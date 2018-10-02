Donegal man plays his part in shock of the year in Dublin club championship



Donegal man and Former Finn Harps goalkeeper Liam Mailey was a member of the St Jude’s team that caused the shock of the championship last weekend in the Dublin Senior Championship.

The Convoy native was in goals for the Kevin McMenamin power St Jude’s that defeated the hotly fancied Ballymun Kickhams, on Saturday, in the quarter final of the championship, in Parnell Park.

St Jude’s from Templeogue came from four points down with five minutes to go to win by one 2-9 to 1-11.

Ballymun last year’s beaten county finalists was backboned by five of Dublin’s back to back All-Ireland winning team including Evan Comerford, Philly McMahon, John Small, James McCarthy and Dean Rock.

St Jude’s will face three in a row chasing St Vincents, who welcomed back Diarmuid Connolly last weekend in the semi-final.