped out and provides refreshments. The U13 girls lost at home in thier final game. Again thanks to all who have supported the girls and helped out with refreshments etc after matches, much appreciated.

The minor boys lost to Glenfin on Sunday.



CLOUGHANEELY

Well done: Congratulations to our reserve team who now progress to the Intermediate B Semi final after defeating St Nauls on Saturday evening. They have now been drawn to play Glenfin on Sunday.

The lotto numbers drawn last Wednesday Sept 26th were: 4, 7, 11 ,16, 17, 19. We had two match 5s. Congratulations to Aoife McNickle, Derryconnor and Ùna McGeady, Cashelnagor who won €50 each. The jackpot this week is €5,650.

Many thanks to all who sponsored the children on their sponsored walk last week and to all who came and completed the walk with them. Your help and support goes a long way in helping to provide equipment and pay for buses for our underage teams.

FOUR MASTERS

Lotto: There was no winner of the lotto jackpot of €7400 in Monday night's lotto draw. The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Gerry Caldwell, Main Street and Danny Dunnion, Ardnawark. The numbers drawn were 5, 8, 15 and 17.

Congratulations to club stalwart Barry Monaghan who married Elaine Hooi, in Dublin on Saturday.

REALT NA MARA

Lotto: There was no winner of this week's Bunotto jackpot. The winning numbers were 3, 4, 6, 7, 15. The €50 winners were Hugh McKeeney, the Abbey Ballyshannon, Sr Assumpta Butler Glor na Mara, West End, Bundoran, Alicia Mackey, Killyclogher Co Tyrone. This week's jackpot is €1150.

The U8s enjoyed a brilliant days football in ideal conditions in Mountcharles on Saturday .The Blitz was the final Blitz for 2018 and we would like to thank Shane O'Donnell, Richie Gillespie, Johnny Keenan, Paul Carr, Hannah McNulty, Rachel Magee, David Smith, Frank Conaghan and McCaughey for all their hard work coaching the children all year.

The U13s lost away to Naomh Muire in their league semi-final on Monday night. This concludes their season and we would like to thank Chris Keane and David Smyth for their hard work over the past number of weeks with the lads.

The minors are still awaiting confirmation of when their co semi-final with Burt will take place.

The Seniors were comprehensively beaten in their championship quarter finals on Sunday. But overall they can be proud of their achievements in 2018 with promotion to Division One and winning the Division Two League.

Well done to the U13 girls who defeated Naomh Columba on Saturday morning and now look forward to home advantage in their semi-final.



ST EUNAN'S

Reserves: The reserves got back to winning ways when they defeated Four Masters in the Senior B Championship quarter-final on Saturday They have been drawn to play Kilcar in this weekend’s semi-final with the game likely to be played Sunday.

The senior ladies travelled to Limavady Wolfhounds on Sunday for their annual 7-a-side competition and returned home with the trophy. Well done to the players and management.

The junior men will meet Glenfin in the Senior C Championship Final in MacCumhaill Park on Saturday evening. It is the curtain raiser to the Senior A semi-final meeting of Glenswilly and Naomh Conaill.

The minor boys football development team defeated Glenswilly on Monday night and will face Fanad Gaels in the Division Two NRB League semi-final.

The U13 boys Division One footballers lost out to Glenswilly last week. The U13 development team lost out to Red Hugh’s last week.

Five girls from St. Eunan's have been chosen from the regional blitzes to go forward to the U13 County Development squad. The girls chosen are Emma Gribben, Aoibhinn Randles, Hannah Hopkins, Amy Callaghan and Maria McGeehin.

The U13 hurlers travelled to Derry on Monday for North West League games and they defeated Burt, Banagher, Omagh and Carrickmore over the last couple of weeks. Coláiste Ailigh are hosting some great games as part of school fundraising efforts. The Donegal senior men and ladies teams will play games there in December. One ticket covers all games as well as entry into a prize draw and tickets are just €10. They can be purchased from the school or from main event sponsor The Mount Errigal Hotel as well as Mac’s Mace and Kelly’s Centra.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL'S

Championship: On Saturday both seniors and reserves had two great results against St. Michaels and Glenswilly in O’Donnell Park, in the championship.

The reserves had to dig deep and battle it out to earn a 2-7 to 0-9 win over Glenswilly and the seniors put in a magnificent performance against St. Michaels.

Both teams are grateful of all the fantastic support shown this far to date and especially on Saturday and would appreciate the same support as both teams attempt to push on and reach the final.

