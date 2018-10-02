GAA
Donegal GAA club fixtures for this coming weekend
Semi-finals to be played at Senior, Intermediate and Junior level
Action from last Sunday's Senior quarter-final between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill in Donegal Town. Picture: Brian McDaid
There will be another very busy weekend of championship action in Donegal this coming weekend with semi-finals in the Senior, Intermediate and Junior Championships.
There are also relegation play-offs in the Senior Championship and Intermediate Championship while some backlog league games in Division Three of he All-County League are scheduled.
Here are the fixtures:
Senior Football
Sat, 06 Oct,
Sat, 06 Oct, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, Naomh Conaill V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: Shaun Mc Laughlin
Sun, 07 Oct,
Sun, 07 Oct, Venue: O Donnell Park, Gaoth Dobhair V Sean Mac Cumhaill 16:30, Ref: Seamus Mc Gonagle
Senior Relegation Play-Offs
Sat, 06 Oct,
Sat, 06 Oct, Venue: O Donnell Park, Milford V Burt 15:30, Ref: Michael Mc Shane
Intermediate Championship
Sat, 06 Oct,
Sat, 06 Oct, Venue: Na Ceithre Máistirí, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Naomh Columba 16:00, Ref: Robert O Donnell
Sun, 07 Oct,
Sun, 07 Oct, Venue: Ard an Ratha, Glenfin V St Naul's GAA Club 14:00, Ref: James Connors
Intermediate Relegation Play Offs
Sat, 06 Oct,
Sat, 06 Oct, Venue: O Donnell Park, Downings V Buncrana 13:30, Ref: Connie Doherty
Junior A Championship
Sat, 06 Oct,
Sat, 06 Oct, Venue: TBC, Letterkenny Gaels V Red Hughs 17:00, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley
Sun, 07 Oct,
Sun, 07 Oct, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Convoy V Urris 13:00, Ref: Pat Barrett
Senior B Championship
Sun, 07 Oct,
Sun, 07 Oct, Venue: TBC, St Eunan's V Kilcar 12:00, Ref: Val Murray
Sun, 07 Oct, Venue: O Donnell Park, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Naomh Conaill 14:30, Ref: Aidan Mc Aleer
Intermediate B Championship
Sat, 06 Oct,
Sat, 06 Oct, Venue: Na Ceithre Máistirí, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Naomh Columba 14:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary
Sun, 07 Oct,
Sun, 07 Oct, Venue: Ard an Ratha, Glenfin V Cloughaneely 12:00, Ref: Marc Brown
Junior B Championship
Fri, 05 Oct,
Fri, 05 Oct, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Red Hughs 20:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian
Sat, 06 Oct,
Sat, 06 Oct, Venue: Gleann Fhinne, Carndonagh V Pettigo 14:00, Ref: Mark Mc Glinchey
Senior C Championship
Sat, 06 Oct,
Sat, 06 Oct, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, Glenfin V St Eunan's 17:00, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley
All County League Division 3
Sat, 06 Oct,
Sat, 06 Oct, Venue: Moville, Moville V Fanad Gaels 17:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 07 Oct,
Sun, 07 Oct, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Na Rossa 13:00, Ref: Eugene Mc Hale
NRB U13 DIV 3
Sat, 06 Oct,
Sat, 06 Oct, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Robert Emmets 12:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 06 Oct, Venue: TBC, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Downings 12:00, Ref: TBC
