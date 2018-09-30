Over 800 runners compete in Donegal East races

Over 800 runners competed on Sunday in the Donegal East 12k road race, half marathon and 3/4 marathon in Ballybofey.

Kyle Doherty of City of Derry Spartans took the honours in a time of 1.51.44 in the 3/4 marathon event. Shane O'Donnell of Rosses AC was second in two hours 2 minutes while David Conwell of Killybegs AC was an impressive third in 2.06.

In the half marathon, Karol Doherty was first home in 1.14.24 with Paul McFadden of Letterkenny AC second and Hugh Coll from Milford AC third.

The 12k road race was won by Sean McShane from North Belfast in 51.06.

James Donaghey from Convoy AC was second in 51.34 with Martin Crossan third in 52.31.

Results:

3/4 MARATHON

Place Bib Name M/F AG Club Chip Time GunTime

1. 686 Kyle Doherty m MO City of derry spartans 01:51:13 1:51:44

2. 616 Shane O' Donnell m MO Rosses AC 02:01:25 2:02:01

3. 696 David Conwell m MO Killybegs AC 02:06:01 2:06:03

4. 422 Ian Davis m M40 Knocks Running Club 02:10:19 2:11:07

5. 922 John Whoriskey m MO Milford AC 02:10:51 2:11:08

6. 602 Damien Murray m MO enniskillen running club 02:10:02 2:12:17

7. 565 Michael Mc Grinder m M50 Lifford Strabane AC 02:11:19 2:13:34

8. 393 Alan Clarke m MO Foyle Valley AC 02:13:59 2:14:04

9. 473 Eugene Gallen m M40 FINN VALLEY 02:14:00 2:14:18

10. 639 Mark Reid m M40 Foyle Valley AC 02:14:15 2:14:24

11. 448 Michael Duncan m M50 Lifford Strabane AC 02:14:47 2:15:03

12. 520 Anthony Lavery m M40 Albertville Harriers 02:15:18 2:15:26

13. 654 Val Smyth m MO 02:16:29 2:16:51

14. 528 Tara Malone f FO 1ZERO1 02:18:47 2:19:21

15. 612 Shane O' Byrne m MO 02:19:28 2:19:37

16. 458 Danny Ferry m MO Rosses 02:19:56 2:19:59

17. 471 Michael Gallagher m M40 02:20:34 2:20:35

18. 455 John Farrelly m MO 02:20:22 2:20:43

19. 381 Philip Callaghan m M40 Inishowen AC 02:20:53 2:20:53

20. 483 Paul Gorman m M40 Albertville Harriers 02:20:58 2:21:32

21. 516 Stephen Keys m M40 02:22:07 2:22:15

22. 360 Denis Boner m M40 Rosses AC 02:22:48 2:23:10

23. 923 Barry Coyle m MO Milford AC 02:23:20 2:24:29

24. 424 Gary Devine m MO Clann na nGael 02:25:01 2:25:13

25. 624 Marian O' Malley f FO Westport AC 02:26:22 2:26:22

26. 480 Vincent Goldrick m MO 02:26:54 2:27:13

27. 631 Garvan Patterson m MO Two square wheels cycling club 02:25:11 2:27:29

28. 413 Kieran Coyle m M40 Letterkenny Athletics Club 02:27:30 2:27:36

29. 604 Michelle Needham f FO Westport AC 02:28:05 2:28:14

30. 695 Noel Hopkins m M40 02:28:25 2:28:25

31. 474 Pat Gamble m M40 u turn running club derry 02:29:06 2:29:14

32. 653 Geoff Smyth m M40 B.A.R.F 02:29:25 2:29:33

33. 510 Brian Kelly m MO Clann na nGael 02:29:35 2:29:37

34. 370 Marie Boyle m MO Letterkenny Athletics Club 02:29:43 2:30:08

35. 379 Malcolm Browne m M50 1ZERO1 02:30:38 2:30:44

36. 692 Ambrose Gaughan m M40 Mayo AC 02:30:29 2:31:31

37. 664 Dainis Tarvids m M40 enniskillen running club 02:31:49 2:31:54

38. 396 Shannon Clegg f F40 Scrabo Striders 02:31:54 2:31:59

39. 627 Cathal O' Neill m MO Clann na nGael 02:32:53 2:33:04

40. 421 Helen Davis f F40 Knocks Running Club 02:32:55 2:33:05

41. 521 David Lilleker m M40 Knocks Running Club 02:32:52 2:33:10

42. 389 Sean Carlin m M50 Lifford Strabane AC 02:33:17 2:33:31

43. 441 Brian Dooher m MO Clann na nGael 02:33:46 2:34:01

44. 525 Cormac Lynch m MO Foyle Valley AC 02:34:09 2:34:45

45. 351 Keith Adair m M40 Reach Running Club 02:34:36 2:34:45

46. 665 Michael Thompson m M40 Finn Valley Ac 02:34:43 2:34:52

47. 387 David Canning m M50 02:34:43 2:34:53

48. 561 Liam Mc ginty m M50 Finn valley 02:34:44 2:34:54

49. 694 Brian Doherty m M40 02:34:51 2:34:55

50. 662 Mark Sweeney m MO 02:35:15 2:35:42

51. 366 Hall Booth m M40 Ballymena Runners 02:35:25 2:35:51

52. 687 Patrick Trimble m MO 02:35:57 2:36:04

53. 481 Ben Goode m M40 Riada Triathlon Club 02:34:33 2:36:33

54. 354 Dermot Barr m MO BOLT 02:36:13 2:36:42

55. 445 Michael Duddy m M40 02:36:47 2:37:07

56. 651 Patrick Shiels m M50 Milford ac 02:37:43 2:37:51

57. 673 Gary Watson m MO Reach Running Club 02:38:14 2:38:18

58. 572 Kevin Mc Laughlin m MO 02:38:31 2:38:36

59. 509 Kieran Kelly m MO 02:39:27 2:39:36

60. 431 Kevin Doherty m M40 Eglinton Road Runners 02:39:25 2:39:39

61. 645 Conor Rooney m MO 02:39:56 2:39:56

62. 579 Richard Mc Neill m M40 Milford ac 02:39:49 2:40:06

63. 606 William Neill m M40 Riada Triathlon Club 02:40:28 2:40:48

64. 680 Martin Kelly m MO Lifford Strabane AC 02:39:31 2:40:48

65. 652 Michael Shiels m MO 02:40:29 2:40:53

66. 581 Jarlath Mc Nulty m M50 02:41:01 2:41:06

67. 517 Paul Kilcullen m M40 02:40:55 2:41:07

68. 397 Justin Clegg m MO Scrabo Striders 02:41:59 2:42:04

69. 532 Garrett Martin m M40 02:41:35 2:42:05

70. 597 Marie Mullen f F50 02:42:05 2:42:21

71. 409 Mark Coyle m M40 02:42:23 2:42:28

72. 476 Declan Gill m MO Foyle Valley AC 02:42:28 2:42:28

73. 921 Andy Neary m MO Mayo AC 02:42:38 2:42:46

74. 435 Allister Doherty m MO 02:42:26 2:43:01

75. 689 Gavin Mc Cay m M40 02:42:57 2:43:04

76. 371 Dermot Boyle m MO Killybegs 02:43:20 2:43:20

77. 628 Tiarnan O' Scollain m MO 02:43:16 2:43:24

78. 485 John Griffin m M50 Finn valley fit 4 life 02:43:30 2:43:39

79. 580 Deirdre Mc Nulty f F40 Cilles AC 02:43:37 2:43:57

80. 685 Daryl Doherty m MO Eglinton Road Runners 02:44:05 2:44:17

81. 666 Laura Toman f F40 02:43:52 2:44:23

82. 657 Mandy Stewart f FO springwell 02:44:41 2:44:44

83. 630 Fiona Patterson f F40 Willowfield Harriers 02:44:56 2:44:56

84. 672 Matthew Ward m MO BOLT 02:45:00 2:45:16

85. 617 Garrett O' Donnell m M40 02:44:23 2:45:33