Any club member interested in entering The Kube on behalf of the club can contact Terry on 086 6095347.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto. The numbers drawn were 3, 11, 19 and 28. There was two match 3 winners: Pete Byrne, Donegal Road and Donal Kelly who receive €75 each. This week’s jackpot is €9,100.



ST NAUL'S

Nursery: The nursery returns on Saturday morning at 10 am in Inver Community Centre.

The u13s were unlucky against Killybegs on Friday evening. They now play Kilcar in the Shield Final date and venue to be confirmed.

On Saturday the club hosted the Division Two under 8s final where we welcomed Bundoran, Pettigo, Na Rossa, Naomh Bríd, Kilcar, Naomh Ultan and Naomh Mhuire. Congratulations to our minors who had a great victory on Friday evening against Glenfin.

Congratulations to Caoimhe and Orlaith Greene who have been called into the County U13 development team.

The reserves had an unfortunate loss on Saturday night against Cloughaneely in the championship quarter finals.

Our thanks to the team and their managers Shaun Campbell, Tony Byrne and Peter Mogan for all their hard work during the season.

The seniors fought valiantly on Sunday in the quarter final of the Intermediate championship Naomh Mhuire and after extra time.

There was no winner of last weeks lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 1,4,6,7,5,2,3. The consolation prize of €80 was won by Gregory McDaid Ardaghey, Inver.



TÍR CHONAILL GAELS

Lotto: Lucky dip winners are Anthony McDermott, Dave O'Donnell, Rory Jenkins. No jackpot winner; jackpot now stands at £2,350.

The seniors prepare for their championship Semi Final vs North London Shamrocks on Sunday, 7 October, throw in 3.30pm at McGovern Park, Ruislip.

The ladies prepare for their league final on 20th October vs Dulwich Harps.

Time and venue TBC, please see TCG facebook page for updates. The ladies will also be entering in the 7 a side tournament in aid of Siobhan McCann of Dulwich Harps on Saturady, 27th October in Greenford. All support welcome on this day to help raise funds to pay for Soibhan's life saving treatment.

The TCG annual golf day takes place at South Hertfordshire Golf Club this Friday 5th October with a shotgun start from 12.30pm. Please contact Tom Mohan to enter a team or any member of the committee if you wish to sponsor a hole on the day.



AODH RUADH

Championship: Sunday saw Aodh Ruadh book their place in the intermediate championship semi-finals with victory over Gaeil Fhánada.

In the curtain raiser Aodh Ruadh reserves also defeated Gaeil Fhanada to qualify for the semi-final.

The Aodh Ruadh under 13s recorded a good 3-12 to 2-8 away victory over Dungloe in their last league outing.

Aodh Ruadh staged the Willie Rogers under 11 tournament on Saturday with teams from Mullahoran, Derrygonnelly, MacCumhaills and Aodh Ruadh taking part. Aodh Ruadh's were defeated by Mullahoran in the final. In the shield final Derrygonnelly prevailed against MacCumhaills. Thanks to the referees, the parents and guardians for assistance with refreshments, and to everyone else who helped make the tournament a success.

The Ballyshannon Shoe Company under 10 Winter League started on Monday night. The first game saw Tomás Keown's team taking on Bobby Melly side.This was a really close match, ending with a one point win for Joe Gibbon's team. The mentors state of play after the first round of games is Paul 0; Nicholas 1; Andy 1; Seamus 0. Congratulations go to our under 8s who came home with two trophies from their end of year blitz.

The senior team got to the cup final against Four Masters. It was a draw after full time and even extra time couldn't separate the sides so the sporting decision was made to share the cup.

The Intermediate team played well, reaching the shield final where they lost out to Dungloe. The junior team won their shield final in great style. The Aodh Ruadh lads ended the year on a real high with some excellent skills on display with the young boys showcasing their football ability to the large crowds in attendance.

Ladies - The Aodh Ruadh minors season came to an end on Saturday following a 3-12 to 0-6 away defeat to Termon. The side were badly impacted by absences due to injury, college and work against St Eunan’s in their first game and that was the case even more so against Termon.

Best for Aodh Ruadh on the day was the faultless Caitlin McGarrigle, while Síofra Hughes showed great fighting spirit and Cáit Gillespie was a consistent threat. Thanks to Tanya O’Shea and Aidan Murray for their hard work with the team and thanks to the girls for their commitment this season.

