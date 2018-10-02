Kevin Eves National Rally Modified champions for a second year in a row

Donegal driver Kevin Eves is celebrating National Rally success once again after being crowned National Modified Rally champion at the weekend.

The Pettigo man in a Toyota Corolla claimed the title for the second year in a row despite being forced out of the Cork 20 at the weekend with mechanical problems. He had to retire on Saturday after developing mechanical issues.

He won the title ahead of Letterkenny driver JR McDaid who came second.

Dungloe man John Bonner had an opportunity in Cork to snatch the championship on the last day after Eves retired on Saturday.

A top place finish in Cork would have been enough for Bonner to claim the title but engine problems on Sunday forced the Dungloe man to retire.

However, a fourth place finish in Cork was enough for JR McDaid and Keith Curley in an Escort to claim second place in the championship.

The Letterkenny crew of driver Brian Brogan and Damian McGettigan, also in an Escort, finished in second place in the National Rally in Cork.

Frank Kelly and Michael Cody were the National winners in Cork with Roy White and James O'Brien, in a Fiesta, the overall winners of the Cork 20.

Jennings and Kennedy win again in France

Meanwhile, Garry Jennings and Rory Kennedy in a Subaru WRC won their second French Rally at the weekend.

Three weeks after claiming their first success on French soil the Fermanagh/Donegal combination took first place on the ramp at the Rallye Charlemagne. They had one minute and 30.8 seconds to spare over the second placed Peter Taylor in his Fiesta WRC.