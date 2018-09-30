Bonner returns from Australia to inspire Glenfin to victory

Glenfin stormed their way into the Ulster Senior Ladies Championship semi-final with a convincing win over Cavan champions Lurgan at Pairc Taobhoige on Sunday afternoon.



Glenfin . . . 5-12

Lurgan (Cavan) . . . 0-11

The Donegal side were never in any trouble against a team who managed only a single point from play, and who had to rely on free-taker Laura Keogan for ten of their 11 points.

In contrast Glenfin were clinical in front of goal and even without their injured captain Karen Guthrie, they simply had too much for their opponents.

Yvonne Bonner, who flew back into Ireland from Australia on Saturday, started at full-forward and gave a quality display, scoring 2-2.

Just days after signing terms with Greater Western Sydney Giants in the AFLW, Bonner’s inclusion was a timely boost to Francie Martin’s team as they kicked off another Ulster campaign.

Lurgan had recently claimed a fourth Cavan title in succession, but they came into this game as underdogs. They started well, scoring a free from Claire O’Reilly.

However, Glenfin’s response was immediate with Katy Herron’s shot squeezing into the bottom corner with just two minutes played.

Bonner hit a point on six minutes and within thirty seconds, she struck for her team’s second goal, firing to the net after taking a pass from Katie Long.

A minute later, Bonner was involved yet again, this time passing along the ground to find Gemma Glackin in front of goal and she made no mistake with another quality finish.

Despite playing into a very strong breeze, Glenfin were 3-1 to 0-2 to the good with only eight minutes left.

But credit to Lurgan, they tightened things up considerably in defence and thanks to the free-taking accuracy of Keogan, they managed to stay in touch. By half-time, they were 3-5 to 0-5 behind, but ominously, they would be playing against the wind after the turn-around.

Points from Gemma Glackin and Katie Herron were just what Glenfin needed at the start of the second half and from there to the end, it was just a case of seeing the game out.

Keogan kicked a handful of wonderful frees from distance and into the wide for Lurgan, but everytime Glenfin came forward at the other end, they carried a real threat.

Katy Herron struck for the home side’s fourth goal on 44 and Bonner quickly followed that up with a fifth goal as the home side finished strong.

In the end, they won with 16 points to spare and they can now look forward to a semi-final meeting with the champions of Down in three weeks.

Glenfin: Sharon Conaghan; Diane McGlynn, Tara Martin, Mary Ward; Ann Marie Logue, Ann Marie McGlynn, Sinead McGinty; Grainne Houston (0-1), Kathy Ward; Katy Herron (2-4), Gemma Glackin (1-1), Lauren Martin (0-1); Colene McGrath (0-1), Yvonne Bonner (2-4, 2f), Katie Long.

Subs: Mary Martin for T Martin 53, Karen Ward for K Ward 54, Danielle McGinley for K Long, Ciara Ward for M Ward 59, Gemma Bradley for G Glackin 60.

Lurgan: Deirdre Gillic; Micaela Doonan, Sarah Nulty, Ciara Brady; Roisin Greenlee, Eimear Corcoran, Roisin Dolan; Catherine Dolan, Laura Keogan (0-10, 9f); Amy Gaynor, Claragh O’Reilly (0-1, f), Ciara Lynch; Aoife Brady, Edith Lynch, Niamh Daly.

Subs: Ciara Tobin for A Gaynor 32, Ciara Corcoran for A Brady 54, Kacey McDermott for E Lynch 57.

Referee: Kevin Bogle (Tyrone).