The under 13s had two outings in the past week. The first was a challenge match against St Naul's on Tuesday evening in Mountcharles. They came up short against St Naul's who play in a higher division. The girls then put in a fantastic team performance against Convoy and ran out impressive winners in the end.

Hurling: Last Thursday the under 16s met Setanta in the A county championship final in Donegal Town. Unfortunately on the night we never performed and were up against an excellent Setanta team who were determined to complete a League and Championship double and maintain their 100 percent record for the season.

On Sunday we hosted the Alan Ryan / Seamus Grimes under 16 tournament. Ballycastle (Antrim), Keady (Armagh), Tooreen (Mayo), Loch Mor Dal gCais (Antrim) and Aodh Ruadh took part on the day.

The tournament was played in a round robin format. One of the games of the day was the meeting of Tooreen and Aodh Ruadh with the winner of this game qualifying for the Alan Ryan Final. A goal from a 20 metre free gave Aodh Ruadh a famous win on a 4-10 to 4-9 scoreline. Aodh Ruadh faced Ballycastle in the final while Keady and Tooreen qualified for the Seamus Grimes Final. Ballycastle team work, physicality and ability to score from long range proved the difference as they claimed the title on a 3-11 to 1-4 scoreline. Keady defeated Toreen in the Alan Ryan final.

From the pitches it was up to Aras Aoidh Ruaidh where the Ryan and Grimes families along with the mothers of the under 16's put on a huge array of food for all. John Rooney spoke of the contribution Alan Ryan and Seamus Grimes had made to hurling in Aodh Ruadh and of how proud they would have been of the days hurling. Eddie Grimes and Martin ‘Kerry’ Ryan spoke on behalf of the families and presented the trophies. He concluded proceedings by thanking the Aodh Ruadh Juvenile Hurling Committee, the referees on the day Pat Maguire, Aidan Ferguson and Chris Kelly, all who had done a great job with the catering, and the Aodh Ruadh committee.

Well done to under 12 hurlers Tommy Clyne, Hugh Óg Maguire, Cillian Bradshaw, Michael Clancy and Caelum McNulty who took part in the Activity Day in Croke Park on Saturday.

The underage hurling season has now come to an end for 2018. Thanks to all who have put in huge efforts to keep hurling alive in the club and thanks to all the parents who gave great support to all our managers.

There was no winner of last week's lotto jackpot of €3,100. The winning numbers drawn were 4, 11, 12, 14, 15 and 18. In the lucky dip €20 went to Carl, Shane and Charlotte Gillespie, Cornaglagh; Mary Alice Patton; Daniel Warnock. Woodlands; Una Grennan, The Mall; and John Joe McGarrigle, Cashelard. This week's jackpot is €3,200.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

Semi-final: The senior have qualified for the semi-final where they will play Red Hughs.

We will present our annual comedy play at the Clubroom, Glebe from Thursday October 18th to Sunday 22nd and Thursday 25th to Sunday 28th. This year the play is the Sam Cree classic, Second Honeymoon which will be directed by Garry Coll. Tickets are on sale from Arena 7, Sweeney’s Spar, Ballyraine, Swilly Group Offices, contact 087 133 2680 or any club member.

The U-12 footballers were on the road early on Saturday morning to make the trip to Croke Park for the Go Games Blitz at headquarters.

The U-9 and U-11 girls played at finals day on Saturday at the O’Donnell Park. Both teams were unlucky to finish second to eventual winners Dungloe (U-9) and Termon (U-11) in groups but both went on to win Shield finals.

The U-13 hurlers has a good win over Dungloe/Gaoth Dobhair last Sunday.



ST MICHAEL'S

Championship: The seniors and the reserves exited the championship at the weekend. The seniors lost to MacCumhaills and the reserves were defeated by Kilcar. There was no jackpot winner in the mini Lotto on Sunday night. The numbers drawn were 4,11,13,15,16,18. The Match 5 Winner was Eileen McCallion, Fanmore who won €100. This week’s jackpot is €7150.

Well done to the club's young players who took part in the Littlewoods Ireland Go Games at Croke Park on Saturday.



CLOCHÁN LIATH

Lotto: B’iad 2, 3, 6 agus 22 na huimhireach lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €2,500 sa phóta óir don seachtaine seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann Hugh Carter Sweeney, Sheskinarone, Hugh Doherty, Glenties, Leah O'Neill, Midway,Brendan Johnson.



GAEIL FHANADA

Lotto: Last week's lotto numbers were 3, 8, 10, 18, 25. The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was Catherine Peoples, Donaghmore. This week’s jackpot is €5900.