86. 556 Brian Mc Fadden m M40 Foyle Valley AC 02:45:05 2:45:35

87. 543 Declan Mc Cay m M40 DFoyle Valley 02:45:14 2:45:35

88. 677 David Wylie m M50 Foyle Valley AC 02:45:13 2:45:36

89. 410 Louis Coyle m M40 02:45:15 2:45:36

90. 554 Stephen Mc Elroy m M40 enniskillen running club 02:45:22 2:45:41

91. 484 Karen Green f F40 enniskillen running club 02:45:38 2:45:41

92. 425 Edward Devlin m M40 02:46:17 2:46:43

93. 390 Dominic Carlin m M40 Lifford Strabane AC 02:46:42 2:46:49

94. 405 Kieran Cooke m MO springwell 02:46:39 2:46:59

95. 663 Stephen Sweeney m M40 24/7 Triathlon Club 02:46:47 2:47:04

96. 447 Johnny Duffy m MO 24/7 Triathlon Club 02:46:47 2:47:04

97. 683 Liz Clarke f F40 Ballina AC 02:47:57 2:48:03

98. 611 Cathal O' Brien m MO Slieve Gullion Runners 02:47:54 2:48:13

99. 477 Tracy Gillan f F40 Ballycastle Runners AC 02:48:00 2:48:22

100. 365 Liam Bonner m M50 Rosses ac 02:49:18 2:49:47

101. 362 Hugh Bonner m M50 Rosses AC 02:49:43 2:49:47

102. 682 Seamus Ferry m M40 Rosses AC 02:49:30 2:49:48

103. 368 Noel Boyd m M40 Rosses A.C. 02:49:51 2:49:54

104. 432 Terri Doherty f FO 02:49:58 2:50:00

105. 418 Philip Cullen m MO Run Monasterevin 02:49:38 2:50:05

106. 358 Jim Blee m M40 Riada TC 02:50:06 2:50:06

107. 610 Gary O' Beirne m M40 02:50:10 2:50:15

108. 392 Clare Carson f F40 East Down AC 02:50:18 2:50:18

109. 693 Carol Donwoody f FO enniskillen running club 02:50:42 2:50:46

110. 550 Tina Mc Dermot f F40 02:50:23 2:50:48

111. 407 Ben Cormican m MO Run Anon 02:50:58 2:51:21

112. 547 John Mc Dade m M50 1ZERO1 02:51:53 2:51:53

113. 466 Norman Fuller m M50 Sperrin harriers 02:52:01 2:52:14

114. 553 Fergal Mc Elroy f F40 Knocks Running Club 02:52:14 2:52:17

115. 675 Sandra Wilson f F50 enniskillen running club 02:52:12 2:52:27

116. 384 Patricia Campbell f F50 OMAGH HARRIERS AC 02:53:11 2:53:28

117. 399 Damien Coey m MO Sperrin Harriers 02:53:33 2:53:37

118. 475 Una Gavin f F50 City of derry spartans 02:53:44 2:53:51

119. 596 Pauline Mullan f F40 Springwell Running Club 02:53:33 2:54:05

120. 622 Niall O' Kane m MO 02:53:57 2:54:13

121. 420 Kevin Darragh m MO Acorns AC 02:54:13 2:54:38

122. 623 Padraig O' Kane m MO Acorns AC 02:54:35 2:54:38

123. 524 Martin Lynch m M40 Knocks Running Club 02:54:09 2:54:44

124. 699 Chris Ashmore m MO 02:55:01 2:55:01

125. 546 Dessie Mc Crory m M40 1ZERO1 02:54:56 2:55:18

126. 655 Dean Spencer m M40 Run for Fun Letterkenny 02:55:17 2:55:32

127. 698 Paul Walker m M50 02:55:27 2:55:34

128. 470 Michael Gallagher m M40 Run For Fun 02:55:07 2:55:35

129. 443 Paul Downey m MO 02:55:36 2:55:40

130. 697 Eilish Bell f F50 02:55:44 2:55:51

131. 468 Ian Galbraith m M40 Eglinton Road Runners 02:56:16 2:56:31

132. 430 Bridgeen Doherty f F40 Run For Fun 02:55:47 2:56:35

133. 548 Daniel Mc Daid m M40 Rise Running Club 02:56:23 2:56:41

134. 462 Maureen Fox f F40 BOLT 02:57:10 2:57:20

135. 385 Caolan Campbell m MO BOLT RUNNING CLUB 02:57:18 2:57:20

136. 440 Dan Donnelly m M40 BOLT 02:56:54 2:57:20

137. 411 Bronagh Coyle f F40 02:57:17 2:57:20

138. 646 Marty Ross m M40 BOLT RUNNING CLUB 02:57:12 2:57:21

139. 383 Cormac Campbell m MO Bolt 02:57:34 2:57:50

140. 668 Martina Tuffy f FO Bolt 02:57:38 2:57:50

141. 658 Gavin Stewart m MO Foyle Valley AC 02:57:55 2:58:01

142. 551 Louise Mc Donnell f F40 Springwell Running Club 02:58:03 2:58:03

143. 482 Janine Gordon f F40 Riada Triathlon Club 02:57:57 2:58:11

144. 419 Paul Curran m M40 02:58:33 2:58:48

145. 640 Georgina Reid f F40 Run for fun 02:58:11 2:58:52

146. 376 Mary Brogan f F50 springwell 02:59:19 2:59:25

147. 615 Bernie O' Donnell f F40 Omagh Harriers 02:57:48 3:00:01

148. 454 Naoise Enright m M40 Letterkenny Athletics Club 02:59:28 3:00:03

149. 467 Debbie Lee Gaffney f FO Team cavan racing 03:00:09 3:00:09

150. 463 Anthony Fox m MO 03:00:09 3:00:09

151. 588 Sinead Mohan f F40 Knocks Running Club Co.Fermanagh 02:59:36 3:00:10

152. 428 Susan Doherty f F40 Inishowen AC 02:59:50 3:00:19

153. 571 Tara Mc Kinney f F40 Bolt 03:00:13 3:00:40

154. 505 Kevin Kelly m M40 East Down AC 03:00:33 3:00:44

155. 635 Colm Prunty m MO Rock runners 03:00:29 3:00:47

156. 513 Samuel Kerr m MO 03:01:01 3:01:01

157. 633 Gary Price m M40 03:01:02 3:01:15

158. 394 John Clarke m M50 03:01:08 3:01:29

159. 395 Deirdre Clarke f F40 Tír Chonaill 03:01:43 3:02:04

160. 632 Eric Pierce m M50 unattached 03:02:13 3:02:17

161. 377 Joanne Brolly f F40 Eglinton road runners 03:02:20 3:02:28

162. 514 Deborah Kerr f F40 03:01:07 3:02:30

163. 564 Lorraine Mc Grinder f F40 Lifford Strabane AC 03:03:28 3:03:39

164. 644 Annmarie Roche f FO Marathon club ireland 03:03:48 3:04:01

165. 495 Matt Horner m M40 03:04:16 3:04:43

166. 436 Sean Doherty m M40 Melvin wjr 03:03:42 3:05:12

167. 492 Paddy Henry m M50 Seven Bridge Boys 03:03:56 3:05:14

168. 446 Peter Duddy m MO Bruckless Road Runners 03:05:19 3:05:46

169. 367 John Boule m M40 Rock runners 03:05:50 3:05:50

170. 667 Michelle Traynor f F40 03:05:47 3:05:50

171. 586 Joanna Miskelly f F40 03:05:54 3:05:54

172. 570 Clodagh Mc Kinless f FO Acorns AC 03:05:33 3:06:09

173. 569 Joseph Mc Kinless m M40 Acorns AC 03:05:54 3:06:09

174. 595 Roisin Mullan f FO Acorns AC 03:06:06 3:06:14

175. 621 Agnes O' Hora f F40 Ballina AC 03:06:18 3:06:36

176. 647 Siobhan Ruttledge f F40 03:06:17 3:06:36

177. 582 Billie Mc Quaid f FO 03:06:29 3:06:47

178. 594 Edward Muldowney m MO 03:06:11 3:06:48

179. 568 Louise Mc Keague f F40 03:06:42 3:07:15

180. 620 Maura O' Grady f F50 Letterkenny Athletics Club 03:07:03 3:07:15

181. 636 John Pryer m M50 murlough 03:07:38 3:07:38

182. 491 Steven Henry m MO 03:07:14 3:07:54

183. 626 Lucy O' Neill f FO 03:07:54 3:07:54

184. 438 John Dolan m MO sligo tri club 03:08:09 3:08:13

