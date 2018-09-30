MacCumhaill's to play Gaoth Dobhair in Donegal Senior semi-final

Championship favourites Gaoth Dobhair have been paired with MacCumhaill’s in the semi-finals of the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Senior Football Championship.

The draw for the semi-finals was made on Sunday evening after Gaoth Dobhair’s quarter-final win over Bundoran.

In the other semi-final, Glenswilly will meet Naomh Conaill.

The Glenties club dethroned reigning champions Kilcar in Donegal Town on Sunday.

Beaten finalists last season, Naomh Conaill will meet a Glenswilly side who won the title back in 2016.

The Donegal County Board confirmed on social media on Sunday evening that the Naomh Conaill v Glenswilly semi-final will be played on Saturday evening, October 6 at 7pm at MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey.

In the Intermediate Championship, the semi-finals will see Aodh Ruadh up against Naomh Columba and St. Naul’s will face Glenfin.

The draw was also made for the Senior B semi finals. Naomh Conaill have been paired with MacCumhaill’s and St. Eunan’s will meet Kilcarf.

In the Intermediate B semi-finals, Aodh Ruadh will play Naomh Columba and the other semi-final will see Cloughaneely up against Glenfin.

The dates, times and venues for all games will be confirmed by the County Board in the coming days.

Meanwhile the Senior C Final between Glenfin and St. Eunan's will be played on Saturday evening, October 6, at 5pm in MacCumhaill Park.