Naomh Columba too good for Naomh Ultan

Naomh Columba eased through to the semi-finals of the Intermediate football championship with a nine-point pummelling of Naomh Ultan in Fintra on Saturday.

Naomh Columba . . . 0-13

Naomh Ultan . . . 0-04

The Glen men were never really troubled by their Dunkineely opposition over the hour with Aaron Doherty pinging an impressive seven points, four coming from play. Michael Maguire, a real warhorse at centre half-back, was also excellent.

Paddy J McGinley’s men led 0-7 to 0-1 at the break. However, Naomh Ultan were looking forward to playing with the strong breeze after the break and you expected some kind of response. It never came and with the aforementioned Doherty and Maguire driving their side on, Naomh Columba coasted towards their place in the last four.

Early on, the sublime Doherty booted Glen two to the good. By the quarter hour mark, Phillip Doherty and Kieran McBrearty had made it a four-point game. In between, a brave and last-ditch block from Dermot Gallier thwarted Ryan Gillespie as he pulled the trigger on goal. Doherty, with his third, moved Naomh Columba to five.

Then Maguire, powering through a number of bodies with sheer brute force, added a dusting of finesse right at the end of that drive to loft over a brilliant point from distance. Gillespie rounded off the first-half scoring for the leaders. Naomh Ultan did get off the mark in added time at the end of the first period through Peter Alvey. And at the midpoint, they chased a six-point deficit.

As noted above, a huge wind remained prevalent at Eamon Byrne Memorial Park and there was still an expectancy that Naomh Ultan would turn this one into a contest following the restart. And while Cian Kennedy did get them on the board first, those hopes never materialised.

Doherty responded up the other end while Gillespie, in on goal but surrounded by a number of black and amber bodies, perhaps wisely fisted over.

On 47 minutes, Doherty kicked Naomh Columba into double figures as 0-10 played 0-2.

Kennedy responded with only Naomh Ultan’s third score of the contest. As matters entered the final 10 minutes, Kennedy nabbed a third for himself but again that was matched by Doherty for the Pairc na nGael men.

Heading down the home stretch closing frees from Gillespie and Doherty brought the curtain down on what was a very comfortable night’s work for Naomh Columba.

Naomh Columba: Shane O’Gara; Barry Carr, Martin Cunningham, Kiaran McBrearty (0-1); Pauric Ward, Michael Maguire (0-1), Stephen Jones; Finn Gallagher, Declan McGuire; Phillip McNern, Kevin McNern (0-1), Aaron Doherty (0-7, 3f); Tagh McGinley, Ryan Gillespie (0-3, 1f), Phillip Doherty.

Subs: Pauric Cunningham for D McGuire (42), Lanty Molloy for S Jones (48), Ryan McNern for P McNern (53), Pauric O’Neill for R Gillespie (57).

Naomh Ultan: Patrick White; Darragh Byrne, John Knightly, Anthony O’Shea; Daniel Gallagher, Aidan Duddy, Joe Alvey; Dermot Gallier, Michael Breslin; Damien Quigley, Cian Kennedy (0-3), Peter Alvey (0-1); Aaron Kyles, Jordan Watters, Darragh Murrin.

Subs: Aaron Byrne for A O’Shea (ht), Martin Shovlin for A Byrne (47, inj).

Referee: Connie Doherty (Naomh Conaill).