185. 402 Declan Conlon m M50 Seven bridges boys 03:08:45 3:08:47

186. 439 Ciaran Donnellan m M50 03:08:33 3:08:57

187. 619 Eileen O' Gorman f F50 Milford AC 03:09:02 3:09:26

188. 406 Nena Cormican f FO Run Anon 03:10:09 3:10:22

189. 453 John Elliott m M40 Calry AC 03:10:26 3:10:37

190. 427 Aine Doherty f F40 Rise 03:10:03 3:10:40

191. 549 Clare Mc Daid f FO Rise 03:10:27 3:10:46

192. 700 Breda O Hagan f F40 03:10:30 3:10:51

193. 529 Julie Marshall f F40 Seapark AC 03:10:55 3:10:55

194. 400 Jacqui Coghlan f F50 Seapark AC 03:10:32 3:10:56

195. 429 Laura Doherty f F40 Midweek Muppets 03:10:44 3:11:05

196. 585 Kelly Miscandlon f F40 Seapark AC 03:10:48 3:11:07

197. 578 Gavin Mc Neill m M50 Murlough AC 03:09:57 3:11:08

198. 539 Cathy Mc Caffrey f F40 Rock runners 03:10:31 3:11:12

199. 634 Sinead Prior f F40 Rockrunners Running club 03:10:50 3:11:13

200. 691 Seamus Carlin m MO Inishowen AC 03:11:39 3:11:39

201. 544 Johanne Mc Colgan f F40 Inishowen AC 03:11:39 3:11:39

202. 490 Ann Harte f F40 03:11:39 3:11:40

203. 496 Iain Howard m M40 Seven Bridges 03:12:32 3:12:33

204. 534 Theresa Mc Aleer f F50 Omagh Tri Club 03:12:15 3:12:45

205. 538 Siobhan Mc Caffrey f FO Rock runners 03:12:45 3:13:08

206. 72 Eugene Dolsn m M50 Rockrunnets 03:12:44 3:13:08

207. 408 Martina Coughlin f F40 Tir Chonaill AC 03:12:32 3:13:09

208. 391 Charlene Carr f FO 03:13:25 3:13:34

209. 374 Celene Breen f F40 JOG LISBURN RUNNING CLUB 03:14:11 3:14:17

210. 648 Naomi Savidge f FO Jog Lisburn 03:14:28 3:14:30

211. 461 Brian Flynn m M40 Seven bridges boys 03:13:32 3:14:51

212. 386 Rebecca Campbell f FO 03:13:46 3:15:59

213. 375 Carole Breen f FO Rock runners 03:16:19 3:16:21

214. 552 Anne Mc Elhinney f F60 Inishowen AC 03:18:11 3:18:14

215. 519 Clive Kivlehan m M40 Seven Bridge Boys 03:18:21 3:18:39

216. 493 Eileen Hewett f FO 03:18:51 3:19:01

217. 629 Rosemary Parkinson f F50 Convoy AC 03:18:53 3:19:01

218. 613 Susan O' Donnell f F40 03:19:25 3:19:48

219. 576 Chris Mc Mullan m MO Seapark AC 03:19:43 3:19:53

220. 403 Rory Convery m M50 03:19:48 3:20:07

221. 497 Joanne Ingram f FO Knocks Running Clyb 03:20:17 3:20:18

222. 679 Kevin Beattie m MO Knocks Running Club 03:20:11 3:20:18

223. 566 Sharon Mc Guigan f FO Knocks Running Club 03:20:10 3:20:18

224. 618 Celine O' Gara f F40 03:19:57 3:20:20

225. 567 Karen Mc Ilroy f F40 Seapark AC 03:20:28 3:20:28

226. 523 Naomi Lusty f FO Seapark AC 03:20:28 3:20:28

227. 442 Raymond Doone m M60 03:21:05 3:21:10

228. 590 Allan Moore m MO BOLT 03:20:59 3:21:11

229. 363 Kay Bonner f F50 Convoy AC 03:21:14 3:21:18

230. 416 Edward Crawford m M40 Finn valley fit 4 life 03:21:22 3:21:57

231. 444 Michael Doyle m M50 FVF4L 03:21:52 3:22:25

232. 353 Anne Marie Bacon f F40 03:21:54 3:22:30

233. 684 Paddy Robinson m MO Rosses AC 03:22:24 3:22:37

234. 9 Kate Begley f F40 Milford athlete 03:22:43 3:22:43

235. 681 Carmel Browne f FO Fit4Life 03:22:16 3:23:19

236. 506 Sophie Kelly f F40 Run for Fun Letterkenny 03:23:21 3:23:26

237. 559 Deirdre Mc Geoghegan f F40 Inishowen AC 03:23:35 3:23:55

238. 591 Maureen Moore f F40 03:25:17 3:25:30

239. 599 Claire Murphy f F40 Ballina AC 03:25:23 3:25:30

240. 415 Paul Crawford m M50 03:25:27 3:25:48

241. 605 Graham Neilands m M40 03:25:36 3:25:48

242. 433 Laurence Doherty m MO Lifford Strabane AC 03:25:28 3:25:49

243. 494 Natalie Hollywood f FO 03:25:47 3:25:56

244. 601 Shane Murphy m MO Fit for life 03:25:38 3:26:00

245. 372 Paul Bradley m M40 Acorns AC 03:26:07 3:26:10

246. 545 Gavin Mc Convey m M50 East Down Athletics Club 03:26:09 3:26:10

247. 464 Simon Fuller m M40 Seapark AC 03:26:41 3:27:02

248. 488 Karen Hanson f F50 Seapark AC 03:27:09 3:27:24

249. 674 Conor Whelan m MO 03:27:38 3:27:47

250. 542 Edel Mc Cauley f FO Strabane lifford ac 03:27:26 3:27:54

251. 359 Rachel Blee f F40 Midweek Muppets 03:27:55 3:28:09

252. 589 Paul Mooney m MO 03:28:31 3:28:48

253. 660 Bronagh Stockman f F50 Acorns AC 03:30:43 3:30:56

254. 598 Deborah Murphy f F40 Rock runners 03:31:56 3:31:59

255. 531 Teresa Martin f F50 Rockrunners 03:31:48 3:31:59

256. 537 Tracey Mc Caffrey f FO Rock runners 03:34:44 3:34:47

257. 457 Tommy Ferguson m M50 03:35:09 3:35:22

258. 378 Hazel Browne f F40 03:35:05 3:35:26

259. 990 Georgina Dill f FO 03:35:07 3:35:26

260. 450 Ailbhe Dunne f F40 03:35:09 3:35:33

261. 501 Michelle Johnston f F40 Ormeau Runners 03:39:23 3:39:23

262. 608 Maria Nugent-Murphy f F50 Rock runners 03:40:09 3:40:11

263. 607 Marie Ni Dhonaill f F40 Rosses 03:40:38 3:40:38

264. 577 Joyce Mc Mullan f F40 Sperrin Harriers 03:41:04 3:41:16

265. 478 Melissa Glasgow f F40 Sperrin Harriers 03:40:48 3:41:24

266. 472 Máiread Gallagher f F50 03:41:32 3:42:08

267. 500 Jackie Jackson f F50 Ballina AC 03:42:46 3:42:48

268. 361 Mona Bonner f F50 03:43:46 3:44:07

269. 489 Stephen Harbinson m M50 Seapark AC 03:44:59 3:45:07

270. 600 Marie Murphy f FO Ormeau Runners 03:46:52 3:47:18

271. 535 Maria Mc Barron f FO Rockrunners 03:47:43 3:47:51

272. 398 Roisin Clifford f F40 BOLT RUNNING CLUB 03:47:57 3:48:08

273. 669 Caitlín Uí laifeartaigh f F40 Rosses ac 03:49:02 3:49:02

274. 437 Katrina Doherty f FO 03:49:22 3:49:23

275. 656 Catherine Steele f F50 SEAPARK A/C 03:49:23 3:49:36

276. 593 Jacinta Morgan f F40 Sperrin harriers 03:49:17 3:49:41

277. 456 Dee Ferguson f F50 03:49:56 3:50:11

278. 649 Fiona Shannon f F40 03:51:14 3:51:35

279. 637 Mark Ramsey m M50 Team Veda 03:51:17 3:51:44

280. 638 Janine Ramsey f F50 Ormeau Runners 03:51:46 3:51:46

281. 527 Maureen Mallon f F50 Sperrin Harriers 03:56:32 3:56:32

282. 575 Faye Mc Lernon f F40 Midweek Muppets 03:56:23 3:56:33

283. 388 Iverene Carleton f F40 Ballymena running club 03:58:42 3:59:04