The U13 boys Northern Division Two final group game was played in Portsalon last Friday evening with Gaeil Fhanada defeating Glenswilly. The lads now top their group and have a home draw against Red Hughs, in the Northern semi-final. This will take place on Saturday, October 6 in Portsalon, throw in 11.30am. The team and scorers were; Brian Gallagher; Sean Carr, Eoghan Logue, Jamie McAteer; Caolan McElwaine, Declan Brougham, Callum McAteer; Ciaran Sweeney (1-2), Charlie McAteer (0-2); Aaron McLaughlin (0-1), Cormac Sweeney, James McAteer (0-6); Darragh O'Doherty (1- 4), Cain Friel, Danny McAteer. Subs; Caolan Gibbons, Keelan Kerr, Shane Carr, Ciaran Baker McElwaine, Daibheid Lynch, Shaun McDevitt, Ben Orsi. Liam McConigley, Downings did a great job refereeing the game.

Best of luck to our minor girls who will make the journey to Malin on Saturday morning for their second Championship match. They defeated Mac Cumhaills a fortnight ago in their first outing.

Well done to Caitlin Heraghty, Aideen Friel, Iseult Ní Mhathúna and Jessica Coll who represented Gaeil Fhánada at the County Development blitz recently.

The seniors and reserves bowed out of the championship at the weekend.

MALIN

Well done: Congratulations to the under 9 girls who won Division Two in the finals day held in Newtowncunningham last Sunday. A great day's football was had with boys beating Carndonagh in the Division Three final and Shay Patrick Farren picking up man of the match award.

There was no winner of last week’s lotto jackpot of €1250 The numbers drawn were 2-1-3-6-5-7-4 with the €50 going to Joe Lafferty, Kilnoxter. This week’s jackpot is €1300.

Malin Gaa are delighted to announce that we will be host a Stars in their Eyes on Bank Holiday Sunday, October 28 in the Ballyliffin Lodge and Spa Hotel.



GLEANN FHINNE

Lotto: The lotto numbers drawn last week were 1.5.4.3.6.7.2.8. The jackpot was not won and now stands at €9550.

Well done to the U13 boys who beat Letterkenny Gaels away on Friday evening this puts them through to the Northern semi-final against Gaoth Dobhair. The play Gaoth Dobhair at home on Saturday.

Hard luck to the minor girls who lost to St Nauls on Friday evening.

Well done to the minor boys who had a great victory over Convoy at home on Sunday morning.

The ladies are holding a MR & MRS competition as a fundraiser on Saturday, November 3.

Congratulations to Yvonne Bonner who was successful in her trials with Grea t Western Sydney Giants in Australia.

The ladies continued their good form with a fine win in the first round of the Ulster Club Championship over the Cavan champions Lurgan on Sunday in Glenfin. They have now qualified for the Ulster semi-final against the Down Champions in Belfast at the end of the month.

The seniors and reserves had another successful weekend when both teams qualified for the Intermediate semi-finals. The reserves had a tough hour and it took a goal from Kyle Doherty in the 30th minute of the second half to get them over the line on a score of Glenfin 1- 8 to Naomh Mhuire 0-8. The seniors also had to work hard but pulled away in the second half to win against Naomh Brid. Best of luck to our third team and management when the play St Eunans in the Senior C Championship final on Saturday.



URRIS

SEMI-FINAL: The senior men are through to the semi final of the Junior A Championship this weekend against Convoy following their good win over Naomh Padraig, in Malin on Saturday night.

Match "N" Win - Last week's lotto numbers drawn were 6, 13, 18 and 21. The jackpot was not won and now stands at €6,140.

The €15 winners were Ross Kelly, Letter, Maria Doherty, Annaugh, Sean, Michael and Harry Brennan, C/o John Brennan, Leenan, Danny Doherty (R), Urrismana, Dan and Anne, C/o Bingo.

The U13 girls travelled to Termon on Saturday and had another good win.

The U9 boys and girls took part in the finals days in Moville and Newtown respectively.

NA DUNAIBH

Lotto: Torthaí Lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. 1 9 18 agus 25 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag Patsy Ó Gríor, an Mhaol Rua, Máire Uí Bhuaidhe,Ceathrú na Coille, Ger Crowley, Corcaigh agus Eugene Ó Coileáin,f/ch Joe.Fuair siad €40 an duine. Treasa Níc Pháidín, Carraig Airt a fuair an duais tinrimh, sin an buidéal fíona agus ba é Joe Mac Giolla Bhríde ( Fhearghail) an Mhuirleog a fuair duais an díoltóra.

