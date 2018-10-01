Dylan Browne McMonagle just fails to equal record for wins

National Champion jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle came agonisingly close to making history at Athea, Co Limerick at the weekend, failing by just one winner to equal the record of 78 wins set by Emmet McNamara back over a decade ago.

Dylan made history at the Dingle Races in August by becoming the first rider ever to win three championship titles in a row.

The Letterkenny teenager's hopes of equaling the record for wins was made all the tougher because of the cancellation of the Garvagh races a couple of weeks ago. But with real determination, he gave it his best shot just as he did when winning an All-Ireland Boxing title back in March this year.

Dylan's two winners on the day were the The Green Monkey in the 148cm pony race and Sky's The Limit in the 153cm which brought him to within one winner of the record.

Sky's the Limit was an appropriate winner for the Co Donegal youngster because it is Sky's The Limit when Dylan goes under the rules and there will be plenty of big owners and trainers looking to sign up the talented rider.

Dylan plans to pony race for one more season so we will have to wait and see what the 2019 season will bring for him.