284. 449 Alison Dunlop f F40 Seapark AC 04:15:51 4:16:09

285. 512 Beverley Kernoghan f F40 Seapark AC 04:16:04 4:16:09

286. 465 Kim Fuller f F50 Seapark AC 04:15:29 4:16:09

287. 661 Pamela Stronge f F40 Seapark AC 04:15:41 4:16:09

288. 558 Mary-Bridget Mc Garvey f FO 04:20:23 4:20:50

289. 563 Grainne Mc Gowan f F50 Individual 04:41:36 4:42:45

HALF MARATHON

Place Bib Name M/F AG Club ChipTime GunTime

1. 61 Karol Doherty m W/Chair 1:14:24,30 1:14:24,30

2. 328 Paul Mc Fadden m MO Letterkenny Athletics Club 1:18:37,93 1:18:37,93

3. 319 Hugh Coll m MO Milford AC 1:19:57,52 1:19:57,52

4. 70 Liam Doherty m MO Milford ac 1:22:49,16 1:22:49,55

5. 333 Colin Loughrey m M50 Springwell Running Club 1:24:35,16 1:24:35,16

6. 175 Declan Mc Bride m MO Unattached 1:24:52,22 1:24:52,91

7. 289 Kevin Schwab m MO Fraser Street Run Club 1:26:20,80 1:26:24,38

8. 26 Richard Burke m MO Foyle Valley AC 1:27:21,51 1:27:21,97

9. 80 Patrick Duffy m M40 Milford AC 1:27:24,14 1:27:28,72

10. 216 Michael Mc Hugh m M40 Milford AC 1:27:42,32 1:27:42,32

11. 92 Padraig Friel m M40 unattached 1:27:53,42 1:27:54,21

12. 218 Paul Mc Kelvey m MO Rosses AC 1:30:15,86 1:30:16,25

13. 20 Emmet Boyle m M40 Northwest triathlon club 1:31:48,87 1:31:50,16

14. 329 Paddy Costello m MO Milford AC 1:31:55,23 1:31:58,75

15. 312 James Whoriskey m M40 Milford ac 1:31:55,91 1:31:59,91

16. 53 John Daly m M40 24/7 Triathlon Club 1:31:58,73 1:32:00,39

17. 322 Declan Gillespie m MO Rosses AC 1:32:08,20 1:32:08,58

18. 208 Shaun Mc Glynn m MO Pro Fitness 1:32:52,25 1:32:55,74

19. 104 Dessie Gallen m M40 Finn valley 1:33:04,51 1:33:07,16

20. 202 Cathal Mc Gill m MO 1:32:56,73 1:33:29,91

21. 339 Terence Diver m M40 1:33:42,31 1:33:43,18

22. 65 Martin Doherty m M40 1:33:25,75 1:33:44,04

23. 650 James Sharkey m MO 1:33:32,30 1:33:51,35

24. 315 John Wilson m M40 Letterkenny parkrunners 1:34:45,53 1:34:45,53

25. 140 Rodney Irwin m M40 1:35:05,58 1:35:09,62

26. 82 Jordan Duncan m MO 1:35:50,10 1:36:06,01

27. 342 Val Coyle m MO Milford AC 1:36:04,74 1:36:08,44

28. 220 Anthony Mc Kinley m M40 Albertville Harriers 1:36:58,27 1:37:00,61

29. 173 Oran Mc Briarty m MO 1:37:34,05 1:37:41,30

30. 149 Andrea Kennedy f FO 1:37:41,74 1:37:55,10

31. 49 Shaun Crossan m MO 1:38:13,97 1:38:17,00

32. 3 Ciaran Anderson m M40 Foyle valley athletic club 1:38:15,96 1:38:20,74

33. 236 Patrick Mc Nulty m MO 24/7 Triathlon Club 1:38:29,76 1:38:30,89

34. 22 Christopher Bradley m MO reach 1:38:27,87 1:38:37,31

35. 341 Hugh Duffy m MO 1:38:45,40 1:38:45,40

36. 47 Seamus Cradden m MO Foyle Valley AC 1:39:08,01 1:39:09,84

37. 240 Frank Mc Taggart m M40 Milford AC 1:39:05,68 1:39:15,66

38. 13 John Bonner m M50 Foyle Valley AC 1:39:13,94 1:39:18,45

39. 223 Conor Mc Laughlin m M40 24/7 Triathlon Club 1:39:34,53 1:39:34,53

40. 185 Derek Mc Dowell m MO Kilcar 1:39:28,97 1:39:36,80

41. 336 Verona Campbell f FO Foyle Valley AC 1:39:37,94 1:39:43,28

42. 191 Terry Mc Fadden m M40 1:39:56,36 1:40:04,85

43. 331 Patrick Mc Hugh m MO Milford AC 1:40:06,87 1:40:13,37

44. 133 Dawn Houston f FO Eglinton Road Runners 1:40:06,67 1:40:13,92

45. 71 Paul Doherty m M50 None 1:40:12,81 1:40:32,11

46. 60 Francis Diver m M50 Milford ac 1:40:26,29 1:40:32,17

47. 8 Rodney Bates m M40 Convoy AC 1:40:13,04 1:40:32,43

48. 145 Gary Kearns m MO Letterkenny Athletics Club 1:40:13,57 1:40:33,15

49. 180 Brian Mc Clay m MO 1:40:28,38 1:40:46,55

50. 50 Liam Cullen m MO 1:40:38,44 1:40:52,81

51. 323 Michael Mc Menamin m M50 1:40:53,73 1:41:02,57

52. 334 Terry Mc Devitt m M40 1:40:59,49 1:41:04,73

53. 121 Michael Harkin m M40 1:41:23,20 1:41:38,92

54. 205 Shea Mc Glinchey m MO Reach Running Club 1:41:56,12 1:42:19,59

55. 215 Siobhan Mc Hugh f F40 Milford AC 1:42:17,79 1:42:23,29

56. 280 Charlie Ramsey m MO Rise 1:42:59,07 1:43:15,46

57. 303 Ciara Tierney f F40 1ZERO1 1:43:07,40 1:43:17,04

58. 168 Kieran Martin m M40 enniskillen running club 1:43:07,56 1:43:17,22

59. 317 Lee York m M40 Enniskillen running club 1:43:03,78 1:43:17,64

60. 51 Tony Curran m M60 Falcarragh parkrun 1:43:12,77 1:43:32,74

61. 129 Keith Hetherington m M40 East Coast AC 1:43:16,53 1:43:37,26

62. 337 Roisín Mc Colgan f F40 1:43:47,46 1:43:55,98

63. 255 Dean O' Donnell m MO 1:44:12,84 1:44:12,84

64. 84 Clare Elliott f F40 Lifford Strabane AC 1:44:04,36 1:44:16,37

65. 194 Seamus Mc Gee m M40 Foyle Valley AC 1:44:19,06 1:44:23,94

66. 263 Mark O' Kane m MO 1:42:44,91 1:44:31,68

67. 238 Patrick Mc Shane m M40 Albertville Harriers 1:44:36,56 1:44:39,04

68. 39 Will Colvin m M40 springwell 1:44:26,60 1:44:41,63

69. 36 John Cawley m M50 St Peter's, Lurgan 1:44:40,22 1:44:54,58

70. 296 Agnieszka Stepien f F40 1:44:54,44 1:45:08,08

71. 160 Michael Lyons m M40 1:44:59,24 1:45:14,59

72. 229 Gerard Mc Menamin m M40 1:44:43,56 1:45:15,49

73. 199 Noel Mc Gettigan m M40 1:45:09,98 1:45:18,71

74. 130 Ben Holmes m M40 Inishowen AC 1:45:17,00 1:45:33,89

75. 325 Martin Preshaw m M40 enniskillen running club 1:45:48,86 1:45:50,90

76. 266 Tony-Myles O' Reilly m MO 1:46:18,65 1:46:18,65

77. 78 Gabriel Duddy m M50 reach 1:45:59,32 1:46:22,66

78. 278 Jimmy Quinn m M50 Individual 1:45:59,50 1:46:25,14

79. 273 Martin Patton m MO Finn valley fit 4 life 1:46:17,58 1:46:30,86

80. 181 Stephen Mc Clintock m M40 1:46:17,09 1:46:37,81

81. 11 Packie Boner m M50 Tir Conall AC 1:46:14,06 1:46:40,27

82. 100 Corey Gallagher m MO Red Hughs 1:46:53,51 1:46:56,63

83. 14 Ciaran Bovaird m M40 1:47:18,93 1:47:28,85

84. 167 Ryan Martin m MO 1:47:13,10 1:47:35,83

85. 192 Shea Mc Gahan m MO 1:47:12,82 1:47:35,83

86. 198 Anne Marie Mc Geehin f F40 Olympian AC/ Run for fun 1:47:31,37 1:47:36,84