Tá €4900 sa phota óir don tseachtain seo chugainn an 8 Deire Fómhair agus beidh an tarraingt in Óstán na Trá sna Dúnaibh.

Well done to Lucy, Rosie, Annie and Bronagh who played for the U13 development squad last Saturday.

Bhí buaidh mhaith ag foireann na ngasúraí Faoi- 13 Dé hAoine is chuaigh thart i gcoinne Seán Mac Cumhaill agus ar an oíche chéanna bhí buaidh mhaith ag na girseachaí Faoi – 13 sa bhaile in éadan

Ina gcluiche sa bhaile in éadan an Tearmainn bhí buaidh mhaith ag foieann na mionúr.

Beidh cluiche mór ag na girseachaí Faoi -18 sna Dúnaibh Dé Sathairn seo ag a 11a.m. in éadan Bhaile na nGallóglach.



CILL CHARTHA

Defeat: The seniors were defeated in the championship quarter finals by Naomh Conaill. Commiserations to the players and management but thanks for the memories this past 12 months.

Injuries to our top players meant it was always going to be a tough task to regain the title. The reserves had a good win over St Michael's at the Banks on Saturday evening in their quarter final match, they face St Eunans in the semi-final this Sunday.

This month’s club meeting takes place in The Tea Rooms, Towney on Wednesday at 8pm all welcome and we will be launching this year’s 10 week draw at the meeting. There was no winner of the club lotto jackpot so this week’s jackpot is €9,200. Last week’s numbers were 15, 18, 19 and 26 and the winners were €50 - John J Gallagher, Meenacannon; €30- Emma Cunningham; €20- Kevin Curran, Gortalia and Bridget Carr, Main Street.



An Tearmainn

Thank you: A huge thanks to everyone who helped out at the U6, U8 and U10 fun day at the Burn Road. Great finish to season folks. Over 30 U6s and almost 40 U8s tells its own story. Add in over 20 U10 boys and you have a very busy Burn Road.

All three groups have really progressed well this year with great prospects going forward. Thanks to all the parents for their support in bringing the kids to Burn Road and games consistently as well as arranging teas etc when required. Special thanks to all the coaches in all three groups who have done brilliant work all year, they are a great group of people and have had a positive influence on all the kids.

That’s the end of the season for U6s and U8s while our U10 boys have one more day out this Saturday in Four Masters. Boys to be in Donegal Town for 9.30am. Last outing of season. Bring gumshield, food, water, gloves and clothes for weather.

As we need to confirm numbers to allow us plan teams, PLEASE text Liam 0868117900 or Jim 0878537291.

Our Termon U11 Girls attended a very well run and enjoyable blitz on Saturday last at St Eunans. Panel - Aisling McBride, Alisha Gallagher, Aoibhe Quinn, Aoife Cameron, Brid McGettigan, Emily Olsen, Fianna Gallagher, Grace Doherty, Hannah O’Neill, Laoise Duggan, Lucie McGarvey, Maeve Brady, Muireann Reidy, Niamh Bonner, and Rocha McLaughlin. Other panel members include Lucy Trearty, Natasha McGettigan and Roisin Whoriskey who couldn’t attend on the day.

Termon first overcame a spirited Red Hughs side and then played a very competitive and good LK Gaels team and narrowly won out. In the final they played a very talented and skilful St Eunans team who started very strongly. But Termon showed great skill, effort, tenacity and teamwork to narrowly overcome the hosts and unexpectedly win the cup, presented by Caolan Ward to captain Hannah O Neill.

A huge congrats to Maeve Brady who was selected as player of the tournament, well done Maeve. A big thanks to coaches David Cathy and Noreen as well as Maureen, Andrea, Shauna and Lucy who coached them all year. Also a big thanks to all the parents who were a great support all year.

Another great win for our U13 boys on Friday night. The 2 point win gives them a home NRB Div 1 Semi final against the same opposition. The game was due to be played last evening.



Killybegs

Victory: Our U13 girls had a great win away to Glenfin at the weekend. The U13 boys had a great win on Friday evening against St Nauls. Our U6/8s won their last blitz of the season in St Nauls on Saturday.

Killotto Numbers - 18, 25, 26 & 27. No Jackpot winner. Next week's jackpot - €5000. 1 match 3 Mary Haughey winning €60.

Bingo every Monday night in Foresters Hall at 9pm.