Ballybofey United defeat Donegal Town in cup thriller

At the third time of asking, the champions Kildrum Tigers have a win on the board when they beat Rathmullan Celtic in an action-packed Premier Division encounter on Sunday.

Having drawn their opening two games, this was a welcome victory for the Tigers with Damien Crossan scoring the all important winning goal to give his team a 4-2 win.

This game was among a mix of league and cup fixtures on Sunday.

Cappry Rovers got the better of Kilmacrennan Celtic in the FAI Junior Cup on penalties.

And spot-kicks were needed too in the Brian McCormick Cup Area Final as Ballybofey United beat Donegal Town.



Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division



Kildrum Tigers 4

Rathmullan Celtic 3

JD Alamiye gave Rathmullan a 20th minute lead in this game. He added his and Rathmullan's second on 35 minutes when he headed home. Four minutes later Darren Doran pulled a goal back for Kildrum.

Rathmullan regained their two goal advantage when Ryan Connolly scored on 58 minutes. Kevin Mc Hugh then scored a twenty five yard piledriver to reduce the deficit to one. Damian Crossan levelled the scores a minute later when he scored in the 75th minute. Two minutes later Crossan put Kildrum ahead when he scored amidst a goalmouth scramble.

Referee: Michael Connolly



Temple Domestic Appliances Division One



Lagan Harps 1

Drumkeen United 4

Drumkeen overcame a brave Lagan side, ensuring victory with two goals in the final eight minutes.

With a number of players crying off on Sunday morning Lagan, without any subs, were up against it from the start.

Drumkeen took the lead on twenty minutes when Jamie Gallagher broke through to score. Jamie Gallagher then seized on hesitancy in the Lagan defence to make it 2-0 on twenty five minutes. Lagan fought back and Dean Murray sent Ross Hamlyn through to make it 2-1.

Paul Mc Cauley then pulled off a good save to deny Seamie Cullen an equaliser as half time approached. Drumkeen were awarded a penalty minutes later but Eoin Mc Laughlin pulled off a great save from Michael Guthrie. Drumkeen had most of the possession in the second half but Lagan passed up a great opportunity to equalise on fifty five minutes. Ross Hamlyn struck the post from a free and Stephen Keyes put the rebound over the bar from close range.

Lagan played out the last fifteen minutes with ten men when Ross Hamlyn had to go off after a heavy challenge. Josh Hay forced a fine save from Paul Mc Cauley and Lagan went close from the ensuing corner. Lagan tired and Drumkeen took advantage of the extra man. Shane Lafferty crossed for his brother Conor to score on eighty two minutes and Conor Lafferty crossed for Jamie Gallagher to score with the last kick. For an impressive Drumkeen side Jamie Gallagher, Chris Kyle and Conor Lafferty did well.

For a determined Lagan side, Eoin Mc Laughlin, Damien Mc Fadden Oran Downey and Ross Hamlyn were best.

Referee was Michael Mc Fadden



Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two



Glenree United 1

Deele Harps 1

In blustery conditions it was a tough day for both sides but it was Deele who shot out of the blocks the quickest putting the home side's defence under pressure and it paid off in the 11th minute when Owen Mac Eleary made a strong run inside the box to strike a fine shot past Oran Blaney.

Glenree's first real chance came from a John Mc Clafferty cross which Oisin Boyce got to first to just glance his header wide. Luke Mc Carry had the next chance after another Mc Clafferty cross found him and his effort almost found the bottom corner in the 23rd minute.

In the second period Deele tried to start brightly once again and were playing some good attacking football. The Glenree defence was also standing strong with Barry Trearty having a stormer at right back and both Dougie Mc Glone and Patrick Moffit doing well.

In the final five minutes Glenree were in full attack mode with Aaron McClafferty and Kyle McGarvey playing well. The Glenree defence along with Blaney kept it at one nil with some last ditch tackles and saves. In the last kick of the game Barney Boyce swung in a cross which John McClafferty headed past the keeper to give his side a well deserved point in the 93rd minute.

Best for Glenree were Barry Trearty, Kyle McGarvey and Barney Boyce.

Owen Mac Eleary was impressive for Deele.

Referee: Leo Devenney



Letterbarrow Celtic 4

Gweedore United 0

It was a perfect day for football in Letterbarrow where a special mention should go to the groundskeeper who had the pitch in a carpet like condition.

Letterbarrow started strong and soon took the lead when Gerard Mc Brearty introduced himself to the season with a well finished goal. They soon doubled their lead when Pauric Mc Hugh finished a great move to give Letterbarrow the advantage.

Kevin Mc Brearty scored before half-time giving the home side a 3-0 lead at half time.

The wind picked up in the second half and the football wasn’t as easy to watch but Letterbarrow kept pressing and Dillon Mc Groary made sure of the 3 points .

Another few chances came the home side's way with James Mc Groary hitting the crossbar and Christopher Burke testing the Gweedore keeper.

A solid performance from the home side with everyone performing well with Frank Sweeney and Lucas Keano performing well for the visitors.



Raphoe Town 4

Dunkineely Celtic 0

David Craig opened the scoring on 22 minutes after a great cross by DJ Kelly. DJ got the second goal in the 50th minute. Ciaran (Macca) Cunningham came off the bench scoring the 3rd goal from 25 yards. Cunningham finished a determined Dunkineely side off with his second goal, a sublime chip from 20 yards.

Team effort from Dunkineely. Best for Raphoe DJ Kelly and Dylan Brolly. Referee: Liam Mc Conigley.



Saturday 29th September



Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Glencar Celtic 3 v Castlefin Celtic Reserves 1

Dunlewey Celtic 3 v Oldtown Celtic 4

St. Catherines Reserves 3 v Keadue Rovers Reserves 3



Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Cappry Rovers Reserves 3 v Milford United Reserves 3

Drumkeen United Reserves 5 v Gweedore Celtic Reserves 1

Drumoghill F.C. Reserves 2 v Drumbar United 2

Kildrum Tigers Reserves 6 v Fintown Harps AFC 1



Sunday 30th September 2018



FAI Junior Cup

Cappry Rovers 3 v Kilmacrennan Celtic 3

(Cappry won 5-3 a.e.t.)

Greencastle F.C. 10 v Strand Rovers 0

Lifford Celtic 1 v Bonagee United 0



Brian Mc Cormick Area Shield Finals

Ballybofey United 4 v Donegal Town 4

(Ballybofey won 3-2 on Penalties)

Convoy Arsenal 3 v Curragh Athletic 2

Cranford United 1 v Keadue Rovers 2



Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Kildrum Tigers 4 v Rathmullan Celtic 3

Milford United 0 v Castlefin Celtic 2



Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Gweedore Celtic 2 v Drumoghill F.C. 3

Lagan Harps 1 v Drumkeen United 4



Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Copany Rovers 2 v Whitestrand United 6

Glenree United 1 v Deele Harps 1

Letterbarrow Celtic 4 v Gweedore United 0

Raphoe Town 4 v Dunkineely Celtic 0