87. 125 Thomas Healy m MO 1:47:47,02 1:47:56,46

88. 69 Paddy Doherty m MO 1:48:11,25 1:48:17,43

89. 294 Paul Steele m M40 1:48:07,18 1:48:28,04

90. 128 Robert Herr m MO 1:48:11,90 1:48:28,68

91. 155 John Lappin m MO 1:48:51,47 1:48:56,68

92. 81 Jason Dullaghan m MO Red Hughs GAA 1:48:57,41 1:49:00,24

93. 161 Josephine Lyons f F40 Finn valley fit 4 life 1:48:48,17 1:49:02,50

94. 281 Ciaran Redden m MO 1:48:57,13 1:49:13,46

95. 38 Paul Charlesworth m M40 1:48:57,71 1:49:13,84

96. 97 Dympna Gallagher f F40 1:48:58,73 1:49:30,48

97. 335 Margaret Shields f F40 Letterkenny Athletics Club 1:49:27,84 1:49:30,72

98. 283 Barry Rogers m MO 1:49:30,23 1:49:50,38

99. 164 Goretti Marley f F50 1:49:43,31 1:49:52,04

100. 316 Paul Woods m M50 no 1:49:40,55 1:49:54,60

101. 311 Áine Whoriskey f F40 Milford ac 1:49:57,75 1:50:04,25

102. 24 Ronan Brophy m M50 1:49:44,89 1:50:04,32

103. 274 Don Pearson m M40 Lifford Strabane AC 1:50:04,44 1:50:04,96

104. 32 Joanne Campbell f FO 1:50:00,19 1:50:08,39

105. 515 Russell Keys m MO Reach Running Club 1:50:00,36 1:50:23,30

106. 162 Fiachra Mac mahon m MO Rosses a/c 1:50:16,55 1:50:38,28

107. 349 Robert Whitham m MO 1:50:12,70 1:50:42,49

108. 338 Liam Ward m MO 1:50:31,64 1:50:43,71

109. 247 Adrian Moore m M40 melvin wjr 1:50:53,86 1:51:05,07

110. 159 Jennifer Lynch f FO Foyle Valley AC 1:50:59,66 1:51:06,51

111. 41 Paul Concannon m M40 REACH RUNNING CLUB SIMPLY 1:50:50,76 1:51:12,70

112. 206 Joanne Mc Glinchey f F40 Reach Running Club 1:50:53,41 1:51:15,46

113. 382 Terence Callaghan m MO 1:51:34,12 1:51:34,12

114. 105 Gary Gallen m MO 1:51:32,42 1:51:38,51

115. 237 Mark Mc Shane m MO 1:51:39,72 1:51:41,88

116. 291 Seamus Sharkey m MO Clann na nGael 1:51:19,58 1:51:45,32

117. 44 Tony Coyle m M50 Reach Running Club 1:51:48,35 1:52:10,30

118. 251 Karl Murphy m M50 Acorns AC 1:52:27,96 1:52:29,41

119. 31 John Callanan m M40 1:52:24,00 1:52:45,94

120. 232 Gary Mc Monagle m M40 Foyle Valley AC 1:52:33,50 1:52:47,28

121. 16 Rosanne Boyd f F40 1:52:39,14 1:52:58,91

122. 169 Kieran Martin m M40 Ballycolman Strollers 1:53:02,13 1:53:06,16

123. 262 Ruairi O' Hagan m MO 1:52:53,74 1:53:17,06

124. 324 Dara Mc Surley m MO 1:53:09,19 1:53:20,95

125. 12 Oonagh Bonner f F40 1:53:22,89 1:53:22,89

126. 305 Paddy Walker m M40 1:53:13,60 1:53:24,16

127. 77 Shauna Doyle f FO Granemore run club 1:53:06,31 1:53:27,67

128. 101 Diane Gallagher f F50 K C R 1:53:18,58 1:53:32,43

129. 282 Lesley Robinson f F40 East Coast AC 1:53:24,81 1:53:45,81

130. 327 Damien Alexander m M40 Finn valley fit 4 life 1:53:32,73 1:53:46,01

131. 135 Malcolm Houston f FO Finn valley fit 4 life 1:53:43,47 1:53:49,99

132. 66 Brian Doherty m M40 swanlings 1:54:03,16 1:54:08,37

133. 264 Sinead O' Kane f FO Bolt 1:54:20,08 1:54:40,93

134. 172 Paul Mc Auley m M50 1:54:38,50 1:54:46,19

135. 56 Hugh Devine m M50 Reach Running Club 1:54:32,75 1:54:54,11

136. 48 Linda Cronin f FO Letterkenny parkrunners 1:55:09,19 1:55:09,19

137. 332 Hugh Doyle m MO 1:55:22,07 1:55:38,17

138. 113 David Greer m MO 1:55:33,17 1:55:53,39

139. 156 Peter Lee m MO 1:55:41,99 1:55:58,44

140. 79 Christina Duddy f FO 1:55:42,59 1:56:05,16

141. 225 Karen Mc Laughlin f FO Reach running club 1:55:43,67 1:56:06,14

142. 259 Sonya O' Donnell f FO 1:56:00,91 1:56:09,36

143. 5 Sarah Arnold f FO Fraser Street Run Club 1:56:18,55 1:56:22,37

144. 188 Caroline Mc Elwaine f F40 1:56:25,67 1:56:25,67

145. 209 John Mc Gonigle m M40 1:55:57,82 1:56:25,79

146. 15 Bernadette Boyce f FO Run for Fun Letterkenny 1:56:49,44 1:57:06,51

147. 127 Rosemary Heaney f FO K C R 1:56:59,60 1:57:12,57

148. 253 Karen Neill f F40 Riada Triathlon Club 1:57:21,55 1:57:25,90

149. 292 Steven Sheridan m M50 Shape up fitness 1:57:08,97 1:57:30,46

150. 213 Donal Mc Guinness m MO Bruckless Road Runners 1:57:45,45 1:57:52,58

151. 254 Alison O' Connell f F40 Ballina AC 1:57:36,03 1:58:03,50

152. 224 Liam Mc Laughlin m M50 1:58:06,59 1:58:12,23

153. 30 Fergal Callan m M40 Mates ac 1:58:08,04 1:58:12,95

154. 268 Edel Oates f FO North Sligo AC 1:58:03,47 1:58:17,43

155. 200 Keelan Mc Gill m MO Red Hughs 1:58:28,12 1:58:31,19

156. 119 Gerard Harkin m M40 Bolt running club 1:58:00,86 1:58:31,27

157. 18 Aisling Boyle f F40 Individual 1:58:48,02 1:58:57,00

158. 307 John Ward m M40 Tired chonnaill 1:58:44,02 1:58:57,72

159. 309 Bren Whelan m M40 North West Tri 1:58:59,35 1:59:02,92

160. 124 Cora Harvey f F40 Finn valley fit for life 1:59:10,59 1:59:23,09

161. 176 Brigid Mc Cafferty f FO 1:59:21,88 1:59:24,23

