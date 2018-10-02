Donegal GAA club fixtures for this coming weekend

There will be another very busy weekend of championship action in Donegal this coming weekend with semi-finals in the Senior, Intermediate and Junior Championships.

There are also relegation play-offs in the Senior Championship and Intermediate Championship while some backlog league games in Division Three of he All-County League are scheduled.

Here are the fixtures:

Senior Football

Sat, 06 Oct,

Sat, 06 Oct, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, Naomh Conaill V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: Shaun Mc Laughlin

Sun, 07 Oct,

Sun, 07 Oct, Venue: O Donnell Park, Gaoth Dobhair V Sean Mac Cumhaill 16:30, Ref: Seamus Mc Gonagle

Senior Relegation Play-Offs

Sat, 06 Oct,

Sat, 06 Oct, Venue: O Donnell Park, Milford V Burt 15:30, Ref: Michael Mc Shane

Intermediate Championship

Sat, 06 Oct,

Sat, 06 Oct, Venue: Na Ceithre Máistirí, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Naomh Columba 16:00, Ref: Robert O Donnell

Sun, 07 Oct,

Sun, 07 Oct, Venue: Ard an Ratha, Glenfin V St Naul's GAA Club 14:00, Ref: James Connors

Intermediate Relegation Play Offs

Sat, 06 Oct,

Sat, 06 Oct, Venue: O Donnell Park, Downings V Buncrana 13:30, Ref: Connie Doherty

Junior A Championship

Sat, 06 Oct,

Sat, 06 Oct, Venue: TBC, Letterkenny Gaels V Red Hughs 17:00, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley

Sun, 07 Oct,

Sun, 07 Oct, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Convoy V Urris 13:00, Ref: Pat Barrett

Senior B Championship

Sun, 07 Oct,

Sun, 07 Oct, Venue: TBC, St Eunan's V Kilcar 12:00, Ref: Val Murray

Sun, 07 Oct, Venue: O Donnell Park, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Naomh Conaill 14:30, Ref: Aidan Mc Aleer

Intermediate B Championship

Sat, 06 Oct,

Sat, 06 Oct, Venue: Na Ceithre Máistirí, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Naomh Columba 14:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary

Sun, 07 Oct,

Sun, 07 Oct, Venue: Ard an Ratha, Glenfin V Cloughaneely 12:00, Ref: Marc Brown

Junior B Championship

Fri, 05 Oct,

Fri, 05 Oct, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Red Hughs 20:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian

Sat, 06 Oct,

Sat, 06 Oct, Venue: Gleann Fhinne, Carndonagh V Pettigo 14:00, Ref: Mark Mc Glinchey

Senior C Championship

Sat, 06 Oct,

Sat, 06 Oct, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, Glenfin V St Eunan's 17:00, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley

All County League Division 3

Sat, 06 Oct,

Sat, 06 Oct, Venue: Moville, Moville V Fanad Gaels 17:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 07 Oct,

Sun, 07 Oct, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Na Rossa 13:00, Ref: Eugene Mc Hale

NRB U13 DIV 3

Sat, 06 Oct,

Sat, 06 Oct, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Robert Emmets 12:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 06 Oct, Venue: TBC, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Downings 12:00, Ref: TBC