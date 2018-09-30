Aodh Ruadh finish strongly to inflict heavy defeat on Fanad Gaels

Aodh Ruadh, after a shaky opening quarter, played fine football to win by a margin of 14 points. To be fair to the losers, the final tally is harsh on Fanad, two of Aodh Ruadh’s four goals coming in added time.

Aodh Ruadh …………… 4-9

Fanad Gaels ………….. 0-7

That said, there was, apart from those first 15 minutes, little doubt Aodh Ruadh would win this game, but the Ernesiders would do well to say thank you to their ‘keeper, Peter Boyle, who made many fine saves to deny clearcut Fanad goal chances, two of those saves were simply outstanding.

In the end what looked like a combination of tiredness and injuries saw a gallant Fanad side buckle. I suspect they had a few undoubtedly talented players in their first 15 who were carrying knocks into the game and they visibly tired as Aodh Ruadh pushed on.

However, briefly Fanad were in charge, the towering Michael Sweeney at midfield having a magnificent first quarter but his young marker Oisin Rooney stuck at his task and in the end was himself pivotal in Aodh Ruadh’s victory, winning or breaking all or most of the Fanad kickouts as he rose to the Sweeney challenge and came of age against a quality opponent.

There was a cold sharp wind which Aodh Ruadh had at their backs in the first half - the Convoy ground was, as always, in perfect shape and both teams did their best to play open, attacking football.

Aodh Ruadh led 1-6 to 0-3 at half-time, Fanad however, had the better start and led 0-3 to 0-1 after 15 minutes, the towering Sweeney and Eoghan Carr at full forward causing havoc as they ran hard at Aodh Ruadh.

The game turned on two incidents inside two minutes, Fanad should have hit the net but the final finish was poor. Aodh Ruadh by contrast punished a poor kickout, Nathan Boyle setting up Shane McGrath who hit the net.

David ‘Chuckles’ McGurrin, who was in great scoring form, finished the half with five points, four from play while marauding midfielder Eamon McGrath was the only other first half point scorer for the James O’Donnell managed side. Almost nine minutes of added time were played in the first half to allow for a series of injury stoppages to Fanad players.

Early in the second half Aodh Ruadh lost their full forward David Dolan with an ankle injury, but they continued to dominate, leading 2-8 to 0-5 with ten minutes left, Shane McGrath bagging another goal.

Two minutes into added time Aodh Ruadh scored a fine goal, the fluent move started by a save and telling clearance by Peter Boyle and moved sweetly and swiftly by Eddie Lynch, Darren Drummond, Eamon McGrath, Michael Sticky Ward and top scorer for the day David McGurrin who blasted to the net. I doubt there was a better team goal scored in the county over the weekend of championship action.

With their heads now down, Fanad were opened up again moments later, the veteran Michael Sticky Ward firing to the net.



Aodh Ruadh: Peter Boyle; Michael Ward, Damien Cleary, Johnny Gallagher; Colm Kelly, Darren Drummond, Eddie Lynch; Conor Patton, Eamonn McGrath 0-1; Darren Getthins, Shane McGrath 2-0, David McGurrin 1-6, 1 f; Nathan Boyle, David Dolan, Oisin Rooney. Subs: Diarmaid McInerney 0-2, fs for Dolan (injd.) (33); Jason Granaghan (46) for Getthins; Philip Patton (46) for Gallagher; Michael ‘Sticky’ Ward 1-0 for Kelly (injd.) (53).



Fanad Gaels: Brendan Friel; Joe Blaney, Jimmy Coyle, Fergus Friel; Conor McConigley, Odhran Shiels, Fergal Friel; Oisin Shiels, Michael Sweeney 0-2; Brian McVeigh, Paddy Hearty, Seamus Nanni Friel 0-3, 2s,1’45; Bernard McGettigan, Eoghan Carr 0-2, Ephram McFadden. Subs: Matthew Gallagher (38) for Fergal Friel (injd.); Mark McAteer (h/t) for E. McFadden; Oisin McFadden (43) for McVeigh; Ephram McFadden (51) for Shiels (black card).



Referee: Mark Browne (Four Masters).