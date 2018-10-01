Late drama as St. Eunan's College draw with Patrician High School

St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny played out an exciting draw with Patrician High School from Carrickmacross in the U14 ½ Loch an Iuir Cup in Garvaghey on Monday.



St. Eunan’s College . . . 3-14

Patrician High School, Carrickmacross . . . 3-14

This group match served up plenty of entertainment with St. Eunan’s recovering from a slow start to lead 1-5 to 1-3 after 23 minutes. Brendan O’Hagan’s well taken goal gave the Letterkenny side the lead for the first time.

Carrickmacross managed to get back level, but two points before the interval helped St. Eunan’s into a 1-7 to 1-5 lead at half-time.

Oisin McGrenra and Leon Boyce both scored goals in the early stages of the second half but Carrickmacross also managed to raise the green flag as the half continued.

The Monaghan side were two points up as the game entered injury time but a free from O’Hagan reduced their lead to just a point.

Then from the kick-out, St. Eunan’s won another free which was converted by O’Hagan to level the contest.

This was a good result for St. Eunan’s who look to have a very strong side this year. Jamie McCauley had a fine game at full back while keeper John Quinn also played well.

Oisin McGrenra came off the bench at half time and hit 1-1.

St. Eunan’s scorers: Lorcan Harvey (0-1), Donal Gallagher (0-2), Brendan O’Hagan (1-4, 3f), Max Roarty (0-1), Mandy Kelly (0-1), Oisin McGrenra (1-1), Reid Kelly (0-3), Michael Doherty (0-2), Leon Boyce (1-0).