162. 76 Michael Downey m M50 1:59:17,02 1:59:37,49

163. 94 Gerry Friel m M40 1:59:06,12 1:59:38,60

164. 252 Francis Murphy m M60 1:59:40,92 1:59:46,19

165. 166 Mary Martin f F60 Finn Valley Ac 1:59:47,11 1:59:54,85

166. 195 Evelyn Mc Geehan f F50 Finn valleyfit for life 1:59:47,15 1:59:54,89

167. 261 Liz O' Hagan f F40 1:59:54,33 1:59:56,81

168. 204 Dympna Mc ginty f F40 Individual 1:59:47,28 2:00:01,14

169. 285 Jennifer Rule f FO Individual 1:59:47,40 2:00:01,39

170. 158 Sean Lorinyenko m M50 Tír Chonaill A.C. 2:00:01,48 2:00:14,14

171. 249 Denise Moss f F40 Aghyaran athletics 2:00:43,75 2:00:53,32

172. 207 Frances Mc Glynn f FO Fit for life finn valley 2:00:49,23 2:01:01,72

173. 4 Nora Anderson f FO Finn valley fit 4 life 2:00:48,94 2:01:01,74

174. 193 Rosemary Mc Gee f F50 Milford AC 2:01:18,27 2:01:47,16

175. 288 Agnes Ryan f F40 Milford AC 2:01:18,78 2:01:47,23

176. 248 Fiona Morrow f FO 2:01:42,04 2:01:50,49

177. 187 John Mc Elroy m M40 Knocks club 2:01:37,77 2:02:03,10

178. 314 Frances Wilson f FO K C R 2:02:07,07 2:02:20,93

179. 138 Tom Hurley m M40 2:02:02,76 2:02:34,10

180. 111 Brid Greer f F40 Falcarragh Park Runners 2:02:36,14 2:02:51,25

181. 23 Heather Bradley f FO 2:02:38,67 2:02:53,00

182. 275 Hilary Pearson f F60 Individual 2:02:42,56 2:02:56,69

183. 28 Sue Byrne f F40 Fvf4l 2:02:47,54 2:03:00,45

184. 34 Clara Carroll f F40 finn valley fit 4 life 2:03:10,45 2:03:18,67

185. 245 Bridget Molloy f FO N/a 2:03:02,33 2:03:23,05

186. 326 Jayne Curran f F40 enniskillen running club 2:03:23,26 2:03:33,50

187. 308 Caroline Ward f F40 Tired chonnaill 2:03:20,02 2:03:33,87

188. 297 Lee Stewart m MO 2:03:05,40 2:03:35,00

189. 108 Maire Geoghegan f F40 Run For Fun 2:03:33,64 2:03:40,89

190. 2 Kevin Anderson m MO 2:03:32,99 2:04:02,59

191. 189 Maria Mc elwaine f F40 Inishowen AC 2:03:47,46 2:04:03,73

192. 256 Yvonne O' Donnell f F40 2:04:26,15 2:04:52,08

193. 258 William O' Donnell m M50 2:04:26,55 2:04:52,29

194. 196 Carolyn Mc Geehan f F40 2:04:40,71 2:05:11,13

195. 75 Danielle Doran f FO 2:04:53,98 2:05:22,57

196. 33 Betty Carr f FO 2:05:09,30 2:05:24,41

197. 295 Ciara Steele f F40 2:05:15,90 2:05:30,70

198. 74 Mary Dooher f FO Clann na nGael 2:06:06,91 2:06:35,56

199. 88 Marty Fagan m M40 2:06:28,00 2:06:45,24

200. 287 Scott Rutherford m MO Reach Running Club 2:06:33,53 2:06:57,06

201. 226 Rory Mc Leary m M40 2:06:30,48 2:07:00,43

202. 197 Shaun Mc Geehan m M40 2:06:29,50 2:07:00,43

203. 96 Garvan Gallagher m M40 Run for Fun Letterkenny 2:06:40,12 2:07:11,69

204. 293 Aneta Spring f F50 None 2:07:16,62 2:07:31,39

205. 267 Marilyn O' Riordan f F40 2:07:16,94 2:07:31,88

206. 91 Orla Foster f F40 Knocks Running Club 2:07:11,98 2:07:35,07

207. 260 Susanne O' Dwyer f F50 reach 2:07:16,69 2:07:41,84

208. 284 Andrew Rough m M50 2:07:14,13 2:07:43,42

209. 186 Jackie Mc Elhinney f F50 Reach Running Club 2:07:25,82 2:07:51,17

210. 321 Eugene Boyle m M50 Castlefinn Running 2:07:35,45 2:08:04,42

211. 21 Maud Boyle f F50 Individual 2:07:35,57 2:08:04,54

212. 290 Pat Shallow m M50 2:07:59,68 2:08:27,06

213. 211 Deirdre Mc Gowan f F40 2:08:30,63 2:08:30,63

214. 86 Gareth English m MO 2:08:23,51 2:08:41,18

215. 244 Carol Molloy f F40 tir chonaill 2:08:23,07 2:08:41,31

216. 114 Brendan Greer m M40 Falcarragh Park Runners 2:08:43,94 2:08:59,46

217. 142 Michael Jordan m M40 Convoy AC 2:09:01,62 2:09:17,01

218. 126 Martina Healy f FO 2:09:11,34 2:09:20,61

219. 122 Aoife Harley f FO Clan na ngael wall/jog/run 2:10:00,95 2:10:28,90

220. 52 Anne Daly f FO Clann na ngael walk jog run 2:10:01,09 2:10:28,95

221. 179 Ryan Mc Cauley m MO Milford a.c. 2:10:08,11 2:10:34,76

222. 330 Dessie Kearney m M40 2:10:31,47 2:10:47,11

223. 165 Toni Marti m M40 2:11:11,49 2:11:11,49

224. 271 Hazel Parkhill f F40 Rise 2:10:57,95 2:11:25,28

225. 270 Richard Parkhill m M40 Rise 2:10:58,02 2:11:25,50

226. 25 Katherine Buchanan f F40 Rise 2:11:09,19 2:11:36,64

227. 157 Michael Longworth m M50 North fermanagh fitness club 2:11:58,39 2:12:20,43

228. 302 Rivaldo Teggart m MO 2:11:56,53 2:12:24,01

229. 300 Marie Sweeney Mc Garvey f F40 Rosses AC 2:12:49,45 2:12:59,74

230. 233 Grainne Mc Monagle f FO Tir conaill ac 2:12:52,85 2:13:13,70

231. 110 Michael Gibson m M50 Ballydrain Harriers 2:13:38,08 2:13:40,52

232. 234 Michele Mc Namee f F40 Dublin park run 2:13:53,48 2:14:09,75

233. 250 Joe Mulhern m M40 K C R 2:13:52,98 2:14:09,75

234. 184 Catherine Mc Crory f FO Aghyaran/mourne derg athletic 2:14:49,22 2:15:03,09

