Red Hugh's and Urris take final two semi-final spots

The four semi-finalists in the Donegal Junior A Championship have been decided after Red Hugh's and Urris came through their quarter-finals over the weekend.

Red Hugh's defeated Moville on Friday night and Urris won against Naomh Padraig, Muff on Saturday.

They now join St. Mary's, Convoy and Letterkenny Gaels in the semi-finals and the last four pairings will see Convoy against Urris and Letterkenny Gaels taking on Red Hugh's.

Urris too strong for Muff

Urris booked their place in the Junior A Championship semi-final with a comfortable five-point win over Naomh Padraig, Muff, on Saturday evening in Connolly Park, Malin.

Urris . . . .0-13

Naomh Padraig, Muff . . . 0-8

Urris bossed this game from very early and with Dean Kelly and John McCarron on top at midfield, they led 0-7 to 0-3 at half-time.

Naomh Padraig did come more into the game in the second half but the Urris men always held them at arm's length and ran out with five points to spare at the final whistle.

URRIS: Paddy Harkin; Andy Doherty, Kieran Kelly, Mickey Grant; Brendan Doherty, Gary Doherty, Conor Bradley (0-2, 1f); Dean Kelly (0-1), John McCarron (0-3,1f); Brian Doherty, Peter Devlin (0-2), Ryan Doherty; Ryan Doherty (J), Paddy Doherty, Alan Friel(0-4, 1f).

Subs used: Oisin Hession, Charlie Doherty (0-1), Mark McLaughlin.

Narrow win for Red Hugh's

Red Hugh's booked their place in the last four of the Junior A Championship with a workmanlike performance against Moville in Buncrana, on Friday night.

Red Hugh's 1-9

Moville 1-7

A quick fire Red Hugh’s goal scored by Ryan Kelly and a point from Damien Browne in the opening minutes of the second half proved to be the critical scores in this keely contested quarter-final tie.

Those scores propelled Red Hughs into a three point lead and while Moville, through Ciaran Diver, bossed much of the remainder of the half, they could only muster two Diver points as Red Hugh’s held on for the win. Colm Melaugh kicked the insurance point with the last kick of the game.

Moville led by a point at half-time, 1-5 to 0-7, Ciaran Diver scored the goal for the Inishowen men.

Damian Browne, Peader McGlinchey, Jonathan Carlin and Pauric McMenamin did the bulk of the scoring for Red Hugh’s while Diver, Christy Hegarty and Michael Barr scored for Moville.

MOVILLE: Dylan Doherty; Eoghan Gillen, Eamonn Reddin, Declan Diver; Eunan Hegarty, Enda Faulkner, Joe McBride; Tony McClenaghan, Malachy McDermott; Michael Barr ( 0-1 ) , Ciaran Diver ( 1-5 1f ) , Padhraic Skelly; Seamus Hegarty, Christy Hegarty ( 0-1 ) , Paddy Faulkner.

SUBS: Danny Murphy, Ryan McDermott.

RED HUGHS: Ciaran Kelly; Shane McGlinchey, Eugene Browne, Gary Kelly; Gerard Melaugh, Stephen McMenamin, Ryan Kelly (1-0 ); Thomas McMenamin, Peadar McGlinchey (0-1); Odhran Doherty (0-1), Pauric McMenamin (0-1), Jonathan Carlin; Calvin Bradley, Damian Browne (0-5, 5f ) , Shane Gallagher.

SUBS: Sean Sweeney, Colm Melaugh (0-1) James Carlin.

REFEREE: Shaun McLaughlin (Malin).