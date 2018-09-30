Another day of underage action in Convoy at County Development Blitz

There was another busy day of action in Convoy on Sunday on Day Two of the U13 Development County Blitz.

On another great morning of football at the Donegal Training Centre, there was plenty of talent on show.

The county has been divided up into five regions with teams representing each of these regions playing in blitzes last Sunday and again this weekend.

A big well done is extended to all the girls and coaches for a great effort over the past six weeks when training first got underway for each squad.

The girls selected from this process will play in the Ulster Ladies Blitz in Cookstown in Saturday, October 20.

The North West squad who took part in the blitz in Convoy on Sunday