235. 301 Amber Teggart f FO 2:14:50,93 2:15:19,20

236. 123 Aaveen Harrigan f F40 Reach 2:15:43,47 2:16:08,17

237. 73 Leona Dooher f FO Clann na nGael WJR 2:15:39,79 2:16:09,09

238. 265 Brendan O' Neill m MO Clann na nGael 2:15:39,48 2:16:09,11

239. 57 Majella Devine f F40 Clannnangael wjr 2:15:39,56 2:16:09,16

240. 246 Hilary Moore f F50 2:15:55,26 2:16:09,53

241. 62 Margaret Doherty f F40 Reach Running Club 2:15:45,69 2:16:11,30

242. 279 Amanda Quinn f FO Letterkenny parkrunners 2:16:08,08 2:16:24,85

243. 95 Celine Furey f FO 2:16:12,00 2:16:28,53

244. 98 Sophie Gallagher f F50 2:16:36,85 2:16:48,95

245. 35 Nadean Cavanagh f F40 Inishowen AC 2:17:04,98 2:17:21,04

246. 139 Anne Hutton f F60 BOLT RUNNING CLUB 2:17:01,92 2:17:24,23

247. 54 Eamonn Davern m M40 2:18:17,45 2:18:29,86

248. 93 Gloria Friel f FO 2:18:27,33 2:18:59,40

249. 992 Conor Hamill m M50 2:19:41,82 2:19:56,85

250. 102 Daniel Gallen m MO Finn valley fit 4 life 2:20:04,74 2:20:13,23

251. 115 Sarah Hamill f FO 2:20:06,86 2:20:21,53

252. 58 Caroline Dillon f FO Lifford Strabane AC 2:19:51,27 2:20:21,81

253. 562 Carol Mc Glinchey f F40 STAR RUNNING CLUB 2:20:03,22 2:20:25,39

254. 55 Cecilia Deehan f F60 BOLT RUNNING CLUB 2:20:03,33 2:20:25,72

255. 29 Nora Cadden f F50 Knocks Running Club 2:20:12,21 2:20:35,16

256. 212 Caroline Mc Grory f F50 Knocks Running Club 2:20:11,86 2:20:35,33

257. 83 Debi Dunne f F50 Reach Running Club 2:20:10,79 2:20:35,89

258. 313 Elizabeth Wilson f F50 Inishowen AC 2:21:26,69 2:21:42,60

259. 219 Elizabeth Mc Kenzie f FO Tir Connell 2:22:23,61 2:22:55,08

260. 222 Bronagh Mc Laughlin f F40 Reach Running Club 2:22:55,57 2:23:20,11

261. 137 Denise Hughes f F40 Reach Running Club 2:22:55,65 2:23:20,19

262. 112 Emma Greer f FO 2:23:44,93 2:23:59,56

263. 45 Marie Coyle f F50 Inishowen AC 2:24:35,23 2:24:51,07

264. 151 Aaron David Sandra Kerr m W/Chair 2:24:36,42 2:25:06,69

265. 109 Valerie Gibson f F50 Ballydrain Harriers 2:25:20,22 2:25:22,33

266. 230 Angela Mc Menamin f F40 2:24:58,46 2:25:31,81

267. 310 Robert Whitham m MO Na 2:30:10,00 2:30:10,00

268. 153 Marie Killeen f F40 2:31:14,17 2:31:17,68

269. 190 Gracemarie Mc Fadden f FO 2:32:38,96 2:32:38,96

270. 103 Betty Gallen f F60 Aghyaran athletics 2:32:31,05 2:32:46,40

271. 87 Meclaira Enteka f FO 2:33:18,65 2:33:18,65

272. 277 Athleen Quinn f F50 2:33:06,55 2:33:33,09

273. 134 Siobhan Houston f FO 2:33:43,66 2:33:56,67

274. 64 Joanne Doherty f F40 2:35:22,32 2:35:50,85

275. 141 Lucia Jackman f F40 Maguiresbridge running club 2:35:39,15 2:36:00,49

276. 242 Steven Miles m M40 2:36:17,32 2:36:38,67

277. 90 Timothy Forsyth m M60 2:37:35,61 2:38:04,06

278. 67 Joanne Doherty f FO 2:40:30,50 2:40:30,50

279. 37 Evelyn Cawley f F40 St peter's ac 2:42:33,96 2:42:56,64

280. 120 Barry Harkin m MO 2:43:14,53 2:43:42,66

281. 136 Colleen Hughes f FO 2:48:55,89 2:49:17,56

282. 132 Helena Houston f F40 Clann na ngael 2:49:14,44 2:49:43,54

283. 174 Diane Mc Bride f FO clan na gael 2:49:14,06 2:49:43,67

284. 178 Hughie Mc Carron m MO Rosses AC 2:50:32,74 2:50:33,53

285. 210 Eoin Mc Gowan m M40 2:57:20,07 2:57:48,42

12K RACE

Place Bib Name M/F AG Club ChipTime GunTime

1. 843 Sean Mc Shane m M40 north belfast 0:51:05 0:51:06

2. 919 James Donaghey m M50 Convoy AC 0:51:34 0:51:34

3. 910 Martin Crossan m MO 0:52:31 0:52:31

4. 826 John paul Mc Fadden m MO N/a 0:52:58 0:53:02

5. 916 Eamonn Patton m MO 0:55:10 0:55:17

6. 754 Michelle Ferguson f FO Rosses ac 0:58:12 0:58:22

7. 831 Christopher Mc Glynn m MO 0:58:30 0:58:35

8. 905 Benny Barber m MO Foyle Valley AC 0:58:29 0:58:37

9. 748 Conor Mc Glynn m MO Pro fitness 0:59:02 0:59:02

10. 908 John Doherty m MO 0:58:50 0:59:10

11. 911 Mary Hippsely f F40 Finn valley fit 4 life 0:59:27 0:59:34

12. 913 Sean O Leary m MO Finn Valley Ac 0:59:29 0:59:36

13. 914 Martin Anderson m MO Finn Valley Ac 0:59:28 0:59:36

14. 791 Shane Logue m MO Milford ac 0:59:42 1:00:09

15. 902 Brendan Patton m M50 Finn valley fit 4 life 1:00:26 1:00:32

16. 804 Shane Matthewson m M40 1:00:26 1:00:44

17. 906 Michael O Donnell m MO Rosses AC 1:01:07 1:01:09

18. 712 Cathy Breslin f F40 Rosses ac 1:01:11 1:01:21

19. 893 Rhonda Bond f FO Foyle Valley AC 1:01:16 1:01:24

20. 862 Joan O' Kane f F40 enniskillen running club 1:01:26 1:01:28

21. 773 Tony Grant m M60 Foyle Valley AC 1:01:22 1:01:31

22. 877 Freddie Sharkey m M60 Falcarragh Parkrunners 1:01:36 1:01:46

23. 725 Rod Collins m M50 enniskillen running club 1:01:58 1:02:22

24. 896 Caroline Maguire f FO 1:02:24 1:02:30

25. 766 Rosemary Galvin f F40 FINN VALLEY 1:02:51 1:02:52

26. 825 Eddie Mc Fadden m M50 Falcarragh Parkrunners 1:03:09 1:03:19

27. 915 Donna Boyle f FO Rosses AC 1:03:28 1:03:38

28. 819 Martin Mc Daid m MO 1:03:33 1:03:42

29. 907 Paul Gallagher m MO Shape up fitness 1:03:40 1:03:43

30. 874 Owenie Sharkey m M40 Rosses AC 1:03:28 1:03:50

31. 918 Brian Mc Hugh m MO 1:03:40 1:04:13

32. 762 Paddy Gallagher m M40 K C R 1:03:55 1:04:14

33. 742 Lorraine Doherty f F40 Rosses AC 1:04:13 1:04:35

34. 756 Maria Foley f FO 1:04:22 1:04:37

35. 892 Brendan Martin m MO KCR 1:04:25 1:04:44

36. 891 Bernie Martin f FO KCR 1:04:25 1:04:44

37. 886 Liam Sweeney m M40 Run for fun letterkenny 1:05:27 1:05:37

38. 757 Aidan Gallagher m M40 1:05:54 1:06:05

39. 828 Anne Mc Gettigan f F50 Fvac 1:06:08 1:06:16

40. 795 Noreen Lynch f FO Run for fun 1:06:11 1:06:17

41. 875 Brendan Sharkey m MO 1:06:03 1:06:23

42. 813 Seamus Mc Cann m M50 enniskillen running club 1:07:02 1:07:12

43. 920 Paddy Roche m MO 1:07:17 1:07:35

44. 738 Martina Delaney f FO 1:07:23 1:07:38

45. 760 Mary T Gallagher f FO 1:07:52 1:07:59

46. 746 Gloria Donaghey f F50 Finn valley ac 1:08:01 1:08:09

47. 369 Geraldine Boyle f F50 1:08:06 1:08:17

48. 747 Breda Doohan f F40 Falcarragh parkrunners 1:08:17 1:08:17

49. 774 Karen Greer f FO 1:07:57 1:08:17

50. 878 Patricia Sharkey f F50 Falcarragh Parkrunners 1:08:29 1:08:39

51. 917 Jenny Shields f FO 1:08:48 1:08:55

52. 909 Catriona Sharkey f FO 1:08:53 1:09:13

53. 912 Sallyann Mulholand f FO Rosses AC 1:09:12 1:09:23

54. 701 Alan Adair m M40 Tottenham Hotspur #COYS 1:09:26 1:09:34

55. 709 Mary Bonnar f F50 Letterkenny parkrunners 1:09:29 1:09:46

56. 704 Sharon Barr f F50 u turn 1:09:54 1:10:01

57. 870 Jessica Roberts f F40 Melvin Walk Jog Run 1:10:32 1:10:43

58. 895 Caroline Mc Nulty f FO Finn Valley Ac 1:10:49 1:10:59

59. 792 Sharon Longworth f F40 1:11:00 1:11:22

60. 717 Trish Callaghan f F40 Rushe Fitness 1:11:28 1:11:57

61. 790 Natasha Leonard m M40 Knocks running. Club 1:11:34 1:11:59

62. 855 Claire Murphy f FO 1:12:12 1:12:40

63. 903 P J Patton m MO Run for Fun Letterkenny 1:12:31 1:12:40

64. 856 Edith Neely f F40 1:12:43 1:13:10

65. 730 Tanya Coulter f FO 1:13:21 1:13:21

66. 816 Michelle Mc Daid f FO 1:13:01 1:13:21

67. 780 Malcolm Johnston m M50 u turn 1:13:16 1:13:23

68. 794 Marie Lynch f F40 Falcarragh parkrun 1:13:20 1:13:39

69. 829 Catherine Mc Ginley f F50 Falcarragh roadrunners 1:13:19 1:13:39

70. 865 Claire O' Neill f FO Aghyaran athletics 1:13:43 1:13:53

71. 814 Nicola Mc Cauley f FO Milford a.c. 1:13:32 1:13:59

72. 857 Jacqueline Neeson f F50 Lifford Strabane AC 1:13:30 1:14:01

73. 171 Joe Mc Anearney m M50 St peters 1:13:33 1:14:05

74. 117 Richard Hand m M50 1:13:33 1:14:06

75. 784 Stephanie Konig f FO BOLT RUNNING CLUB 1:13:42 1:14:10

76. 883 Claire Soal f F40 BOLT 1:13:42 1:14:10

77. 144 Denise Kavanagh f F40 enniskillen 1:14:16 1:14:30

78. 788 Laura Laverty f F40 Seapark AC 1:14:11 1:14:38

79. 676 Carol Woods f F50 Seapark AC 1:14:12 1:14:40

80. 796 Seamus Lyons m M50 Finn Valey Fit for Life 1:14:30 1:14:43

81. 845 Lorraine Moore-Mc Laughlin f FO Melvin wjr 1:14:46 1:14:46

82. 823 Orla Mc Elwee f F40 Walk jog run melvin 1:14:33 1:14:46

83. 763 Darren Gallen m MO Castlefinn Running 1:14:43 1:14:56

84. 815 Alana Mc Crudden f FO 1:14:32 1:15:01

85. 703 Sarah Anderson f FO 1:14:32 1:15:01

86. 836 Roisin Mc Gurk f F40 Pro-fitness 1:15:04 1:15:12

87. 733 Laura Crane f FO K C R 1:15:05 1:15:12

88. 821 Roisin Mc Elhill f F40 Pro fitness 1:15:05 1:15:12

89. 899 Caroline Callaghan f FO Pro fitness 1:15:00 1:15:15

90. 993 Patricia Mc Laughlin f F40 1:15:07 1:15:20

91. 822 Catherine Mc Elroy f F40 Knocks Running Club 1:15:05 1:15:30

92. 772 Leona Grant f FO Run Anon 1:15:38 1:15:46

93. 868 Elaine Quinn f FO Melvin walk jog run strabane 1:15:37 1:15:50

94. 752 Lisa Eden f F40 Rise 1:15:52 1:16:18

95. 904 Lisa King f FO Rise Running Club 1:16:18 1:16:18

96. 833 Oonagh Mc Gowan f F40 1:15:58 1:16:23

97. 751 Tracy Eden f F40 Inishowen AC 1:15:58 1:16:23

98. 858 Claire O' Boyle f FO Ballina athletic club 1:16:26 1:16:30

99. 707 Dympna Boner f F40 Tir Conall AC 1:16:24 1:16:42

100. 705 Gavin Barr m MO Uturn 1:16:38 1:16:47

101. 849 Michelle Morris f F40 Melvin wjr 1:16:35 1:16:54

102. 897 Liam Mc Clafferty m MO Falcarragh Parkrunners 1:16:41 1:16:56

103. 838 Ruth Mc Kittrick f F40 Rise 1:16:32 1:16:59

104. 882 Claire Sheerin f F40 North leitrim 1:17:02 1:17:28

105. 272 Ann marie Patton f F40 1:17:04 1:17:29

106. 750 Vicky Dunleavy f F40 1:17:05 1:17:30

107. 749 Mal Dunleavy m M50 1:17:06 1:17:31

108. 710 Eileen Boyce f F40 1:17:06 1:17:33

109. 745 Janis Dolan f F40 North leitrim athletic club 1:17:16 1:17:42

110. 885 Mary Sweeney f F50 1:17:31 1:17:45

111. 884 Manus Sweeney m M50 1:17:32 1:17:46

112. 898 Mary Mc Laughlin f FO 1:17:54 1:18:15

113. 723 Anne Clancy f F50 1:18:37 1:19:03

114. 894 Nicola Kee f FO KCR 1:18:49 1:19:08

115. 827 Finola Mc Gahern f FO Fit for life fv 1:18:56 1:19:08

116. 778 Dean Herron m MO Glenfin 1:19:04 1:19:14

117. 777 Sandra Herron f FO Finn valley fit4 life 1:19:06 1:19:15

118. 716 Aidan Caldwell m M40 1:18:59 1:19:17

119. 801 Maureen Maher f F60 Bolt 1:19:19 1:19:19

120. 844 Tanya Meehan f FO 1:18:53 1:19:25

121. 900 Dympna Hegarty f FO Run for fun letterkenny 1:19:13 1:19:26

122. 702 Gillian Aiken f F40 Eco Atlantic Adventures 1:19:55 1:20:24

123. 783 Nadine Kennedy f FO Tir Chonaill AC 1:20:19 1:20:36

124. 793 Heather Lown f F40 Seapark a. c. 1:20:38 1:21:06

125. 741 Andrea Doherty f F40 1:21:08 1:21:37

126. 867 Teresa Patterson f FO Tir conall 1:21:24 1:21:42

127. 719 Andrea Campbell f FO Knocks running club 1:21:17 1:21:42

128. 767 Ita Gamble f F40 u turn running club derry 1:22:02 1:22:08

129. 840 Aileen Mc Manus f FO Knocks Running Club 1:21:51 1:22:16

130. 853 Bernie Munnelly f FO Ballina AC 1:22:12 1:22:16

131. 842 Loretta Mc Nulty f FO Castlefinn Running 1:22:12 1:22:32

132. 809 Fionnuala Mc Bride f F50 Castlefinn Running 1:22:12 1:22:32

133. 713 Claire Brosnan f F50 tir chonaill 1:22:55 1:23:12

134. 797 Sharon Lyons f FO Finn valley fit4life 1:23:24 1:23:24

135. 728 Dee Couhlin f F50 Tie chonnail 1:23:08 1:23:25

136. 812 Michelle Mc Cafferty f FO 1:23:11 1:23:29

137. 866 Theresa Orme f F40 tir chonaill 1:23:18 1:23:36

138. 715 Mairead Caldwell f F40 1:23:40 1:23:58

139. 873 Claire Sharkey f FO Rosses AC 1:23:38 1:24:02

140. 999 Grace Sharkey f F40 Rosses AC 1:23:49 1:24:13

141. 744 Rae Doherty m MO 1:24:06 1:24:18

142. 724 Carol Cleary f F40 tir chonaill 1:24:00 1:24:19

143. 834 Joan Mc Grath f F50 Tirchonail 1:24:03 1:24:21

144. 722 Shona Catterson f F40 melvin wjr 1:24:41 1:24:53

145. 802 Laura Martin f FO Tir Chonaill AC 1:24:43 1:25:00

146. 727 Barney Couhghlin m M60 tir chonaill 1:24:42 1:25:00

147. 869 Sarah Quinn f FO Bolt 1:24:51 1:25:14

148. 768 Charlotte Gavigan f F40 Finn Valley fit for lige 1:26:02 1:26:14

149. 808 Clare Mc Auley f FO Rise 1:26:08 1:26:32

150. 887 Ashleen Temple f FO Individual 1:26:26 1:26:54

151. 846 Terri Moran f FO Rise 1:27:52 1:28:19

152. 890 Aoife Vorden f FO 1:28:04 1:28:23

153. 782 Charlene Kelly f FO Finn valley fit 4 life 1:28:16 1:28:28

154. 872 Alyson Sangster f FO Seapark ac 1:28:23 1:28:50

155. 789 Michelle Laverty f FO Finn valley fit 4 life 1:28:39 1:28:51

156. 735 Mariosa Crawford f F40 Finn valley fit 4 life 1:28:40 1:28:52

157. 830 Claire Mc Ginty f FO Finn valley fit4life 1:29:10 1:29:22

158. 504 Michael G Kane m M50 Ormeau Runners 1:29:34 1:29:53

159. 771 Lorna Goudie f F40 Individual 1:30:08 1:30:29

160. 786 Stephanie Laird f F40 Individual 1:30:08 1:30:29

161. 847 Phylis Moran f F50 Rise 1:30:16 1:30:39

162. 817 Una Mc Daid f FO Rise 1:31:18 1:31:43

163. 799 Bernadine Madden f F40 K C R 1:32:00 1:32:20

164. 863 Paulette O' Leary f FO Castlefinn Running 1:32:00 1:32:20

165. 852 Margaret Mullen f F40 Fv fit 4 life 1:32:18 1:32:29

166. 811 Caroline Mc Cabe f F40 FV F4L 1:32:17 1:32:29

167. 854 Matthew Murphy m MO Enniskillen running club 1:32:57 1:33:21

168. 861 Darina O' Farrell f F50 Ballina AC 1:37:11 1:37:14

169. 848 Sean Michael Morris m MO Lifford Strabane AC 1:37:03 1:37:34

170. 736 Andrea Crossan f F50 Ormeau Runners 1:37:17 1:37:36

171. 810 Cathy Mc Bride f FO 1:37:41 1:38:02

172. 901 Leanne Sharkey f FO Rosses ac 1:38:33 1:38:57

173. 761 Fionnuala Gallagher f F50 1:38:33 1:38:57

174. 859 Elaine O' Donnell f F40 1:40:47 1:41:12

175. 743 Brid Doherty f F50 Rosses AC 1:40:47 1:41:12

176. 163 Joanne Magee f F40 Reach Running Club 1:40:53 1:41:18

177. 706 Brenda Battles f FO 1:41:11 1:41:41

178. 820 Imelda Mc Devitt f F50 1:41:14 1:41:45

179. 787 Denise L Langan f F50 Lifford Strabane AC 1:48:47 1:48:47

180. 888 Siobhan Temple f FO Fvf4l 1:53:39 1:53:47

181. 824 Anne Mc Fadden f F50 Falcarragh Parkrunners 1:54:16 1:54:35

182. 864 Denise O' Leary kelly f F40 Falcarragh parkrunners 1:54:16 1:54:35

183. 714 Annmarie Burke f F40 1:56:10 1:56:42

184. 737 Laura Curran f FO 1:56:11 1:56:43

185. 806 Thandi Mbuli f FO 2:09:37 2:10:02

186. 805 Thuli Mbuli f F40 2:09:36 2:10:02

187. 720 Stephen Cater m M40 2:46:01 2:46:01

188. 739 Emma Diver f FO 2:46:02 2:46:02

189. 721 Sarah Cater f FO 2:46:02 2:46:02